20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 9, 2001
Fifty cases of hamburger, 100 cases of chicken, assorted onion rings, french fries and cheese curds, add a four-leaf clover base and mixed well with lots of volunteer help makes up the 4-H food stand at the fair. The 4-H food stand has been a meal mainstay at the fair for as long as anyone can remember. It has been at its present location at the west edge of the fairgrounds since the 1960s. Irene Miller of Litchfield and the 4-H board are respondible for planning the menus. Miller has been in charge of the kitchen for the past six years. “We try to have two meats for supper each night,” she said. “When we first started we only had chicken, so we still always have chicken along with another kind of meat.” Each of the county’s 16 4-H clubs takes a four and one-half hour shift at the food stand. The young volunteers range in age from first-graders to teenagers. “The kids are responsible for serving food, setting up and bussing tables,” Miller said. “There has to be well over 100 volunteers over the course of the fair to serve more than 1,000 people.” 4-H leaders and other parents are on hand to help out and handle the actual cooking. Last year’s net profit from the food stand was $4,500, according to Cheryl Swanson, food stand coordinator.
A piece of Litchfield’s history came tumbling down Tuesday morning as a work crew destroyed the bandstand in Central Park. Destruction was necessary because the bandstand was in worse shape than expected when city officials and Ideal Lumber, the general contractor, took a closer look at the structure. But even though all that was left Tuesday was a pile of rubble, the bandstand will be rebuilt. The city has taken great care in documenting how the bandstand looked through the years and the structure will be rebuilt to those specifications. The plan is to have it look like it did when it was first built in the early 1900s.
John Spreiter fired an even-par 70 to win his fifth club championship Sunday at Litchfield Golf Club. Keith Keithahan carded a 73 to finish second in the men’s championsnhip flight, while Tim Klimstra, John Clouse and Kim Kadelbach tied for third at 73. Nancy Wattenhofer shot an 86 to claim the women’s title. Marland Meyer captured the men’s first flight title, while Don Klimstra and Arlan Riede tied for the men’s senior championship.
Litchfield’s Krista Rambow was selected as the Most Valuable Player at the Greater Mid States basketball camp in Sioux Falls, S.D. Rambow will be a senior at LHS in the fall, one of 200 players at the elite camp. Most players at the camp have ambitions of playing college basketball. Rambow played 20 games during the five-day camp.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 25, 1971
A report issued this week by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on a survey done on Lake Ripley and Jewett’s Creek describes the water quality of Ripley “in general very good.” The survey was done on June 2-4, 1970, over a year ago, but the 30-page report was not issued to the city until Monday. The report says the bacteria count in the lake is relatively low. However, the report says high phosphorous and nitrogen concentration indicate that nuisance algae growths and weed growth are likely. The report listed 45 permanent homes and 14 seasonal homes on the lake. They are served by septic tanks and the report said no discharges from the systems on the lake had been found. The report, however, said, “much of the land around Lake Ripley is unsuitable for septic tanks and further development around the lake with the use of individual disposal systems will likely lead to lowering the quality of the lake’s water. The report also recommended consideration of extending the city’s sewer lines around the lake.
Mike Rogers of Litchfield is in the excavating and dirt moving business. He does a lot of digging. “But I never dug so fast in my life,” Rogers said in describing an incident in which a Litchfield man early Thursday night was buried to his chin in a trench cave-in just west of town. Joe Tacheny, 337 E. Fifth St., who was caught in the cave-in, was at the bottom of a seven-foot deep trench when one side gave way. “I saw it comin’,” Tacheny said. “I started to run along the trench but couldn’t make it. I thought I was a goner for awhile.” Tacheny suffered three broken ribs in the accident and was treated and released at the hospital. He is expected to be away from the job for several weeks. Joe, his brother Vic, and Rogers were digging in a water line when the cave-in happened. Rogers and Vic Tacheny dug furiously with their hands. When the rescue unit arrived, the two men had cleared Joe’s head and arms.
