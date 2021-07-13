20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 19, 2001
An amended set of zoning ordinances, geared in part toward permitting rural residence development while still preserving agricultural land, was adopted Tuesday by the Meeker County Board of Commissioners. The amended ordinance takes effect July 27, accordin to John Boe, county planning and zoning administrator. A “right of transfer” in the new regulations, relating to residential construction in rural areas is one of the most significant changes. The ordinance will permit just one dwelling on each quarter section of land (about 40 acres) or government lot in rural areas. However, the right of transfer wold allow landowners to assign up to four dwellings to one tract as long as a corresponding number of quarter-quarter tracts were free of home sites.
Should Litchfield High School students be allowed to participate in commencement ceremonies even if they don’t have enough credits to graduate? Other school districts allow seniors to participate in commencement even if they may be a credit from actual graduation. The Litchfield policy, which would allow students a credit or so short of graduation to take part in commencement. At the ceremony, the student would receive a folder without an actual diploma. “In a small community, graduation is primarily a social event,” said school board member Warren Shepard, who serves on the policy committee. At the Tuesday night school board meeting, Principal Chris Bates expressed his opposition to the plan.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 21, 1971
A site within a 700-acre area southeast of Litchfield is being considered as the new location for the community’s airport. The city of Litchfield has requested site approval and air space clearance for the area from the Minnesota Department of Aeronautics. Actual inspection of the site is handled by the Federal Aviation Administration, and in a phone call to City Engineer Chuck Wilson, the FAA indicated it had completed on-site inspection. FAA officials indicated the report would be favorable, although formal approval of the site would not come for several months. Wilson pointed out that 700 acres will not be needed for a new airport. However, approval of that large an area will provide some latitude for final location of a new site.
The new Miss Litchfield is 18-year-old Penny Felt, who entered the Watercade queen contest “for the fun that was in it,” as she put it. “And it was so much fun — it was really worthwhile.” About next week’s Aquatennial where she will represent Litchfield, she says she is “scared to death.” A direct, unpretentious girl, Penny was active in the FFA and Thespians in high school. She likes to sew, cook and paint and regards herself as a “darned good swimmer.” This summer, Penny is working just about every day as checkout girl at Andy’s Red Owl.
The Litchfield Garment Co., a division of Butwin Sportswear in St. Paul, employs 47 people at two locations in Litchfield. The firm’s operation here is located in the former Bernie’s Fairway building on main street. The Butwin firm is a St. Paul-based company, which makes men’s and ladies sportswear. Athletic jackets are one of the firm’s specialties. The firm also does a nice business in high school athletic jackets. Chuck Benson, engineering manager for the firm, says that the Butwin firm is likely to erect a building for permanent operation here in the near future.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 14, 1946
The sale of the Grove City hemp mill was announced last week by the War Assets Administration. The purchaser is Peter Schweitzer Inc., New York, which paid $36,660 for the property. The plant will be used to process flax and will employ from 80 to 100 people.
There have been two cases of poliomyelitis reported in Litchfield. It is recommended to keep small children away from large gatherings. The Litchfield cases are in one family.
106 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 21, 1906
The team of young horses owned by J.O. Hartz of the town of Acton indulged in a runaway last week Wednesday while attached to a corn cultivator. The horses dashed through a barbed wire fence but escaped unhurt. Mr. Hartz received an injured foot.
A foul murder was committed at Grove City Thursday evening. The dead man is Italian. the murderer is not known. The motive for the deed was not robbery. Francesco Palmarician, Italian laborer, met his death at Grove City between the hours of 8 and 9 Thursday evening at the hands of an enemy unknown. It was about the hour of 9 when some boys returning from the creek east of town found the unconscious man lying alongside the railroad tracks. The alarm was at once given and the injured man was taken to town where he died without gaining consciousness. The motive was not robbery since the victim had no amount of cash on his person. The sheriff suspects that the deed was committed by one of the Italians comprising the large crew which had been at work on the railroad near Grove City for some time and may possibly be due to some type of ancient feud.
Everybody is haying in Forest City.
Litchfield will have a new physician in the person of Dr. Carl Danielson of Rockford, Illinois, who will arrive here shortly with his family. Dr. Danielson has been practicing for several years and comes here highly recommended. He will occupy the house opposite the park, currently occupied by O.A. Newberg.
The patrons of the Forest City school, at their school meeting held Saturday night, decided to employ two teachers for the coming year.
W.E. Peters of Forest City fell from a load of hay last Saturday while at work on his farm east of that village. He struck his head and shoulders, escaping with just a general shakeup.