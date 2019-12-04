10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 3, 2009
Residents in the Lake Minnie Belle and Star Lake areas can feel a bit safer from threatening weather when next summer rolls around. Meeker County received a $39,500 Homeland Security Grant, which will be used to install two warning sirens in the area of the two lakes. Meeker County Sheriff Jeff Norlin, whose office made the applications for the grants, said he hopes to have the sirens in place by spring. Each siren will cost about $20,000, which will be covered by the grant. Norlin told the Meeker County Board Tuesday that his staff is working with the lake associations to determine the most effective site for the sirens. Because the sirens are rotating, he noted that the warning signals will extend beyond lake residents.
Area FFA members took to the fields in November to collect corn from generous farmers during the annual Corn Drive for Camp Courage. Despite the corn drive being rescheduled due to weather, members of the FFA from the Litchfield, ACGC and Eden Valley high schools raised more that $6,500 in the drive. The money goes to Camp Courage to benefit children with physical disabilities.
Five Litchfield Middle School students were chosen to perform in the All-State choir for seventh- and eighth-graders and were among just 200 middle school students statewide chosen for the honor. Having five students chosen from Litchfield is a rare honor, according to choir director Joel Green. In the honor group are Curt Wedin, Mary Keeling, Jon Green, Josiah Green and Mitch Evans.
A 91-year-old Cokato woman died Sunday after she was struck by a car while attempting to cross U.S. Highway 12 in Cokato. Ruby Voight was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a car driven by a 55-year-old Cokato man. Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, the state patrol said.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 2, 1999
Supporters believe a new library is a crucial need for Litchfield and the surrounding area. And this week they put their passion into action. A group of about 20 volunteers worked through the day Monday stuffing envelopes that will be mailed to about 10,000 Litchfield High School alumni seeking donations for the Litchfield Library building fund. The city and the Library Board reached a deal to buy the former Litchfield Decorating building at 126 N. Marshall earlier this month. That was the easy part. Now the Library Board and library supporters have to muster financial support for a new library estimated to cost about $2 million for construction and equipment. More than $750,000 has been raised to date in contributions. The fund drive will include appeals to Litchfield residents and businesses but also to businesses and individuals with ties to the city. "We want to expand our appeal beyond the city limits,” Darlene Kotelnicki, chairwoman of the Library Board, said.
The student council at LHS sponsored student participation in the recent Bloodmobile visit to Litchfield resulting in a banner turnout of 86 high school students contributing blood. There were 42 first time donors and 17 deferrals.
Jim Nelson, past commander of the local American Legion Post, was honored as Legionaire of the Year at a recent meeting and was presented with a plaque by current commander Rusty Stoffer at the regular monthly meeting of the post on Monday.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 2, 1969
Eighteen head of cattle drowned in Wheeler Lake north of Atwater on Nov. 22 when a 33-head herd of cattle stampeded, broke through a gate, and thundered onto thin ice on the lake. Farmers attending a nearby auction rushed to the lake and were able to rescue 15 animals. Melvin Buer, owner of the herd, estimated the loss at $2,500. He said most of the animals were spring calves weighing about 450 pounds each. Some 10 carcasses were still in the lake this week. What caused the animals to stampede is undertermined, but it was reported a number of low flying military planes had just passed overhead. The herd had just been brought to the Buer place the day before.
Rev. Lynn Dietz, pastor of the Church of Christ since June of 1959, will assume the pastorate of the First Christian Church in Chandler, Ariz., Feb. 1. Chandler is a fast-growing community in the Tempe-Mesa metropolitan area. Rev. Dietz has been active in many phases of community life since locating in Litchfield and said his family has regrets about leaving here. Rev. Dietz will preach his last sermon here Jan. 25. He and his wife have two children — Steve, a student at the University of Minnesota, and Cherie, a sophomore at UMD.
The present city council, as its predecessors have done since Litchfield was founded back in 1869, talks about dogs every three months. And dogs were one of the topics at the Monday night council meeting. Police Chief G.A. Fenner told the council that his office gets about six calls a week about dogs. After a discussion, here is the policy the council set: All calls about stray dogs will be handled by the police department which will dispatch the dog catcher when necessary; dogs taken by the dog catcher will be impounded at quarters at the sewage treatment plant; a description of each dog held will be listed on a bulletin board at the Community Building and broadcast over KLFD; if a dog is not claimed within 72 hours after notice is given it will be destroyed.
Darwin Postmaster Ralph Breitenback was named new president of the Meeker County Fair Board Monday night. He succeeds Arnold Freitag. Fred Marshall was named vice president.
69 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 30, 1950
Ole Nesseth, 74, well known Litchfield man, and his son-in-law both passed away from injuries caused when the car in which they were riding was struck from behind and thrown out of control on the highway near Dell Rapids, South Dakota, Friday. Mr. and Mrs. William Carlson, son-in-law and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ole Nesseth, were en route to Litchfield bringing the Nesseths home after a visit when the accident occurred.
In addition to taking the lives of two men and seriously injuring the mother and daughter Mrs. Nesseth is suffering from a leg fracture and a cut above her eye, while Mrs. Carlson received a number of severe bruises. The other car was driven by a Sioux Falls man, who has been charged with drunken driving.
A petition with over 500 signatures of teenagers was presented to the Litchfield city council at their meeting Monday night. The petition was a request for recreational facilities to be located somewhere in Litchfield. The over 500 signatures were from youngsters in the 13 to 17 age group. The council said it will study the matter.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 4, 1904
Adolph Davidson suffered the loss by fire of his stock of goods Monday night at Manannah during the high wind. Mr. and Mrs. Davidson had gone to Litchfield that day, leaving Manannah about supper time, and they planned to spend the night in this city. Mr. Davidson expected to visit a dentist the following day and also do some buying. The fire was discovered at about 11 o'clock at night and had already gained much headway. When the doors of the frame building were opened, the hot gasses and smoke burst out in sheets of flame. All that could be done was to protect other buildings from the flame.
Leonard A. and John A. Anderson and J.J. Chellin returned Saturday from their visit to the World's Fair in Chicago. They spent two wonderful days in Chicago.
The firemen of Grove City gave a dance at their town hall last evening.The Messrs. Fred Rudberg, Theo Olson, Robert Putzier and James Anderson of this city, and Otto Anderberg of Grove City supplied the music.
Settergren Bros. store have been made defendants in a rather odd court case here. Barnie and Nellie Anderson, now of Minneapolis, have brought suit, he for $4,500 she for $500, against the store. The case if the action arises thusly: Last spring Mrs. Anderson was wounded in the arm by a bullet from a .22 rifle by a bullet, the gun being in the hands of a boy, the son of George Hatch. The store is a defendant as it is alleged the bullets were purchased from the store and that there seems to be a statute preventing the sale of ammunition to certain age minors.