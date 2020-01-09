10 YEARS AGO: NEW FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 14, 2010
With their eyes set on the bottom line as well as to how best to educate students, ACGC school officials will explore the advantages of a four-day school week. School board members at the Jan. 7 board meeting directed Superintendent Sheri Broderius and Principal David Oehrlein to research four-day school weeks. "It's one of the things that has been tossed around the last few years as a way of saving money," Judy Raske, school board chairperson said.
With two wind tower projects in the planning stages in the county, the Meeker County Board acted Tuesday to tax the new facilities. The tax per tower, according to County Assessor Robert Anderson, will be based on the generating capacity of the towers. Under the plan, the larger type generating facility would be taxed at $4,341 annually.
Kristen Cote was named by the county board as the new planning and zoning director, replacing John Boe, who retired. Cote has worked in the planning and zoning office for 11 years and has served as deputy director since 2003.
The Litchfield Library has a knitting club which is growing in popularity. The club meets each Thursday night. Both new and beginning knitters have been attending, so there is always enough help and advice around. The club is open to all interested.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 13, 2000
Slow negotiations on a mid-contract wage adjustment for licensed practical nurses sparked a spirited discussion during the Meeker Memorial Hospital Board meeting Monday at the hospital. The discussion — which turned into a heated debate at one point — ended with the board deciding to improve its offer while pressuring the union for a prompt response to its new offer. Mid contract negotiations were brought to the fore about three months ago when the hospital lost some RNs to other hospitals paying better. In response the hospital board re-opened wage talks even though all groups were under contract. The hospital reached new pay agreements with RNs and other employees but not LPNs, whose union has remained dissatisfied with the hospital's offers. Hospital Administrator Ron Johnson said the board's latest offer would put LPN pay on a par with state averages.
Dense fog and snowy conditions played a role in a number of accidents on area roads Monday, including one fatal collision, seven injury accidents and 13 involving vehicle damage. One person was killed and two injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday morning on Highway 22 six miles south of Litchfield. A 27-year-old Litchfield driver of one of the cars was dead at the scene and injured was her 22-month-old son. "The weather was bad, slippery and a lot of fog," Meeker County Sheriff Mike Hirman said, discussing the accident cause. Both the other driver in the crash and the small son were listed in serious condition in Minneapolis hospitals. The dense fog prevented victims from being airlifted and they were taken to the metro via ambulance.
The county board at its most recent meeting received a letter from Judge John Weyrens indicating he will retire Feb. 3. At that time it is likely Judge Steve Drange would have his permanent assignment changed from Willmar to Litchfield
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 14, 1970
Most Meeker citizens were not aware of it, but they cleared up a big debt on Dec. 30. On that date the county made the final payment on the indebtedness on Meeker Memorial Hospital. The $40,000 payment took care of the final principal and interest payment on the hospital, reported County Auditor Meriam Vincent. As of Jan. 1, she reported, Meeker County is free of debt. Ground was broken for the hospital way back on Nov. 9, 1950. It was in November of 1949 that county residents voted 2,499 to 1,420 in favor of a $400,000 bond issue to finance construction of the new facility. The hospital was dedicated on May 18, 1952. Overall cost of construction was $800,000, of which $327,000 came from the federal government under the Hill-Burton Act. Interest on the loan was 1.5 percent from 1953 to 1962, and 1.75 percent from 1963 to 1970. By constrast, revenue bonds for the $1,000,000 hospital addition under way carry an interest of 6.75 percent. The new hospital's first patient after opening its doors was 11-year-old Eva Marie Howk, who was admitted after cutting her foot on a bottle. The first baby born at the new hospital was a daughter, Julie Ann, born to Mr. and Mrs. Earl Bohn, Rt.2, Litchfield
As the county board held its first meeting of 1970, the following salaries were approved: County Auditor Meriam Vincent, $10,800; Register of Deeds Audrey Nordquist, $9,000; Clerk of Court Hardy Silverberg, $10,000; Sheriff Eldon Hardy, $10,500; County Treasurer Harold Curtis, $10,000; County Attorney George Neperud, $8,000.
The 12 LHS students who returned Jan. 8 from a three-week stay in far off Liberia brought back varying impressions of the trip to the "dark continent." For one of the students, Gary Hess, the highlight was, as he put it, "spending Christmas without the commercialism — the small gifts we could give the natives — they didn't have much value but you would not believe how appreciative they were," he said. For Elaine Schmidt, it was the people themselves who provided the most memorable experience. "They were so friendly and kind — they certainly left a good impression on us — I hope we did the same to them," she said. Barb Schnell noted a hike the group made to a bush country village where, "I'm sure we were the first white people they had seen." Sara Pearson was impressed by the serious approach to life taken by young people there in everything they do.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 10, 1952
Something new in the way of wildlife in Meeker County turned up on the Harry Nelson farm six miles south of Grove City, where Harry came upon an opossum in his barn. Normal range of the animal is far from Minnesota, and this was way out of its home country.
Carl Baumgartner, 19-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Baumgartner, escaped with a broken hip after a 2,000-pound corn picker fell on him in a farm accident Monday afternoon. He was under the machine making an adjustment when the unit came down on him. He was taken to the hospital here and will be forced to stay off his feet for several weeks in recovery.
The Litchfield City Council at its first meeting of the new year ordered the Litchfield police department to destroy all dogs running loose without a muzzle. The order is in compliance with the regulations covering rabies now in affect in Litchfield. Strict action had been taken by the council when it became apparent that a number of dog owners were ignoring the muzzle edict. One dog has already been destroyed under the new rules.
Cpl. Rodney Grimsgard returned to Camp Carson, Colo., Saturday after spending the Christmas holidays with his parents, the R.M. Grimsgards, in Grove City.
A number of young folks were entertained at the William Sommerfeld home in Manannah Saturday evening in honor of Robert Rosenow, who left Sunday night for Camp Lawton.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 13, 1905
James Wilson lost one of his horses in the icy waters of Lake Ripley on Wednesday afternoon. A team belonging to Mr. Wilson was used in hauling ice for Happ Brothers Wednesday afternoon. As we understand it, the team had been left temporarily standing alone when the animals began to crowd each other, pulling the lines taut, and this caused them to back up and step into a hole in the ice. Both horses went into the water. One was rescued but the other perished.
While in town Saturday last, Representative Frank Carlson of Grove City appointed two of Grove City's promising boys, Raymond Ornberg and Row Lawson to act as pages in the House of Representatives. The boys will receive a good salary while acting in that capacity. The two boys left by train Monday for St. Paul.
Dr. Cassel is reported to be quite well at his home suffering from an attack of crysipelas.
A son, the third in the family, appeared at the home of William Lewerez in Ellsworth Monday.