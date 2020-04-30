20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 4, 2000
The Meeker County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting Tuesday, opened foru bids on bituminous surfacing projects to be done this summer. Involved were stretches of State Aid Highways 23, 25 and 28 along with a stretch of township road in Collinwood. Duininck Bros. of Prinsburg submitted the apparent low bid on the work at a figure of $1,159,209. It was the low of four submitted.
The rising cost of health insurance for hospital employees was the primary topic of discussion at the Meeker Memorial Hospital Board meeting Monday. After neotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield, the hospital is likely to see a 21 percent increase in health care premiums this coming year.
Savde Sandstrom, a resident of the Dassel Lakeside Nursing Home, recently celebrated her 108th birthday. She was born in Cokato and grew up in Kingston. She celebrated her big day by having her hair done. Nursing home Administrator Bill Ward believes she is one of Minnesota's oldest citizens.
Winners of the Litchfield Public Utilities poster contest in celebration of Drinking Water Week were grade school students John Anderson, Kim Nickel, Natalie Barnes, Taylor Worden, Gina Carlson and James Smith.
Sons of Norway Vannland Lodge 573 will have a potluck supper in honor of Sytende Mai at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Emmaus Place. Entertainment will be Lyndon Peterson.
Members of the Litchfield High School boys basketball team presented an autographed basketball to the G.A.R. Hall museum to mark LHS winning the state Class AA basketball title in March. Making the presentation to Historical Society President Woody Anderberg were a group that included manager Matt Zachman, D.J. Vinar, Joe Patten, Alex Carlson, Mike Patten, John Carlson, Chris Patten, Brandon Van Liere, Ben Musburger, Kol Kraushar, manager Chris Czech, Lyle Olberding and manager Jacob Ficker.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 6, 1970
Litchfield Superintendent of Schools H.G. Hegdal, who will close a lifelong career in education when he retires July 1, will be honored Sunday at a community open house at Zion Church. It will be sponsored jointly by the PTA, the Litchfield Education Assn., and the Kiwanis Club.
Residents of the newly formed Dassel-Cokato School District will vote May 19 on a proposed $2,545,000 bond issue to construct a new junior-senior high school. Under the architect's plan, it would accommodate 900 students in grades seven to 12. The proposed 90-acre site for the new school on Highway 12 between Dassel and Cokato has been approved by the state education department.
The Starlite Drive-In Theater will open for the summer May 8. First show of the summer season will be "The Undefeated" starring Joh Wayne and Rock Hudson.
In ceremonies at the senior high school Tuesday, 30 students, 20 seniors and 10 juniors, were initiated into the National Honor Society. Juniors named to the honor group were Sandra Schulz, Mark Nicholson, Mike Brown, Steve Thompson, Candus Holle, Diane Pankake, Marilyn Bonkrude, Jerome Breen and Richard Robbs. Seniors selected were Mary Breen, Richard Dollerschell, Noel Sederstrom, Paul Osmundson, Jim Haugo, Karen Gabrielson, Chuck McCamy, Tim Pieh, Pam Thompson, Diane Hed, Joan Kramer, Gary Valiant, Mary Evenson, Richard Steinberg, Nancy Carlson, Mary L Bren, Diane Hubert, Dianne O'Keefe, David Sonsalla and Sara Pearson.
LHS grad Tom Breen is the regular second baseman on the St. John's University baseball team. Breen, who was a standout baseball player at LHS, held down second base on last year's MIAC title-winning team.
Dean Myers, Mike Dilley, Sheldon Wallmow and Dan Puckett combined for a win in the two-mile relay in the Glenwood Relays Tuesday. It was the only Dragons first-place finis in the meet.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 8, 1952
Five girls were named top students of the 1952 graduating class in an announcement this week from Litchfield High School. This is the first time in recent years that students have tied for the two top positions academically in the class. Heading the class are Sally Danielson, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Lennox Danielson, and Betty Ann Sullivan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Sullivan, Route 3, Litchfield. The two girls had identical academic records. Three girls tied for salutatorian are Georgene Anderson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Anderson of Route 1 Grove City; Carole Peterson, daughter of Mr. and Mr.s Chris Peterson of Route 2 Litchfield, and Shirley West, daughter of Mrs. Arthur West of Litchfield.
The Litchfield Public School system is assured of a new elementary school by a margin of four votes. The three election judges, Robert Breitenbach, Leonard Hobert and D.N. Thavalson tallied the close vote, which came out with 590 yes votes and 586 no, in a total 1,178 votes.
With the passage of the School Bond election Monday, the next step to provide a badly needed elementary school will be selecting a site. The voters in the district will have the final say on where the new school will be built. The school board is recommending the school athletic field as the site and hopes the community will accept it.
Stanley Kittelson entertained 10 boys from District No. 8 in honor of his 10th birthday Wednesay.
Three Litchfield High School students brought honor to the school when they were named the best dairy judging team in a contest at Morris. Allen Schmidt, Leroy Bolin and Robert W. Johnson won top prizes among members of West Central area schools competing. The three boys will be representing LHS at the state contest at the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 6, 1905
Henry Ames & Sons brickyard presents a scene of great activity these days. A large force of men are busy burning and shipping brick. Mssrs. Ames states that owing to the extremely high stage of water in the river since they located at this point, tey have been at a great disadvantage and this will be their first really productive season. They will manufacture over 2 million bricks this summer and have already contracted for the disposal of most of them.
A movement is on foot to drain East Lake Ripley into the main body. A ditch less than half a mile long would do the job. Considerable land could be made available for tillage and hay.
Rev. O. Hallberg was tendered a surprise Monday evening by the young people of Beckville Lutheran Church. Near the close of the evening he was presented with a sum of money to testify the appreciation in which he is held by them.
Perry Inman is building a fine new home in Manannah. Francis Brown is helping with the work. Curtis Clark came close to being among those that were Monday night by taking a quantity of Aconite into his mouth, thinking it was cough medicine. He found out his mistake before it was swallowed.
Quite a number from Ellsworth attended the dance at Crowe's Saturday evening. Some had a good time.
To the game warden: You had better wake up. I have it from good autority that people are seining fish in Lake Ripley and Minniebelle.