20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 13, 2000
Kindergartners at St. Philip's School will be joining the big kids next school year. Parents, teachers and administrators recently decided the school will have all-day, every day kindergarten blasses. Principal Teresa Hankins believes St. Philip's is the first school in the district to have all-day, every day kindergarten. Hankins said parents came out strongly for the move at a recent parish meeting. It's also a chance for St Philips to show its vitality "for the past 30 years or so there has been a buzz that St. Philip's School is closing," Hankins said. "This is our opportunity to show the community that we are strong and will be here for a long time."
The Litchfield Chess Club wrapped up its season April 1 with the Litchfield Open Chess Tournament. Three members received honors for being the top age group finishers among local club members. Aaron Solbrack was the top Litchfield finisher in the kindergarten to third grade bracket. John Anderson was the top finisher in grades 4-6 and Kevin Springer took top honors in grades 7-12. The Litchfield Open drew 106 participants.
The goal of helping Meeker County Memorial Hospital top a growing health-care market took a big step toward reality Monday when the hospital board approved a contract with Sunrise Healthcare. A signed contract clears the way for planning of a geriatric unit on the hospital's third floor. "You're in business," board chairman Dave Gabrielson told Sunrise Healthcare's Ted Pantaleo following the vote. Hospital Administrator Ron Johnson will begin meeting as soon as possible with architects to chart the $200,000 remodeling project that will create the geriatric psychiatriac unit.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 15, 1970
About 55 LHS students collected some 12 trailer loads of trash along old Highway 22 from its intersection with the new 22 to the city dump Saturday morning. The idea orginated with members of the LHS Conservation Club whose advisor is Gary Larson. Enthusiasm spread quickly and the turnout of students, both boys and girls, was surprising. Eight faculty members helped supervise students during the cleanup.
Four LHS students won their way to the Region Five Speech Contest with top performances Saturday int he District 20 contest at LHS. Earning trips to the regional contest were Gail Schwandt in serious interpretation, Janice Meyers and Kathy Turck in original oratory, and Claudia Johnson in extemporaneous reading.
LHS junior Martha Juusola was named FFA "Chapter Sweetheart" at the annual banquet of the LHS chapter of the Future Farmers of America at the senior high school. Last year's Chapter Sweetheart Sue Hawes presented the "sweetheart" jacket to the new queen. Dan Barka received the DeKalb aand Green Giant trophies for outstanding club leadership. Kenneth Neu was voted the chapter's outstanding green hand, while Doug Piepenburg was named the chapter's outstanding farmer.
Dear Editor: I have just had an occasion to spend a week in the Litchfield Hospital and couldn't help but notice the wonderful nursing care given here. I consider we here in Litchfield are very fortunate to have such a fine staff of nurses, aids and students, and we should give them more credit than we do. - A grateful patient.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 10, 1952
Tons of water broken loose by the warm sun of the past few weeks flooded fields and turned Meeker County roads into mires this week. Estimates from the county engineer's office state that 75 or more culverts were washed out throughout the county when cooler weather curbed the flooding. Damage in the county was quite uniform, according to the county office, as water was moving everywhere.
A record-breaking 44-inch crest of water poured over the Hutchinson dam on Wednesday to set an all-time record. Previous highs were 40 inches in 1905 and 39 1/2 inches in 1943. Residents of six homes along the river have been evacuated and two bridges over the river have been closed.
Little Jewett Creek is doing considerable damage in streets in and around Litchfield. The little creek that flows just a trickle in the summer overflowed its banks and is covering much of the low land between the bridge on Highway 12 and Armstrong Avenue.
The annual war on rats hiding out in the city dump was declared by the City Council Wednesday night. The Council voted to get the extermination taken care of and decided to employ the Continental Exterminating Company of Minneapolis to do the job. Fritz Lewernz, dump custodian, says the pied piper job is necessary to control the rats. "If we didn't do it every year, the rats would run away with the place," he says. He said the annual extermination should keep the rat problem well in control.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 15, 1905
E.C. Gross has received and is about to install in front of his store a mammoth street clock weighing with its machinery and pedestal some 3,600 pounds. The machinery will be located inside the store building, the movement being transmitted to the hands by means of gears and shafting.
John Weber of Darwin last Saturday purchased the Meeker County cheese factory located some three miles northeast of town. It is very probably that an attempt will be made to organize a cooperative concern and turn the factory over to it. It would seem that there would be sufficient patronage in the neighborhood to make it a financial success.
A cow owned by H. McDowell fell into a well on the premises of R. McMullen. McDowell brought suit in Justice Dietel's court. The case was argued by attorneys Allen and Heenan of Hutchinson. Verdict for the plaintiff.
and although all the fish he speared was one pike, it cost him fifteen dollars. It seems strange that the fish warden can catch a man and fine him fifteen dollars for spearing one fish while he can't catch others who take them out of the creek by the wagon load with nets and feed them to their hogs. It is a notorious fact that every night nets are stretched across the stream.