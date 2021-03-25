20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 5, 2001
State Sen. Steve Dille, R-Dassel, last week pushed for attention for his personal finance bill in the Legislature. The bill introduced Feb. 15 would require Minnesota teens have knowledge of personal and financial family management and investment by the time they graduate from high school. "People who have financial literacy and also have financial independence do not need government services," Dille said. "I truly believe high school is the best time to teach young people the basics of financial management."
As the old saying goes, there is no such thing as a free lunch. Except the last Friday of the month at Trinity Church. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. 'til 1 p.m. on that date. "You can't beat the price," guest Shirley Dollerschelle said. For two years the women of the church have been fixing lunch for anyone who wants to break bread at the church. Donations optional. Connie Anderson, head lunch lady, helped make the program become a reality. Between 80 and 100 people attend each month. Anderson comes up with the menus. "We were looking for some way to reach out to the community," she said. "They seem to like the food because they seem to be coming back for more." Vonnie Silverberg, one of the helpers, said, "People can make donations, but we have been able to cover our expenses through (other) donations." "One of the best things is the camaraderie in the kitchen," Anderson said. ""Women from the church fix a meal and three or four men do the dishes."
Meeker County will have a feedlot officer on the job by Jan. 1, 2001, as a result of action taken by the County Board. Hiring a feedlot officer was part of an action plan approved by commissioners to help implement the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's move toward having counties assume control of feedlot management. The person to be hired would work out of the Planning and Zoning Department of the county.
Towmaster Trailers of Litchfield has built a trailer for the St. Cloud State rowing club. The total donated cost of the trailer was $8,400. The new trailer will be able to transport nine racing boats and is 41 feet long. It will also have enough room for the team to store its gear. Before Towmaster donated the trailer, the team had been hauling its boats on top of vehicles.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 7, 1971
Two vehicles were struck by Burlington Northern freight trains at the Sibley Avenue crossing on successive days last week, with both drivers escaping serious injury. Thursday at about 2:30 p.m., a pickup driving by Paul Hilgen, 18, Rout 2 Watkins, was struck at the crossing by a westbound freight. The train tore the box off Hilsgen's pickup as he tried to cross from the north. Witness said that the fact that Hilsgen "stepped on the gas" at the last minute probably saved his life. Two other cars were struck by the car's box, which was torn from the Hilsgen vehicle, but these vehicles were not seriously damaged. These vehicles were driven by Arthur Kloos and Wayne Zepplin. Friday at 10:25 a.m. at the same crossing, a car driven by Hilda Lunda struck the side of a freight train locomotive just as the unit was passing the crossing. She told police that she did not notice the flashers or hear the warning bells which were sounding.
Burt Munson, junior high math teacher, will be installed as the new president of the Litchfield PTA in ceremonies Tuesday night. Bill Garland is the vice president-elect. Glenn Wischmann is the new treasurer and Joyce Shelson will be the new secretary.
Ellen Huisman, daughter of Mr. and Mr. Wilfred Huisman, will advance to the state spelling contest to be held April 17 in Minneapolis. Ellen won first place in the Grove City school spelling contest last week. She is a sixth-grader.
It's still legal to burn in your backyard in the city of Litchfield. "We're certainly not encouraging that type of burning though," City Clerk Roy Ross said. "But the city ordinance controlling burning permits it between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. "However you coannot burn on the street or curbside or the sidewalk either, according to the ordinance.
The LHS track team, in its first taste of outdoor competition this year, won a quadrangular involving Dassel, Eden Valley and Watkins here Friday. Gordie Lupfer was a double winner, taking first in both the discuss and shot put. Chuck Benson won the pole vault, and Dan Puckett, Dean Meyers and Bob Peters ran one, two, three in the 880-yard run. Brad Langmo tied for first in the high hurdles. Sheldon Wallmow won the mile run, and Jerry Rick took first in the high jump.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 4, 1946
Another one of Litchfield's oldest businesses changed hands this week when Mr. Foster Butterwick of Faribault purchased the Lofstrom Brothwers Drug Store. Mr. Butterwick took charge of the store April 1. The Lofstrom Bros. Drug Co. started business in 1903 when A.E. and V.E. Lofstrom purchased the store. Litchfield's first telephone exchange was located in the building. Miss Ruth Lofstrom, who has been running the business since the death of her father will continue working at the store for a time.
C.I. Eddy and G.A. Fenner, who recently purchased the Herman Furiture store took possession last week. They are Bemidji men. The store will be closed for week or 10 days for some alterations. G.L. Herman, previous owner, was compelled to dispose of the business due to ill health.
The Meeker County cooperative Light and Power Assn. is going into its 10th year having started back in 1936. During that 10-year period the concern has put in a total of 10,042 miles of line and now serves a total of 2,700 users. The company has about 170 miles to go before completing the coverage of this area. it is planning to complete it this year. there are only about 400 homes that are not being served by the concern at this time. R.E.A. throughout the nation has been financed by the government and to date the Cooperative Light and Power has borrowed in the vicinity of $1 million and has paid off a little more than $200,000. Few REAs can boast of such a good record.
Oliver Selvig, 52, living south of Litchfield suffered a broken hip and pelvis when he was trampled by a frightened horse at his place south of Litchfield. He is a patient at the Litchfield hospital.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 28, 1906
W.A. Mooney of Peoria, Ill., on Wednesday of this week closed the deal whereby he became the purchaser of the cigar factory heretofore owned and operated by F.L Scherer. Mr. Mooney will conduct the business at the present location of the factory on Sibley Avenue. He has secured rooms adjoining where he will reside with his family. Mr. Mooney will make a specialty of the "Opera" cigar, which was a popular seller under the management of Mr. Scherer and will push the sale. It is strictly a handmade cigar, only the best stock available being used in it. Mr. Mooney will prove a very desireable addition to the Litchfield band, being a professional cornetist. If the cigar factory does not take up too much of his time, he will teach that instrument and other small instruments as well.
The revival meetings which are being held at the Methodist Church this week are meeting with splendid success. Rev. Dr. Buckner, who speaks every evening and afternoon at the meetings, is a man not only of attractive personality by he also possesses the power of forceful utterance and his audience have been thrilled by his splendid addresses. He is not sensational in his methods, but is nonetheless getting hold of the people. The services will be continued tonight and all next week. A meeting for men will be held at the church tomorrow afternoon when Dr. Bruckner will give a special address to men.
Andre Anderson, employed at the Litchfield Hardware store, expects to go to Sweden in April.
George Kittleson, who has been employed at the J.I. Case threshing works at Racine, Wisconsin, for several months is now at home southwest of Litchfield.
FOUND between Litchfield and Forest City, a sack of flour. The loser will prove his property and pay for the insertion of this notice. Mike Konshak, Forest City, Minn.
As Nels Frederickson was driving from this city to his home in Danielson on Friday evening, his team broke through the ice on Lake Ripley. Fortunately, Mr. Frederickson was not very far from shore and although the water was rather deep, the animals were able to get a secure footing and after a scramble made it to shore. Mr. Frederickson was able to get another buggy and drove home, leaving his buggy marooned in the ice. The accident occurred near the Litchfield Brewery.