10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 21, 2010
For the first time in more than 20 years, patients and visitors at Meeker Memorial Hospital have a serene escape from the every day hustle and bustle at the hospital. Away from the operating rooms and medical equipment, the new MMH chapel offers a comfortable setting for individuals to meditate, pray or just get away from stressful situations. "We felt it was a very important link to our community but also a major contribution to health and wellness," MMH Foundation Director Mike Boyle said. "Early on it became part of our theme that we wanted to provide care for the whole person, not just physical and mental but spiritual health, too." The room does not look like a traditional chapel. "It's not a chapel like you would think about a chapel," Rev. Mike Zylstra, who was involved in its planning, said. "It's just a little room where people can go with their minister or their family and sit and meditate away from the hospital hustle."
Visitors beware — an immense green dragon lies near the entrance to the Litchfield senior high school. It's the work of middle school students who spent the afternoon of Jan. 14 packing and primping and painting, fashioning an immense, green dragon lying on the school grounds. Students were quite pleased with their work after adding the final touch of green to the snowy monster.
A Darwin area resident came before the county board to request that the snowmobiling ban on the Darwin hill be eliminated. She said her children and others in the area in past years have enjoyed sliding on the hill and being towed back up by snowmobile. The ban has eliminated this fun, she said. Commissioners recommended that she present her ideas to the Meeker County Parks Commission.
LHS grad Maggie Hansvick, a senior at Gustavus, was named the MIAC women's swimmer of the week after winning two events and taking second in another in a meet against Carleton.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 20, 2000
The signature canons at the G.A.R. Hall will be back soon, but resting inside rather than on the building's facade out front. The canons were removed from their familiar spot out front over concerns that the valuable artifacts were an open invitation to theft. Warren McQuay and the G.A.R. Hall committee consigned the canons to a two-brother combine in Clear Lake, Wisconsin, who refurbished them and constructed a base for them.
Since coming to Litchfield in August, German exchange student Stefen Chung has dispelled some stereotypes, roamed the crowded hallways of the Mall of America, and witnessed the world's largest ball of twine. The 16-year-old Chung, who on Jan. 30 will head back home to Dussledorf, Germany, said he is eager to get back home but added he will much miss Litchfield. "I have friends here whom I will miss ever so much," he says. Chung has found his classmates here more affable and friendly than his fellow students in Germany. He also said that, here, more emphasis is placed on student activities, including sports. "Its so easy to make friends here," he says, "and school seems much more important there." His teachers here made a very good impression on him, particularly Greg Mathews, who stimulated his interest in history.
A big scrimmage is set for the local gym Saturday morning when the undefeated (12-0) Dragons take on northern power Duluth East. The scrimmage is free to the public. Friday an overflow crowd of over 1,500 jammed into the local gym to watch as the Dragon cagers fought off an early challenge from St. Cloud Cathedral to win their 12th in a row.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 21, 1970
The Litchfield school board has taken an option to buy a 21-acre tract of land on the former Arnold Klein property just west of town. The board may purchase the site as a possible building site, Board Chairman Wendell Nelson said
The most severe cold in recent years has Litchfield in its grip. Saturday's low was 25- below while Sunday's low registered at 6 a.m. was 30-below
Just one of four persons in the State of Minnesota who started drawing Social Security in 1940 when the program started and is still drawing today is 96-year-old Charles Hershey of Litchfield. Still hale and hearty, Charles lives alone at his East Fifth Street residence and until last year worked regularly at Boyd's Tot Shop. Mr. Hershey received his first Social Security check in January 1940, according to Ernest Asleson, social security district manager in St. Cloud.
A professional planner told the Litchfield city council and planning commission that in his opinion the Litchfield airport should be moved from its present site. "It's going to cost money but in the interests of good planning you darn well better move it now than later," Lee Gilbert, a member of a Minneapolis-based firm of city planners, said. Gilbert had been hired by the council to update future plans for the community. Gilbert also told the council that the city's dump "has got to go." The dump at its present site is contributing to the pollution of Lake Ripley, because of its proximity to east Lake Ripley. He recommended establishing a land fill type dump where soil tests indicate a non-pourous base which would prevent leakage.
69 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 17, 1952
The year just passed was a fair one for fox hunters in Meeker County. Records at the auditor's office show that bounty was paid on 229 over the last 12 months. Red fox were the greatest in number with 219 paid on them.
Harold Benson has been named manager of the Farm Feed Elevator at Grove City, and he took over management there the first of the year. He has been a resident of Grove City since 1946 and has considerable experience in this line of work. The Bensons have two children Dennis, 4, and Linda, 2.
No news is good news, according to the old saying, and it's true here in Litchfield, at least as far as news from the Litchfield Police Department is concerned. Chief of Police Fred Ross said Wednesday that January so far is setting a record for being a law abiding month. "It's unusually quiet," he said. "We've made only one arrest for a minor traffic violation." But the police are not complaining, and they still are busy doing policing in the severe cold of this winter.
Sgt. Lavern Quast is home on a week's leave with his parents Mr. and Mrs. S.A. Quast and family. Sgt. Quast has been stationed with the Air Force in Las Vegas and will leave Sunday for Indianapolis where he will be attending school for three months.At the annual meeting of the Farmer's State Bank of Darwin the following were re elected as officers: J.E. Nelson as president; S.O. Ilstrup as vice president; J.A. McRaith, vice president; Neil Johnson, cashier; Alvin Grove and Joan Blosser, assistant cashiers; Verna Kangas, bookkeeper; and Clarice Johnson, teller.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 20, 1905
G.A. Newman has very materially enlarged his ice house within the past two weeks and stocked it with the best in Lake Ripley ice for use by his customers this summer.
A genuine hobo was seen in the Corvuso district last week.
Hermas Angorius the five-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. N.R. Nelson of Strout was on Thursday noon accidentally shot in a tragic mishap at his home. The story of the shooting is the saddest that this paper has ever had to carry. Mr. and Mrs. Nelson had gone to the Beckville Church to attend services and the two boys, six and 10, were left at home. To pass tthe time away the two boys went upstairs and in an old trunk found a fire arm with which they began to play Suddenly a shot rang out and the younger boy dropped dead The family returned from church about noon and he with them neighbors as dinner guests Hasty preparations were made for dinner to that the guests would have time to drive to Litchfield to catch the afternoon train. When one of the boys was missing another went upstairs and found the sad victim and an effort was made to revive him but failed. The revolver belonged to one of the older boys in the family and had bee stored away in the chest. Neither boy knew the weapon was loaded, which led to the saddest consequence possible.