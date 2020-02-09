10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 2, 2010
After recently approving a $2.5 million bond issue to comply with the federal and state required Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Radio response communications system, the Meeker County Board Tuesday was hit by another costly state- and federal-mandated program. County Engineer Ron Mortensen outlined to the board a new federally mandated program stipulating that all highway signs across the state and Meeker County meet new "retroflex" standards by 2015. The program, which must start with a firm sign replacement plan in place by January of 2013, could cost the county in excess of $600,000. It is estimated that the cost to implement the new code will be about $150 per sign. Under the current plan, the cost to townships would involve bringing their township signs up to speed, with the townships bearing the cost. The first step in the overall process will be an evaluation of all highway signs in the county.
Paul Von Ende rolled a perfect 300 game during a Community League match at the Litchfield Bowling Center. It was the first perfect game rolled at the Bowling Center this year.
The State Board of Water and Soil Resources has awarded a $340,000 grant through the county to the Forest City Township Subordinate Service District. The funds will be used to clear the way for the construction start on a community-based wastewater treatment system. Phil Valiant, secretary treasurer of the service district, said the grant is important as it brings the cost to homeowners to an affordable level. In a letter to the Meeker County Board, citizens of the area who benefitted, expressed deep appreciation to the county board for its assistance in securing the grant.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 11, 2000
A sharp decline in the county highway department's fund balance precipitated a lively discussion at the Meeker County Board meeting Tuesday, and that likely will result in an increase in what townships pay the county for rural road maintenance. Meeker County is somewhat unusual among Minnesota counties because its townships traditionally have not maintained their own roads but are kept by the county. County maintenance costs on townships roads increased by some $330,000 last year. Meanwhile, townships are paying the county $350 mile for maintenance, which is not keeping up with costs. It is likely the county board will increase charges to the townships by as much as $100 per mile when rates are set for 2000.
Litchfield Middle School students were left holding their noses Friday afternoon after a chlorine leak was discovered at the school. At about 1:20 p.m., a pump failure occurred in the swimming pool area resulting in a strong chorine smell. Students were evacuated and moved to the high school for the remainder of the day. The pump was repaired Friday. The Litchfield Fire Department was called but not dispatched since the students were removed from the building.
Roger Huhn of Litchfield led the list of winners in the Minnesota Corn Growers annual corn yield contest. Huhn grew more than 231 bushels of corn per acre. This year 339 state corn growers took part in the contest. Ed Marklowitz of Litchfield took first place in the conservation tillage non-irrigated category with 218 bushels per acre.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 11, 1970
Litchfield's two garbage trucks — one heading for the dump, the other returning — had an unscheduled meeting on the road east of Lake Ripley in the swirling snowstorm last Wedneday. The two trucks collided at about 11;30 when visibility was down to about 50 feet. Both trucks were temporarily put out of service, but the newer one has been repaired and is back in service. The city is renting another unit from the Twin Cities in the interim. City dump trucks and rented vehicles were used for several days to haul garbage during the emergency.
About 50 pigs were lost in a fire that destroyed a large barn on the Wm. Sommerfeld farm one mile east of Manannah just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Forty pigs were lost in the blaze and about 10 died later. Neighbors helped rescue nine brood sow from the hog barn. The Litchfield Fire Department battled the blaze for about five hours. It started between the walls and was blazing through the roof before noticed. The building belonged to William, but the pigs belonged to his brother Charles.
The high-flying Litchfield Bantam hockey team is off to International Falls this weekend to compete in the state VFW hockey tourney. They drew a tough first round opponent in Eveleth. The games will be played in the new $6 million dollar Falls arena. Team members making the trip include Jim LaLonde, Kevin Nelson, Billy Noen, Martin Wagner, Hal Olimb, Steve Davidson, Greg Gilbertson, Kelvin Nelson, Bruce Karg, Joe Ross, Fred LaLonde, Jim Johnson, Paul Davidson, Bob Kopplin, Dwight Lorensen, Larry Olimb, Kevin Brock, and coaches Doug Snelling and Beno Kofstad.
Litchfield's Housing and Redevelopment Authority received a $23,000 check in the first step toward the eventual construction here of a 61-unit senior citizen's low rental facility on a tract of land on North Miller between Fourth and Fifth streets, the location of the old Lincoln school. Total cost of the facility will be in the $900,000 range with completion set for late 1971.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 14, 1952
Further information has been received by the family of Lt. Stanley Risner for his heroic efforts in the battle of Heart Break Ridge in Korea. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. M.N. Risner, now of Erhard, Minnesota, but formerly of Watkins, where he was raised. Lt. Risner was killed Oct. 5, 1951, as he led his platoon up the ridge in the face of withering fire as he personally led his infantry unit. His remains were returned here for burial in December. L.T. Risner was a brother of Mrs. Bruce Wakefield of Forest City and had three brothers, Lee of Minneapolis, Harry of Dassel and Bob of Forest City
Word was received here the middle of the week by relative of Ralph Tacheny that his remains will arrive her Feb. 16. Funeral arrangements will be by the Hagglund Funeral Home. Sgt. Tacheny was killed in the fighting in Korea on Nov. 25.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 10, 1905
Sheriff Bertelson and D.E. Dougherty met with an accident Tuesday while near Darwin village. Turning a corner too sharp, they were dumped out. The horses were captured shortly. A borrowed cutter brought the occupants home.
Mrs. Sarah Nelson, who has made her home with her son A.P Nelson at Grove City, died on Saturday at the ripe age of 94 years. The deceased was a native of Sweden and was born Aug. 10, 1810. The funeral services were conducted Tuesday afternoon from the Swedish Lutheran Church at Grove City. A.P. Nelson of Grove City and P.A. Nelson of Willmar are immediate survivors.
There are spots on the sun visible to the naked eye. There ought to be spots on the sons who indulge in cigarettes and other tobacco products.
It was cold, very cold, in Corvuso last week. Everyone says so and we believe them.
Grandpa Martin's condition at Manannah is a sad one. He has lost the use of one hand from some serious bone trouble and suffers considerable from the same.
W.E. Cook of Harvey, North Dakota, yesterday became the purchaser of a majority interest in the Litchfield Telephone Exchange Company. There are 224 shares and he has become the purchaser of 124. Mr. Cook, who is a capitalist and lumber dealer in his town, may move to Litchfield to reside for a portion of the year. The Litchfield Telephone Exchange was organized about eight years ago. The stock was slow in finding subscribers but later came to be one of the best investments in Litchfield. The sellers received a substantial premium on the par values of the stock.