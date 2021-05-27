20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 7, 2001
After an early morning overcast Sunday, the sun slowly peeked through the clouds, then eventually shone brilliantly. For members of the Ostmark Lutheran Church congregation, the wonderful change in the weather seemed to be a message from above. Following more than a year of questions and divisiveness that hovered like a cloud over the congregation after fire destroyed the 106-year-old church building, church members joined in a groundbreaking ceremony. "It's been difficult, so it's nice to have a day where there's some hope," the Rev. Marion Rova said following the groundbreaking. Ostmark Lutheran Church burned to the ground in a suspicious fire late in the evening of April 1, 2000. That night, many church members stood on the gravel county road about a quarter-mile from the burning church, tears in their eyes as they watched an important part of their lives disappear into the yellow-orange glow. Almost immediately after the fire, the congregation agreed to rebuild.
After taking eighth-graders on trips to Florida for the past 13 years, Bill Garland decided to up and move to the Sunshine State following his retirement at the end of the school year. "My wife and I are moving to Kissimmee, Florida, which is right next to Orlando." Bill is retiring this summer after 34 years of teaching. Originally from Staples, Garland has taught in the Litchfield system his entire career. "The size seemed just right for us," he said.
Six students took top honors for the Litchfield Middle School accelerated reading program. As part of that program, students read books and take computerized tests based on the books. They are ranked on the total amount of points they receive during the year. In first place for sixth grade was Brittaney Lemke. She ranked second schoolwide with 467 points. Her teacher was Nancy Deadrick. For the seventh grade, Trent Van Ort came in first and Jesse Birch second. Their teacher was Linda Smolnisky. In the eighth grade, Rebekah Rossow took first place and Cody Lambertson was second. Their teacher is Jennifer Telecky.
Bonnie Nelson and Dan Deitte, both of Litchfield, received master's degrees from St. Mary's University in Winona at commencement exercises on May 12. Nelson is a second-grade teacher at Ripley Elementary School, and Deitte is a sixth-grade teacher at the Litchfield Middle School.
Joshua Charles Fenton of Litchfield graduated from the Iowa State University at Ames with a bachelor of science degree in finance at graduation exercises May 4.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 9, 1971
24-year-old Gerald Downey of Plattsburg, Nebraska was described by an acquaintance as a friendly outgoing guy who like kids. So it was pretty much in character for Downey, a strong swimmer, to plunge into the water at Ripley Beach on a June evening to retrieve a small child's beach ball, which had drifted away into deep water. For this effort to do a good deed, he paid with his life. Eye witnesses to the tragic drowning early Friday evening said Downey, swimming with powerful strokes, got to within feet of the drifting beach ball. By then he was some 300 feet from shore in about 12 feet of water. Responding to calls from shore to "let the ball go," he turned back toward the shore. "He swam about 15 feet back toward the shore, still going strong," Stanley "Shorty" Kruger, an eyewitness said. "Then he began to flounder in the water. He called for help once and went down." Several fishing boats in the area were unable to get to the vicitim in time to save him. Downey and his girlfriend, Kathy Oldenburg, had come up from Nebraska on Wednesday to attend graduation exercises for Kathy's cousin Joan Bannister, a member of the LHS class of 1971. They were guests at the home of Kathy's brother, Lyle Oldenburg of Litchfield. Downey, who worked as a welder, was a Navy veteran and a particularly strong swimmer. It is believed he suffered a paralyzing stroke in the water. Civil Defense divers located the body in less than 10 minutes.
Over 800 persons feasted on turkey and all the trimmings at the first annual Meeker County Dairy Day banquet Saturday night at the senior high school. County Agent Russ Bjorhus pronounced the banquet and program "a grand success." Selected Meeker County's Dairy Princesses from a field of 27 candidates were Terri Nelson, Gail Schwandt and Janis Ostlund. Lyle Bishman, chairman of the Meeker County Chapter of the American Dairy Association, made preliminary remarks at the post banquet program, and Paul Geil of WCCO radio served as master of ceremonies.
If the Litchfield High School class of 1971 named a student as "most likely to succeed," senior Richard McMartin would have earned the nomination hands down the other night. Rich got through the hand shaking and diploma presenting ritual all right at Thursday night's graduation exercises at LHS. But as he walked across the stage, he dropped his diploma. As he bent to pick it up, his graduation cap fell off. Then, as he struggled to control diploma and cap, his glasses toppled off. Finally, with a firm grip on diploma, cap and glasses, he imperturbably flashed the "V" sign to the crowd as he walked off the stage. It brought down the house.