A Litchfield man had a narrow brush with death or serious injury by electrocution late Friday. “For the first time in 28 years, I let something distract me. I don’t want anymore of that,” said Leonard Schriefels, who took a 220-volt jolt while at work at his electric motor shop. Schriefels was knocked unconscious by the current and taken to Meeker Memorial by ambulance. He was hospitalized overnight and was back at work Monday. Scheifels, who operates an electric motor repair shop, was testing a motor that Don Wieler had just brought in from Sederstrom Fertilizer. “For some reason,” Schreifiels said, “I grabbed hold of the motor too far in front. I remember Don reaching to shot off the current and then I passed out.”
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 21, 1946
Litchfield and vicinity now has a mystery man who wanders around the country with residents occasionally getting a fleeting glimpse of him. He was first seen several days ago in the Corvuso area. Members of a threshing crew tried to surround him in a corn field, but he eluded them. He was seen again near Litchfield. He had entered the Lewis Carlson home in the west part of town and had taken food. He ran into the creek area west of town that is grown up with tall weeds and could not be found. Eye witness descriptions state that he was very shabbily dressed and has long, uncombed gray hair. Other people that have seen him state that he can run very fast. According to local police, he could be an escaped war prisoner from some mental institution.
Albert Anderson of Cosmos, who received a fractured skull when hit by a bat that slipped from a player’s hand during a recent game between Litchfield and Cosmos, is reported recovering satisfactorily. Mr. Anderson has been a patient at University Hospital in Minneapolis, where he underwent an operation.
Archie Peters and Howard Turck arrived Wednesday from Fort Knox, Ky., and are spending their furloughs at their personal homes.
Charles Goor, age about 50, employed or resident on the W.F. Haag farm about a half-mile east of Eden Valley, was killed early Wednesday morning. He fell down a hay chute in the barn, striking his head on the hard surface underneath and fracturing his skull. Dr. J.J. Telfird was called and ruled it an accident.
Since the Litchfield Airport received approval for flight training, many ex servicemen are taking advantage of flight courses offered. At the present time five young men are taking training and 16 more are awaiting eligibility papers. At the present time these are actually taken the course: Emmert Lundstrom, Grove City; Thomas McCann, Eugene Anderson, Vern L. Anders and Delos E. Peipus, all of Litchfield. Thomas McCann is the only one to solo to date.
106 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 18, 1906
A third bank is in progress of organization for Litchfield and will be doing business in the course of a month. The new banking institution will bear the name Farmers and Merchants State Bank, organized under the laws of Minnesota with capital of $25,000. John T. Mullen, E.O. Hammer, Olof Brusven and Dr. E.B. Weeks are the incorporators. It is hardly necessary for the Review to introduce the gentlemen who will be at the head of the new bank. John T. Mullen will be its president. Until 1898, he was publisher of the Review. In the summer of that year, he became the leading spirit in the department store of John T. Mullen and Company, which he conducted with marked success. He is an aggressive and popular businessman. E.O. Hammer will act as cashier. He has a thorough knowledge of the banking business. Olof Brusven is at the head of the mercantile firm Brusven-Anderson Co.
Supt. A.S. Kinsford for the past six years superintendent of the Litchfield schools, will not be with us next year. On Friday night of last week Mr. Kinsford was elected superintendent of schools at Moorhead, a town of some 4,000 people, at the salary of $1,650 for the first year and a promise of liberal advance in the future. The board of education met on Saturday evening and reluctantly released Mr. Kingford from his contract here.
Frogs wanted: 1,000 large, live frogs wanted every day. — T.J.Burns
When the body of Frank McIntyre arrived in Eden Valley on Monday morning, a pall of gloom was cast over the community. Superintendent McIntyre as he was better known, died June 24 in Rome. He was stricken with typhoid fever shortly after arriving in the famous old city on his honeymoon. The funeral services were held in St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Eden Valley Tuesday morning.
Nels Okeson, the local all-purpose mechanic with headquarters over the Anderson blacksmith shop, completed a portable house for the Round Lake Threshing Assn. this week. It is built on a truck wagon and contains eight cots attached to the walls on hinges, which can be hung up when not in use and will accommodate 12 men. Space for a stove is reserved, which will be included when cold weather arrives. It will make a very comfortable place for threshers when they are on the job this season.
Dr. Karl A. Danielson, who recently located here from Rockford, Ill., places his business card in the review this week. Until he finds a downtown office, the doctor can be found at his home.