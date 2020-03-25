10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 22, 2010
The struggling economy claimed another victim Saturday as Ideal Lumber closed its doors for business for the last time. Closing the store was a difficult decision that Brent Nelson, manager and co-owner of the business, hoped somehow could be avoided. Yet it was an outcome for which the writing might have been on the wall as long ago as three and four years ago. “We as a family decided it was prudent at this time to make a change,” Nelson said Tuesday morning as he sat in his office at the rear of the darkened store. “It is not something that happened overnight and I hoped very much in my heart it was something we could pull through.” He and his family began to remake the business several years ago when they agreed to sell their original site on the west side of Sibley Avenue to First District Assn.
The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board unanimously agreed Monday night to move forward on a plan to change to a four-day school week beginning with the 2010-11 school year. However, the plan is not official until the State Department of Education grants its approval. Superintendent Sherri Broderius said the plan is to submit an in-depth plan to the state in April. School Board chairperson Judy Raske said considering the change as a way to save money was an option that had to be considered.
The Litchfield Golf Club Pro Shop will have a new manager for the 2010 golf season. LGC Superintendent John Streed has relinquished his pro shop duties, and LGC has agreed to a one-year contract with Waite Park-based Golf Source. “Last year I let them know that 42 years was enough,” Streed said. “I’ll still be working on the course, but the pro shop is one less thing for me to worry about,” he said. Golf Club President Steve Kotzer said James Kuklock of Golf Source will be in charge of the pro shop when it opens in the spring.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 21, 2000
Thousands of Litchfield basketball fans had much to cheer about as, after an 82-year absence, the Dragons returned to the state tournament. John Carlson’s Dragons upended Watertown Mayer 68-51 in the region final and then went on to score a 84-41 win over St. Cloud Cathedral in a first round state tournament game at Williams Arena. The Dragons were slated to face Staples-Motley in a state semifinal game on Friday.
Every day at 12:20 p.m. students from Gary Hein’s construction class clamor out the back door at Litchfield High School and roar into a beige vinyl-sided house a few feet away. With some yelling and boisterous laughter, each student moves to a specific area of the house and goes to work. Paint is rolled onto the walls, ceilings are sanded and texture spray is mixed. They may not live there, but the house is their home. They built it, and this spring they will sell it. The 28-foot by 38-foot, three-bedroom home is perched securely on concrete blocks behind the school. Hein, the industrial technology teacher, smiles almost incessantly when he talks about the place and the work the students have put into it. Work started last fall when Hein presented the class of 22 with floor plans. “It will be a very nice house,” Hein says. “The kids are doing a remarkable job.”
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 25, 1970
Athletics are not part of education, Elementary Principal Jack Ralston told the school board at its Monday night meeting. ‘’If I had the money that is spent on athletics to use in the elementary grades, I could do more good for kids than all the athletic programs combined,” he said. Athletics are already over emphasized, he said. “I’d use the money for education.”
Ralston said in his opinion there might be some incidental value in athletics — just like a youngster could get some educational value from a movie — but it’s not truly education.” Ralston said he would have a hard time having a group of citizens to come before the board to ask for some true educational improvements — “sports, however, seems to arouse immediate interest.”
Mail arrivals at the Litchfield post office were down to about 10 percent of normal Monday and Tuesday as a result of the postal strike. All personnel at the Litchfield post office reported to work Monday. Ten members of the letter carriers local union voted Sunday to return to work “We hope our one day walkout displayed to the community that all is not satisfactory with the postal workers” Dale Kalkbrenner, president of the local union said.
State Sen. Stanley Holmquist sees the completion of a four-lane expressway between Litchfield and the Twin Cities as a distinct possibility within 10 years. Speaking to the Litchfield Kiwanis Club Wednesday, Holmquist told of efforts which have been successful in dissuading the DOT from settling on Highway 7 as the only outlet to the west to be considered for expansion. Through the efforts of Holmquist and others, the DOT has settled on Highways 12 and 212 as the eventual arteries to the west, and not 7. “This has not made me particularly popular in Hutchinson,” he noted.
Mayor Theo Kohlhoff found a note in his mailbox a few days ago. It was unsigned and had not come through the mails. The note reads: To the mayor, Us kids are getting pretty sick of this BORING TOWN. If we don’t get some recreations such as a roller skating dome and not the Community Building (a dome should be cheap enough), Why do you think kids are so wild, it is because we have nothing to do. It was signed ‘’FROM ALL LITCHFIELD KIDS.” The mayor announced this week that the city has been in contact with the owner of a movable tent roller dome, who would like to set up here for the summer. A contract has been set up, but the facility owner has asked that the city waive the curfew law for the summer. The city curfew law requires that all youngsters under 16 must be off the streets by 10 p.m. unless accompanied by an adult.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 22, 1905
The Review did not tell the whole truth about the town election held in Manannah last week. Instead of one there were three supervisors elected, and the fight was one of the warmest ever for an election in that town. There were 238 votes cast, which is 10 more than in the last general election. Seth C. Caswell won out over Mike Foley by a majority of 68 votes for the three-year chairmanship. J.J. Mulvihill beat Hugh Christle by 71 votes for the two-year term, and James McCarney was elected to the short term without opposition.
A Farmers Cooperative Store was organized at Dassel with a capital of $25,000. John J. Nelson was elected president; John Nelson vice president; E. N. Fossum, C.W. Broberg and John Bro directors. The bylaws prevent the handling of tobacco, cigars or snuff, and the indulgence of a glass of beer by an employee means an immediate discharge.
William Dollerschell, who resided with his son Gustaff in the town of Manannah, died Sunday afternoon of a stroke. The funeral services were held Wednesday morning from the German Evangelical Church in Harvey. He was a native of Germany and 23 years ago he came to this country. The survivors are five sons and five daughters. A number of the kin resided in Nebraska and some still in Germany.
CORSET BARGAINS: Ladies royal Worcester corsets and waists, all styles, $1 closing out sale. JOHN T. MULLEN AND CO.
William Bierman has added a shoe repair shop to his clothing store N.Lundine who is an experienced hand is in charge.