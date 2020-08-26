20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 10, 2000
Meeker County had another good year from an insurance standpoint, according to figures presented at the Tuesday County Board meeting. The county’s payments to the Minnesota Counties Insurance Trust for coverage in 2000 totaled $265,138. To offset this, the county received a dividend check from MCIT in the amount of $168,049. Meeker County has been a member of the Minnesota Counties Insurance Trust since 1983. John Bower, a MCIT representative, gave a report to the County Board on Tuesday, noting that the county has 219 full- and part-time employees under workmen’s comp coverage. The county has 57 vehicles insured and $16,300,285 in property coverage.
A 15-year-old South Haven youth drowned Tuesday afternoon in Lake Francis in northeastern Meeker County. He was swimming with his sister and two friends when he went under inexplicably. Meeker County Rescue personnel were called and the body was recovered in about 12 feet of water about 100 feet offshore. Witnesses said the victim was familiar with the lake and was a good swimmer.
LHS basketball coaches John Carlson and Bill Huhner said they are just trying to keep up with other schools in asking the school board to allow adding games to their schedules. After much discussion, the board approved allowing boys and girls basketball, hockey and wrestling to add two games to their schedules. The move was opposed by two board members, Warren Shepherd and Sherron Reilly, both stressing that student focus should be on academics, not athletics.
The Litchfield Blues will be making their 12th state tournament appearance and their third in a row when they take their 32-9 record into a first-round state tourney game Saturday against Hinckley in Fairfax.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 12, 1970
Arkansas-born Mrs. Betty Walton is just 27, but she has seen a lot of life. The attractive, soft-spoken mother of two was one of two Counselors with a group of 40 black youngsters from Chicago who spent last week in Litchfield. Her two youngsters, 8 and 9 years old, were in that group from Cabrini Green, a large Chicago housing development for low-income people. “They’ll talk about this experience for the rest of the year! People in Litchfield,” Mrs. Walton said, “seem like one happy family. In Chicago everyone seems to be cornered off into their own little world.” Mrs. Walton credits Litchfield native Mary Turck with coordinating their visit. “She’s worked awfully hard on this,” Mrs. Walton said. Mary, the daughter of the Howard Turck’s, is a student at the University of Chicago. Locally, details of the visit were handled by the Meeker County Human Rights Council.
Young Litchfield tennis players will have a great chance to get coaching from experts Friday. On that date, University of Minnesota tennis coach Joe Walsh and his assistant Robb Daugherty will be in Litchfield to conduct a free clinic starting at 1 p.m. at the junior high courts. Balls will be provided, but youngsters must have racquets.
The top ten hitters in the final Little League stats this year were, in order, Brian Smith, Dave Klug, Roger Karg, Allen Bauer, Kevin Brock, Brent Nelson, Steve Rust, Gerry Gilbertson, Paul Nicholson, Rick Berg and Kurt Nelson.
Favored by near-perfect weather, the Meeker County Fair drew 26,000 people through its gates during a four-day run Monday through Thursday. Fair board members reported a record-breaking grandstand attendance of just over 8,000.
Madge Bellingham, 84, a pioneer hospital administrator and nurse in Meeker County, died Wednesday. Miss Bellingham first came to Litchfield as administrator of the old hospital in October 1917. She continued her work here as a nurse until retirement in 1960. Funeral services were held at the United Methodist Church Saturday.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 14, 1952
Although Sunday, Aug. 17, is not celebrated as an important holiday in Meeker County, it marks perhaps the greatest historical event in the county’s less than 100 years of existence. It was on Sunday, Aug. 17, 90 years ago that a group of embittered Sioux Indians shot down in cold blood five persons in Acton Township to start the bloody Indian Massacre of 1862 that ended completely and forever the hold of the Indians on this cherished Minnesota hunting ground.
In 1942 Vern Worden of rural Litchfield bought 28 mink with the idea of running a small raising project along with his farming. He said this week that he did not realize what he was getting into. Today he farms as a sideline while he keeps himself and a crew of five busy caring for in the neighborhood of 6,000 mink. Next year he plans to cut out farming altogether and concentrate on mink.
Twelve county 4-H members were cited for submitting the best set of records at a presentation by L.C. Wogenson at the Litchfield Seed House. Girls honored were Artis Bemis of the Cosmos Ramblers; Mary Jean Bahr, South Koronis; Margaret Grotte, Acton Buzzers; Iris Anderson, Lamplighters; Adella Padrnos, Seven Oaks; and Shirley Fischer, Hilltop. Winners in the boys division included Gerald Freitag, Harvey; Ronald Brixius, Manannah; Allen Dollerschell, Livewires; Donald Geislinger, County Liners; and Donald Braatz, Swede Grove.
The Rev. Thomas R. Walker of Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday wired his acceptance as pastor of the First Baptist Church of Grove City. Rev. and Mrs. Walker have two daughters, Vivian, 9, and Janet, 5. The past couple of weeks have seen the church parsonage completely refurnished to welcome the new family.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 12, 1905
The young people of the Swedish Lutheran Church of this city on Saturday ordered a pipe organ for the church, the same to cost $1,400. The terms of the contract call for the organ to be in place and ready for use by Dec. 15. The organ will be a very handsome affair and add much to the music of the church.
Pastor Wenner, who has had charge of the Beckville and Cosmos congregations during this visit in Litchfield, administered the rite of Holy Communion to a large number of communicants at Beckville last Sunday, and also held services at the Cosmos church. Mr. Wenner was presented with a purse of $125 from the members of these two prosperous churches for his faithful services tendered during his short stay.
The boy with the slingshot is becoming too numerous for the safety of windows in our community. It is reported to us that 32 panes were shot out at the big Mills warehouse on Saturday.
S.G. O’Nell, who resides near Forest City, went to Minneapolis Wednesday to seek relief from a tumor that has grown on his neck. He was accompanied by Dr. Cessel.
The Misses Isa McKenney, Agnes Kulset, Marion Taylor, Hilde Lundin and Ella and Linda Peterson, chaperoned by Mrs. Melvin Wheeler, are a very merry group of young ladies occupying Lakeview Cottage on Lake Ripley.