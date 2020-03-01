10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 1, 2010
After settling into its new location in January, Meeker Public Transit opened its doors to the public last week to show off its $965,000 facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration afterward signaled a happy ending to a five-year crusade to build the new facility. After the project received the green light, construction started in August. MnDOT provided $772,000 in funding for the project, while $193,000 was raised locally. "It's a very nice, compact building," said Lyle Hicks, owner of Hicks Bus and Trucking, who serves on the Meeker Transit Board of Directors.
Saluted as Students of the Month for February at LHS were Kelly Weseman, Mitch Wollin, Marvin Hackfort, Adam White, Zach Hedtke, Nicole Carlson, Liz Knisley and Mark Dingmann.
The city council unanimously approved a new agreement with Golf Course Inc. The contract calls for the city to take care of all golf course maintenance, handling the course as one of its public works projects. In return, Golf Club Inc. will pay the city $18,000 per month for maintenance. Golf Club Inc. will remain in charge of scheduling tournaments and operating the pro shop.
Mound's Matt Daoust drained a 15-foot shot with two seconds left on the clock to give Mound a 72-70 win over the Dragons in game at Mound Tuesday. Despite the loss the Dragons hit a season-high 12 three-pointers.
20 YEARS AGO: FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 3, 2000
A leaky roof that forced the evacuation of six apartments at the Sibley Plaza on Sibley Avenue North has led to the detection of at least one alleged building code violation. A stress crack in the roof — unrelated to the code violation — caused considerable damage to six of the 14 units in the complex. Water streamed out of light fixtures and caused the ceiling to partially collapse in two units. Building inspector Kevin Piepenburg quickly sealed off the six apartments. "I just can't take a chance of a ceiling coming down or someone getting electrocuted," he said. Meanwhile, displaced tenants were desperately seeking shelters. The building owner, Infiniti Financial, is unwilling to pay for motel rooms for those displaced.
A huge dairy complex which has been in the planning stages for almost two years took a giant step toward becoming a reality as a result of Meeker County Board action Tuesday. The commissioners on recommendation of the County Planning and Zoning Commission, approved a conditional use permit for the construction of a 2,000 head dairy complex in Harvey Townships north of Litchfield. Harvey Dairy Services LLP and Paul Worden applied for the permit, which would be built on land owned by Worden on the former Borg farm six miles north of Litchfield. The complex involves a new concept in dairying. Dairy Finance Associates, a group of retired people involved in agri business, would build the facility then lease it to four individual farmers, each of whom would maintain a 500-head herd and do their own milking and feeding. KKC Dairy, a 1,400 head facility, operates on a site about 2.5 miles south of this proposed site. The proposed project has not as yet received approval from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and this may take as long as six months in a process.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 1, 1970
Litchfield's teachers have voted down a $90,000 salary increase package proposed by the school salary negotiating committee of the school board. However, despite the vote, both the school board's negotiating team and the LEA salary committee feel the two groups are close to settlement.
"As far as pay goes we are very close to settlement," Gary Gross, chairman of the school board, said. John Streed and Jerry Meyer of the LEA group agreed that the board's offer is close to what the LEA will accept.
There will be an open meeting to discuss the possibility of constructing an indoor ice arena in the Litchfield area on Tuesday night at 8 in the VFW basement. City and county officials will attend.
Water won't be the only liquid in the spotlight at this year's Watercade, if the city council approves a Jaycee request made at the Monday night council meeting. Jaycee president Ron Schmeit came before the council to request permision to sell beer at this year's Watercade. He said the Jaycees hope to put the Watercade on a stronger footing with the beer sales and devote some money to worthwhile projects. The council took no action on the request but indicated that the city charter aIIows seven beer licences and does not have that many issued thus making one available.
If the weather is the same as it is at press time today forget it. But if it's clear a partial eclipse of the sun will be visible in the Litchfield area. By coincidence the eclipse occurs on the last day of Save Your Vision Month. And Litchfield optometrist Dr. Gary Gross suggests that it would be an especially inappropriate time to do anything to impare your vision. Under no circumstances, Dr.Gross warns, should anyone look directly at the sun through any type of device. He cites a 1960 statistic when, during a partial eclipse in the western states, 21 persons in Utah became totally blind. Most doctors say the position that there is really no way to view the eclipse safely. It'll be the last chance for many of us to experience an eclipse. The next one visible in North America won't come until April of 2024.
Karen Snegosky, daughter of Mr.and Mrs. Allan Snegosky, is at present doing graduate work at the University of Vienna in Austria while registered as a student at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. She is one of 10 students from Johns Hopkins selected to study in Austria. She is a 1963 graduate of LHS and a 1968 graduate of the University of Minnesota.
Rev. Gerhard Biekholz, 42, pastor of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church at Lake Benton, will become pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church here. Rev. Birkholz will be installed to succeed Rev. James Radloff, who has taken a pastorate in Austin, Texas. A native of Marshall, Rev. Birkholz is a graduate of Martin Luther Academy in New Ulm. He has previously served churches in Morristown and McIntosh, North Dakota.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 6, 1952
The possibility of a high school for the community of Cosmos was discussed at a meeting held last Wednesday in the Cosmos school auditorium. K.B. Knutson, superintendent of schools at Danube, was the guest speaker. He spoke on legislation pertaining to schools in rural areas. A large turnout of Cosmos area citizens attended the meeting.
The body of another Meeker County boy killed in Korea arrived here Wednesday and funeral services will be held Saturday. Sgt. Eugene Kronbeck, son of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Kronbeck, will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon at the Grove City cemetery. The services will be held from the First Lutheran Church in Grove City. Sgt. Kronbeck was a member of the National Guard and was killed in action in Korea on Nov. 25.
Business will continue as usual for the Northwestern National Bank in Litchfield, but it will continue in a temporary location. During the next 90 days the bank will be located in the Litchfield Ice Cream building next door to the Super Valu grocery. Bank employees will move all records Saturday. Meanwhile, work will start on a complete overhaul of the interior of the existing bank.
"I like the United States, and I would like to live here," said Elizebeth Band, Norwegian actress who visited her cousins, the Chet Bergs of Litchfield, over the weekend. Miss Bang is from Norway and on a three-month trip to this country. She has a mighty high opinion of this country and does not hesitate to make it known. This was her first trip here and the first time she has met her American relatives. Her father and Mrs. Berg, mother of Chet, are brother and sister.
115 YEARS: AGO NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 2, 1905
The farming community in the vicinity of Atwater and especially to the south of it may taken an indirect hand in the coming elections at Atwater and Grove City. The farmers have held several mass meetings within the past few weeks and have passed resolutions pledging themselves to cut loose from Atwater if she continues to license saloons. We note that there is also some agitation in the vicinity of Rosendale in favor of putting the liquor question up for vote in Grove City in the same manner. It is not a common thing for territories adjacent to a village to take so active a hand in shaping their financial policies. If no license is voted, the saloon revenue will be cut off and the money as a rule is badly needed. On the other hand, if license is voted the farmer trade is expected to go elsewhere. In any event, the question will be settled soon. Neither horn of the dilemma is pleasant.
The break in the Manannah dam announced last week has widened and let out water. Today the dam does not exist. The pressure of water against it found a weak spot and rushed through it. The repairs were made, but they did not last and soon the whole dam was involved in ruin. It is possible, too, that when high water comes with spring the approaches to the dam would probably go out. The loss to the mill owners is a heavy one as the dam will have to be totally rebuilt if it is to be of any use at all, and this will involve money and long delays.