20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 14, 2001
What took decades to create disappeared in the blink of an eye Monday afternoon as a storm roared through Litchfield. The storm, which packed the punch of 60 mph winds and possibly some tornadic activity at the south end of the city, damaged several homes and blew down between 1,000 and 2,000 trees, according to an early estimate by City Administrator Bruce Miller. But considering the storm’s potential, city officials felt fortunate Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the storm, and damage to public and private property was minimal. Litchfield, in past years, has been very conscientious about promoting trees. A lot of effort was destroyed by the storm. “It’s pretty disheartening,” Public Works Superintendent Mike Kotzer said. “You bust your butt trying to promote a nice city and in a few minutes, she’s over. However, the trees can be replaced — we’re just happy no one got hurt.”
Beginning June 26, Greyhound Lines will again have a stop in Litchfield. The pickup location will be the Scotwood Motel. The Litchfield stop will be part of a line running between Minneapolis and Sioux Falls, S.D., and will leave here at 9 a.m. The route to Sioux Falls is a daytime route with stops at Atwater, Clara City, Willmar, Granite Falls, Pipestone, Marshall and Luverne. Passengers will arrive in Sioux Falls about 8:45 p.m.
Verner Fenrich of the Grove City area had seen some bad storms before, but none had affected him directly. After last Monday’s storm, Fenrich couldn’t see his yard because of all the toppled trees on his lawn. “It was solid trees all over,” Fenrich said. “We’ve gotten a lot of them taken out, but pretty much the whole grove went.” He said he didn’t know how long the clean up will take. He is convinced a twister hit his property.
After taking grand champion honors in the Hutchinson parade on Sunday, the Dragons Marching Band under director Lauri Cervin faces a busy schedule in upcoming weeks. The band marches at Milaca tonight, at Rogers Sunday, in Alexandria; Monday at Rosevill and June 30 in Willmar.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 14, 1971
Litchfield’s low rent senior citizen’s housing facility — Lincoln Apartments — is expected to be ready for occupancy by July 1. The four-story gray structure facing North Ramsey on the site of the old Lincoln school has 60 apartments. G.A. Hollaar, a member of the Housing and Redevlopment Authority, which administers the building, says all apartments will be filled by July 1. Applications are still being accepted, although prospective tenants will be put on a waiting list. Kratochvil Construction of New Prague is the general contractor on the project, which was built at an overall cost of about $1 million.
A petition requesting after-school bus transportation service for students engaged in extra curricular activities was received by the school board at a Monday meeting. The board instructed the administration to make a thorough study of the costs of the service and will discuss it further at an upcoming meeeting.
The beach at Ripley is open and a crew of lifeguards has gone on duty. Jerry Rick is chief lifeguard, and he will be assisted by Jana Neperud, Sara McHugh, Jean Schlosser and Nancy Dille. All have senior Red Cross lifesaving certificates. At least three lifeguards will be on duty at all times during the beach open hours, which are 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Forty-year members of the Litchfield American Legion Post were honored at a recent Legion meeting. In the group of 40-year members are Mrs. Lee Buckley, Mrs. V.A. Sederstrom, Mrs. D.B. Payne, Mrs. W.J. Lund, Mrs. Alex Lindquist, Mrs. Art Hanson, Mrs. Rueben Erickson, Mrs. P.J. Campbell, Mrs. E.O. Whalberg and Mrs. Wm. McGee.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 6, 1946
Very impressive memorial services were held at Grove City for Lt. Wayne H. Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Smith Sunday afternoon. Rev. Paul S. Meyer and Grove City Veterans of Foreign Wars were in charge. Special musical numbers were given by Kenneth Brown, Lester Nelson, Stanley Nelson, Mrs. C.A. Jacobsen, Mrs. Harlow Peterson, Boyd Nystrom and Mrs. Howard Malmquist. Wayne Smith graduated from Grove City High School in 1942 as valedictorian of his class. He was commissioned a second lieutenant at the Aloe Air Field in Texas April 3, 1945. He was reported missing in action and in February 1946 was officially declared killed in action on that date. On June 1, 1946, an official report disclosed that Wayne is buried in the U.S. Military Cemetery in Castlefront near Florence, Italy. Left to mourn are his parents, three brothers, Donald of Niagra Falls, N.Y., Robert of Iola, Kan., and his twin brother Wendell at home. Two sisters, Mrs. Thomas Almand (Emma) and Marian.
Harper Dollerschell celebrated his birthday in Forest City Saturday evening.
With the fishing season coming into full swing, Reuben Carlson has started a minnow service and will stock this bait for all kinds of fish. Reuben has installed a tank at his residence at 21 West Fifth Street to cater to fishermen.
Sunday evening about 40 guests helped M.S. Elam celebrate his birthday at the Elam home. His friends brought a birthday cake and refreshments. Mr. Elam feels fine and has completely recovered from his operation and sick spell of last winer. He states in 80 years it was the first time he was ever in the hospital.
The Litchfield Golf Clubhouse opened for business Tuesday and is under the management of Adolph E. Nelson, who will serve meals and take complete charge. The clubhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and dinners will be served between the hours of 4:30 and 9 p.m. every day except Monday when the club will be closed all day.
Russell, 10-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Nelson, fractured both his wrists last Tuesday afternoon when he fell a distance of 18 feet from a hay loft at the Clarence Rice farm in North Kingston. The Nelson family had stopped to visit the Rice home and Russell was playing with his cousin in the hay loft when the accident occurred.
106 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JUNE 9, 1906
Three knights of the road having in tow two large cinnamon bears made Litchfield last Tuesday. The bears were good performers and drew large crowds by their actions.
While operating on a horse on the farm of Morris Nelson north of Grove City last Tuesday, Dr. H.C. Peters got in the way of the heels of the horse and was kicked hard on the left arm and shoulder. The docter has been wearing his arm in a sling since, although no bones were broken.
J.S. Peifer, proprieter of the Litchfield Produce House, has purchased the Union House property on West Fifth Street. On account of an increase in business, Mr. Peifer has been compelled to seek larger quarters. It is his intention to make a number of changes before moving into the new place. The hotel proper is to be used for eggs and butter and the barn is to be used to house poultry. He also intends to handle fruit in the fall.
Edmund, the nine-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Keefe, met with a painful accident Sunday evening. He was riding on the handlebars of a bicycle with Otis Olson and while coming down the incline in front of the Wells residence his left foot in some way came in contact with the spokes in the front wheel of the bicycle. The result was that his little toe was nearly severed. Dr. Morell was called and found it necessary to amputate the toe as it was merely hanging by the skin. The little fellow is now hopping around on one foot.