10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 19, 2009
After months of consideration, Sen. Steve Dille said he has formally decided not run for election. When his current term ends on Jan. 3, 2011, Dille will have served 24 years in state government. "Of course I want to thank the people of this district for the privilege of representing them in the Legislature — it has been an honor," Steve commented.
What had been a relatively quiet and routine meeting of the county board Tuesday ended on a note of controversy. Brought into focus was a letter sent to commissioners by Mildred Hendrickson, president of the resident council of the Dassel Housing and Redevelopment Authority, asking that the county board's two representatives on the HRA Board, Wally Strand and Amy Wilde, be removed. The letter outline alleged incidents where residents of the HRA facility, a low-rent, federally supported entity, claimed they were verbally abused by the two county commissioners over critical letters they had sent to the editor of the Dassel-Cokato Enterprise-Dispatch. Strand and Wilde termed the charges outlined in the letter as completely false and without basis and strongly denied mistreating the HRA residents in any way.
The county board accepted resignations from five long-time county employees at the Tuesday meeting. Retiring are Myron Dvorak, parks superintenent; Emily Osmundson, from public health; John Boe, planning and zoning administrator; and Doug Haagenson and Louis Huber from the county highway department.
When Natalie Hanson invited 50 or so classmates, friends and relatives to her birthday party, she had one wish — no presents. Hansen had a bigger wish — to provide food for the less fortunate. So her invitation asked that her party invitees bring a food shelf donation. "Mom and Dad thought it would be a good idea," Natalie said as she and her father, Dan, dropped off several large bags of food items at the Meeker Food Shelf in Litchfield, which had been collected at her birthday party. Natalie, a third-grader at Ripley school, invited 51 to her party at the 4Bz and 40 were able to attend and brought food gifts.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 18, 1999
Achieving pay equity is an important facet in settling government pay contracts in this modern era. With this in mind, the county board spent some time at its Tuesday meeting fine tuning the county pay schedule. Currently, Meeker's pay schedules put the county just a fraction below compliance with state regulations, enough, County Administrator Paul Virnig said, to bring a fine. The principal sticking point is in the pay scale for registered nurses — a well-paid, female-dominated group but one in which in some categories it takes 20 years of service to reach the top pay level while some male department heads reach top level in just seven years.
St. Gertrude's Catholic Church in Forest City will have an ecumenical gathering with the people of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Forest City and other interested citizens on Wednesday evening for a Thanksgiving service with a hospitality gathering to follow. A choir rehearsal for all interested in singing choral music will be held at 7 p.m. prior to the 8 p.m start of the service.
In a sparkling theater presentation, a group of play enthusiasts at LHS presented a trio of one-act productions at the Little Theater Saturday before a large and appreciative audience. Cast members included Rowena Mathews, Angie Lundin, Yukiko Goto, Kristie Moen, Stacy Anderson, Cassandra Jopp, Tessa Schacherer, Becca Altringer, Emily Lind, Adam Stern, Derek Desens, Dianna Jiminez, Emily Keller, Stephanie Kotelnicki, Karlene Hoffman and Sarah Pollock.
59 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 18, 1969
Quite a few big bucks fell before Meeker County hunters last weekend. One of the largest was a 238-pounder downed by Jim Nelson of Dassel near Silver Bay. The largest buck brought into the Nelson Meat Center in Litchfield was a 220-pounder shot by Litchfield junior high faculty member Paul Tongen near Aitken. The biggest buck brought into the Carlson Meat Center at Grove City was a 225-pound, 10-point buck shot by Dannie Dixon in an area west of Arndahl Church. Virgil Rangeloff, Litchfield, who usually is back in town among the first with his deer, got his again early at about 9 a.m. north of town. Sheldon Wallmow, LHS junior, got a spike buck in the Greenleaf area, and Hilding Holmgren was out just 45 minutes when he got a nice doe in the Sucker Creek area.
Leroy Hillmanss, 48, who farms northwest of Litchfield, was trapped in a corn picker for almost two hours last Tuesday afternoon and lost four fingers. The Meeker County Civil Defense unit was called and rescued Hillman from the machine. Del Rick, who was working with Hillman hauling corn, had driven to the far end of the field when he noticed the picker stopped and saw Hillman waving his free arm. Rick, who formerly worked as an orderly at the hospital here, quickly applied a torniquet to stop the bleeding but was unable to free Hillman, and he rushed to a nearby farm house to call the rescue unit, which worked about 10 minutes to free the victim
Twelve young members from the First Lutheran Church in Litchfield will spend Christmas in Monrovia, Liberia, where they will study first-hand the religious culture of South Africa. In the group, which will be accompanied by Rev. Cliffton Trued, are Kris Bostrom, Missy Stock, Elaine Schmidt, Diane Pancake, Gary Hess and Sara Pearson.
The State Vocational Education Department has given approval to the use of Longfellow School as a site for vocational classes, which will begin next fall in the Litchfield school district. Keith Langmo, vocational education director, listed six classes which will probably be taught at the school initially. Tentative plans call for classes in auto mechanics, health service, industrial welding, blue print reading, electronics and office practices.
69 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 16, 1969
The barbers of the surrounding territory met in Hutchinson Friday to set prices for hair cuts. In charge of the meeting was Nick Delmont, a member of the State Barber's Assn. from St.Paul. It was decided at the meeting to advance the price of a hair cut to 85 cents, children under 13 years of age 75 cents, and shaves 50 cents. These prices will be observed by shops in Litchfield, Dassel, Cosmos, Kimball and Hutchinson
The city will flood and maintain two skating rinks this winter. The rinks will be located at the high school and in the south part of town, and warming houses will be operated at both sites. A drinking fountain has been added to the rinks near the high school at the request of the PTA.
114 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF NOV. 16, 1904
The Greenleaf Creamery has been shut down for the past two weeks for extensive repairs All the machinery has been taken out temporarily so as not to interfere with the remodeling of the building. The creamery has long needed repairs and now should be ready to service its users for many years into the future. The walls have been repaired and a new floor of solid cement has been installed.
The Young American Dancing Club has arranged for a five-piece orchestra to be here as a special treat for the dance on Thursday evening. Go and have a good time.
A box social will be given at the school in Dist. 24 Ellsworth. Miss Adeline Beach, teacher on Nov 22. Everybody invited with ladies expected to bring boxes or baskets of food.
The Opera House netted the town of Litchfield $471.34 for the year. Manager H.I. Peterson, who has been in charge of the facility for the past three years, completed his report this week. The total receipts for the year have been $1,144 and the expenses $630, leaving $471 for the city.