20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 11, 2000
Several rural Grove City residents took the day off work Monday to begin cleaning storm debris and to await the insurance adjuster. Barns lay in shambles and trees littered driveways in Acton Township after Sunday night's storm. Hobby farms along a several-mile stretch of CSAH 23 near Hope Lake were hardest hit. On Monday afternoon, Tori and Joe Rogers worked to clean up downed trees and branches from their yard. Just down the road their neighbors Scott and Stacy Neuhaus were doing the same. Although it was straight line winds that caused the damage, according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, it was hard for Acton Township residents to believe anything but a twister tore up their properties. The Rogers barn collapsed on top of their car, garden tractor and three-wheeler. At the Neuhaus place, a camper was flipped over and a horse trailer was wrapped around a fallen tree.
The city of Litchfield is reaching the final stages of a construction on a new $4.1 million drinking water treatment facility. The price tag includes the new water plant and the purchase of a 100-acre site along 11th Street. The new plant has underground storage for 1 million gallons a day, according to Herb Watry of the city water department. He said that in the winter the average daily use is about 1 million gallons a day, but in the summer that number doubles. The reason we have water bans at times, then, is because demand is greater than our pumping capacity.
Tracy Thomas and Yukiko Goto shot 41s, Cassie Fenton had a 42, and Whitney Johnson carded a 48 as the LHS girls golf team coached by Dave Whitchurch set a new school record of 172 in a win over Benson.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 13, 1970
A Litchfield woman became "Madame President" to some 9,000 members of Minnesota Women's Clubs lst week. Mrs. Charles Bates, Litchfield, was elected president of the 9,000-member 330 Club Minnesota Federation of Women's Clubs in Moorhead May 7 during the organization's convention. She is looking forward to her two-year tenure as present. "I hear they treat the state president almost as nice as they treat the governor," she said. Her first official duty will be to represent the state's women's clubs at the General Federation of Women's Clubs International meeting June 7-14 in San Antonio, Texas. An avid gardener, Mrs. Bates doesn't think she'll have a garden this year. "I just can't stand weeds and I'm sure I won't have time to deal with them this summer," she says.
Jan Meyers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Meyers, is the top student academically in the 215-member class of 1970 at LHS. Pam Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. Rogers (Bob) Johnson, ranks second in the class.
Death came suddenly Sunday afternoon for two young people when their car was struck by a Soo Line freight train cruising along at 42 mph at an Eden Valley rail crossing. One boy, 18, died at the scene. Another boy, 14, was rushed to Meeker Memorial but died shortly after admission. Eden Valley police officer Lawrence Huschle, who witnessed the crash, said the car was traveling quite slowly as it crossed in front of the engine. "It appeared that the driver was totally unaware that a train was coming," he said. "They seemed to drive right in front of the train," engineer Claude Irrthum said.
Pete Aus, St. Paul native who has served as ninth grade hockey coach at Minnetonka High School for the past four years, was named as the first LHS varsity hockey coach last week. Aus, 27, won letters in hockey and football at St. Olaf. He is a graduate of St. Paul Murray High School.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 15 1952
Final plans for the dedication of Meeker County's new 70-bed Memorial hospital were completed this week with the ceremony set for Sunday. Dr. J.O. Christenson, superintendent of the School of Agriculture at the University of Minnesota, will be the guest speaker. Stanley Holmquist, Grove City, will be master of ceremonies for the dedication program.
Of all the gleaming new equipment and facilities of the new Meeker County Hospital, perhaps those devoted to surgery and obstetrics are the most impressive. The operating rooms are located on the second floor and the delivery rooms and labor rooms are directly above on the third floor.
Arnold Klein was re-elected to the school board and Dr. Donald Dille was named as a new member as 876 voters went to the polls in the school board election.
Dr. F.C. Brown was elected Litchfield Jaycees president at the annual election Monday night. He succeeds Cyril Kuesler as president.
Presenting a delightful panorama of Mother Goose rhymes in colorful costume won for the Harvey 4-H Club the honor of being named 1952 County 4-H music champions Monday evening. They were coached by their leaders Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Freitag, and Mr. and Mrs. John Konietzko. Serving as accompanist was Mrs. Art Quinn. Star Lake 4-H Club emerged as the winner in the one-act play contest. The play "Curiosity Cure" was coached by Mrs. Harold Benson. Members of the cast included Jone, Margaret and Leslie Nelson, Kenneth and Beverly Anderson, Joanne Olson, Glen Braatz and Kathryn and Norma Anderson.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 15, 1905
The Tom Curry house in the east part of town, owned by Mrs. Chris Snell and occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Ben Burnett, recent arrivals, discovered their house afire at 4 a.m. Monday. Neighbors saw the flames at about the same time and turned in the alarm. However, the house was so far gone firemen could do little. Mrs. Burnett has risen early to heat some water and had gone back to bed.
Litchfield suffered from a miniature blizzard Tuesday, which although it came well along in May was sufficiently severe to send residents seeking the warmth of coal fires. To many, it was the most miserable May day ever experienced.
Call a girl a chick and she smiles. Call a woman a hen, and she howls. Call a young woman a witch and she is pleased. Call a woman an old witch and she is indignant. Call a girl a kitten and she rather likes it. Call a woman a cat and she hates you. Women are queer.
A band of gypsies with their ribbed horse outfit spent Tuesday and Wednesday nights within confines of the village. There were not many in the band, but they were about as typically ragged and dirty as anyone would care to see.
The roads were so bad Wednesday that Frank Burns, our mail carrier, was able to make just half his route.