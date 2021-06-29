20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 7, 2001
The county board at its Tuesday meeting discussed long-range plans for the possible construction of a new highway maintenance shed, which would be used jointly by the county and state highway departments. First step in the project would be the construction of a slat storage shed to be used jointly by the state and county. The board named Roney Kutzke and Dale Smolnisky to a committee to meet with city and state representatives to further discuss plans for a joint structure.
The school board does not plan to have a Truth in Taxation hearing this year. Minnesota school districts are not required to have such hearings this year because of the change in tax structure and fewer local dollars are being used to fund local education. Superintendent Bill Wold said most of the school district’s funding currently is coming from the state.
County Parks Superintendent Myron Dvorak reported to the county board that the new fishing pier is in place at Lake Ripley. The pier, of sturdy wood construction, was provided by the DNR to replace the pier that was destroyed in a the recent storm. Dvorak was commended by the county board for the effective work he and his crew did in cleanup after the storm that spread debris and fallen trees across county parks.
Historic Ness Church will see a change this week when movers roll a 102-year-old granary onto the church grounds at 24040 580th Ave. from the Johnson farm six miles south of Litchfield on County Road 1. The granary was built by Ole Ness in 1861. It was in this granary that the St. Johannes Lutheran congregation met on Oct. 28, 1861, and changed its name to the Ness Norwegian Lutheran Church. Many church services, weddings, baptisms and confirmations took place in the building until the present church was built in 1874. A potluck picnic is planned after the move is complete.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 30, 1971
Student busses going to athletic events won’t have faculty members riding as chaperones next school year as a result of action by the school board. On the recommendation of high school Principal Dennis Lokken, the board approved the move to drop the chaperones. It was pointed out that bus drivers feel they can adequately supervise the students on the bus — since they do it every morning and evening to and from school. The value of chaperones in keeping an eye on students at the game was discussed, but board members generally felt that chaperones did little actual supervision at away athletic events.
A pair of 15-year-old youths escaped serious injury by leaping from a burning boat as their craft caught fire at dockside on Lake Minniebelle at about 5 p.m. Monday. The two youths, Billy Nolen and Keith Olson, suffered first and second degree burns about the legs and were treated at the scene. The boat and a 40 horsepower motor were total losses. The accident happened near the Nolen cottage on the west shore of Lake Minniebelle. Dr. Nolen, owner of the boat, said the boys had just finished refueling the craft “when — whoosh — it exploded and the boat was all ablaze.”
A 46-year-old Minneapolis man is being held in the Meeker County jail here after he was apprehended in the Darwin liquor store at about 3 a.m. Monday. After a burglar alarm touched off in the store a number of Meeker County Sheriff’s Office personnel converged on the store. Deputy Mike Rogers, who was refueling his car at a Litchfield service station when the report of a burglar in the liquor store came in, was at the scene in a matter of minutes. After other officers, including Dassel police officer George Doaks, Meeker deputies Duane Kopesky and Ken Rosene, and Darwin Mayor Neil Johnson arrived, a thorough search of the store was made. No one was found in the building, but a son of Darwin Mayor Johnson remembered that there is a small crawl space below the rear portion of the store, which is used for storage. When officers removed the cover of the floor space, they first saw the man’s feet protruding. The man had cleverly covered the entrance to the crawl space with cans. He was not armed and was arrested, Sheriff John Rogers said. The man had a previous record of convictions.
The McCarthy’s slow pitch softball team claimed second place in the 32-team Willmar Fest tourney. Team members are Mike Hughes, Dave Homolka, Gary Almgren, Greg Mathews, Kotzer, Dave Dollerschell, Jim Espelund, Gene Thomas, Gary Berglund, Ace Quinn, Marv Stewart, Red Jones, Roy Provo an Miles Mies. One team member, Tom Breen, was missing from the team photo.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 27, 1946
The installation of poles and reflectors for lighting the Washington playground where the softball league is holding its games has been completed and final arrangements for use of the floodlights have been completed. Lights will be available immediately and the start of games has been set for 9 p.m. Twilight games have been played so far in the league.
The War Department has just released a complete list of military casualties in the state showing that there were 40 from Meeker County. Twenty were killed in action, eight died of wounds, nine died in non-battle and individuals determined to be dead were three. The total for the entire state amounted to 6,462. Meeker County’s fatalities listing is as follows: Chester Anderson, Donald Anderson, LaVerne G. Anderson, Donald Booth, Robert Caswell, Earl Clinton, Ernest Deutsch, Lymman Erickson, Clint Estby, Richard E. Fallon, Donald Groshens, Lester Gunderson, Arthur Hackbarth, Edward O. Johnson, Wayne L. Johnson, Clarence Kuechle, Marlow Lien, Donald Lies, Marvin Madson, Otis Marsh, Ervin McCann, James McIntee, Burton Nelson, Harlan Nelson, Roger Nelson, Francis O’Keefe, Percy Olsen, Allen Peterson, Chester Peterson, Harold Porth, Harold Raske, Vincent Ruhland, Herbert Schmitt, David Schneider, Thomas Serger, Leo Thuber, William Walls, Clarence Weliver and Raymond Williams.
Alvin Bennet was fatally injured Monday afternoon at his farm home while he was putting hay in the barn. Eight loads of hay had been previously put in the barn when the accident happened. A mechanical failure in the tripping device of the sling caused a pulley to snap loose with terrific force, striking Mr. Bennet in the head. He was rushed to the Litchfield hospital where he passed away without gaining consciousness. His wife and seven children mourn his passing.
106 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 30, 1906
One of Joe Laimer’s horses dropped dead on the street shortly before dinner as Joe was driving out to the lake to do some work for the city. The loss to Mr. Laimer is a heavy one.
The railroad company unloaded a train load of dirt near the depot Sunday is using the same for filling on the park grounds between the depot and the Lenhardt Hotel. Next year, shrubbery spoken of some weeks ago, will be planted. It is very likely that the railroad will remove the present worn out wooden walk between the depot and the hotel and replace it with one of cement. These two improvements contemplated will be most desirable.
Work on the dam at the outlet of Lake Ripley has been just about completed. The stone work has been completed last week with the exception of some leveling. The iron for the bridge arrived Tuesday and has since been put in place, and the bridge planked up and the grading done. The level of the water in the lake is on a level with the height of the dam. What some of the gloomy, pessimistic friends thought would require seven years to accomplish has been accomplished in this wet season in just not too many weeks.
A wild report sent in over telephone wires from the west Thursday evening to the effect that a cyclone was headed this way sent many of our people to their cellars where they remained for an hour or so while rumbling and angry clouds rolled by.
Miss Christine Beckstrand was expected to arrive yesterday from Stockholm, Sweden to visit her brother John Beckstrand and other relatives for a time.