Mr. and Mrs. Vic Pearson and family of Darwin attended the graduation program and reception for their son, Harold, who graduated from the Medical School at the University of Minnesota June 4 at Northrup Memorial Auditorium. Dr. and Mrs. Harold V. Pearson, the former Patricia Peifer, will reside in Sioux Falls, where he will intern for the coming year.
The Dragons baseball team won its second consecutive District 20 championship with a 3-2 win over Willmar. A courageous pitching performance by Dave Ketterling and a solid all-around defensive performance by the Dragons was the key to the win. Mark Nicholson had pitched a 23-strikeout win over Paynesville in the semis, and first-year coach Lefty Hoein sent him to right field for this game. The Dragons put together the winning rally in the fourth.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 6, 1946
The hose on the two pumps of the J. Dougherty gas station just south of the Litchfield Seed House were cut in two last week. It is believed it was done either for meanness or an attempt to steal gas. Had the vandals used common sense they should have realized that gas can be had simply by cutting the hose.
Dr. Felippe Torres of Mexico City, Mexico came to Litchfield June 1 to assist Drs. H.E. and C.E. Wilmot for three months. Dr. Torres completed his internship recently and has spent considerable time in Minneapolis with Dr. Nordland where he has taken special training in surgery. Dr. C.E. Wilmot will vacation during the month of July0 and Dr. He.E. Wilmot will be gone during August.
The old Nordberg steam engine, weighing 30 tons, left the municipal light plant last week after 20 years of successful service. The steam engine was installed back in 1923 at a cost to the city of $22,000 and was a 400 kilowatt unit. At the time, Nordberg was considered one of the top in its class, but as the plant continued to grow, the old engine became obsolete. An estimate of the amount of energy the unit has produced over the years is placed at 20 million kilowatt hours. The unit was sold to the Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis for $5,000. The new turbine which will replace the steam engine will be installed sometime this summer. Thus another old-timer steps down for the new.
Dr. and Mrs. Donald Dille (Bonnie Anderson) are the parents of a baby daughter born in Boston, Mass. two weeks ago. She will be named Donna Elaine. Dr. Dille will go into the Army in about three weeks and Mrs. Dille will come home to live with her parents.
Eugene Johnson, Herbert Chilstrom, Arnold Hed, Harlan Nelson, Joan Petzel, Laurel Ruud, Lois Jean Swenson, Marilyn Johnson, Donna Mae Anderson, Donna and Jean Carlson and June Fransein are attending the Green Lake Bible Camp at Spicer this week.
106 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MAY 26, 1906
Sen. Chas. A Dart, Cashier Y.F. McClure of the Bank of Litchfield, and Richard Welch of Litchfield, and D.H. Duckering of Greenleaf were in Hutchinson Wednesday afternoon to confer with Clay of the Hutchinson Exchange Telephone Co. relative to a direct line from Hutchinson to Litchfield. The result of the conference was that such connection will be established immediately, which will materially facilitate the service between the two communities.
Miss Nelson, the milliner, has just received her new line of millinery, including the very latest styles. Her selection includes the largest special line of children's and misses hats shown, also the most fashionable dress hats, sailors and trimmings. All of Nelson's millinery will be sold at the lowest prices offered to the public.
Geo. E. Cassady, carrier on Route 2, had an experience on Saturday morning last while serving his route that came near to resulting seriously for his team. While attempting to cross a washout near the Printy farm in Darwin, his team suddenly dropped nearly out of sight in a hole, and but for the timely arrival of assistance, his horses would now be numbered with the honored dead that have perished in the service of Uncle Sam. Surely the way of the carrier and his horses is sad.
Some patrons and officials of the Manannah Creamery resent the paragraphs that appeared in the paper last week. They are willing to admit that the creamery paid less for April business than other Meeker County creameries, but say this is because of the small amount of milk received. It is perfectly natural and it is a well-established rule that the operative expenses decrease as the amount of milk received and butter made increases. However, the month of May is showing up much better, and June giving more promise still. It is denied that any of the patrons of the creamery have discontinued hauling milk to it in favor of either the Union Grove or Forest City creameries or another creamery.
The recent heavy rains played havoc with roads and bridges. All low ground is under water, making it difficult to find pasturage for cattle. Many cellars are flooded and there is mud and water everywhere. A very discouraging outlook for those who have not finished planting corn and sowing flax. The mail carrier on Route 1 Corvuso made the trip on Monday nearly on time. There was mud and water over bridges and grades said to be impassable. Everyone was glad to see him and admired his pluck.