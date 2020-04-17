20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 20, 2000
Serious discussions of a bypass that would take U.S. Highway 12 around Litchfield died as suddenly as the idea was introduced. City officials agreed during a Planning Commission meeting Monday that traffic numbers did not warrant a bypass, and until things change they are unwilling to earmark land for a future bypass. “Maybe the discussion on the bypass can end now for the next few years,” Council member Greg Gilbertson said, “but I’m sure it will come up again some time in the future.”
Two 15-year-old Litchfield High School sophomores are in police custody and have been suspended after allegedly verbally threatening classmates. High school Principal Chris Bates said the pair made alleged threats on two separate occasions. The two students were placed on administrative suspension pending further investigation. There is a chance that the boys will be expelled from school, which would be a school board decision.
A fire fund has been established at the State Bank of Kimball for Ostmark Lutheran Church, rural Watkins, whose church building was destroyed by fire April 1.
Along with hundreds of candy eggs, four lucky eggs contained messages that made their finders winnings at the annual Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt Saturday in Central Park. Dominick Baalson, 2, found the egg carrying a reward of a $50 U.S. Savings Bond from First Federal Bank. Dylan Koll, 5, claimed a $25 CD from Center National Bank, and Tyler Jones, 4, went home with $25 in Dragon Dollars from Norwest Bank.
Coming off a sparkling 38-5 record last season, the Litchfield Blues opened their 2000 season with an 11-3 win over Farming. Jeff Wollin and Greg Nathe shared pitching duties. Darrin Rothstein had three hits to lead the Blues, and Dalen Jones belted a three-run home run.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 22, 1970
About 600 Litchfield Senior High students will undertake a massive roadway cleanup campaign today. The work will be part of a nationwide observance of Earth Day. There will be no classes at the Senior High as students take part in the cleanup, but activities will begin there as students gather for an assembly. As of this writing two state highway trucks, one city truck and two National Guard trucks will be participating. Teachers will be supervising and will accompany students to work areas.
The Litchfield Golf Club has offered to pay 50 percent of the cost of extending the city’s sanitary sewer lines to serve the clubhouse on Lake Ripley. The offer was made at the Monday night Council meeting and stipulated that the Golf Club would contribute a maximum of $12,000 to the project. It is estimated that extending sanitary sewer lines to the clubhouse would cost between $29,000 AND 32,000. The Council took no action Monday on the offer.
The School Board approved contracts for 10 new teachers who will join the faculty at the start of the next school year. In the group of new teachers are: Bruce Barrett, a Mankato State and St. Paul Johnson graduate, will will teach grade 5; Marvin Buschette from Duluth, a Moorhead State graduate, who will teach grade 5. He taught previously at Thief River Falls; Linda Miller, Litchfield, who will teach senior high English; Susan Nelson, a native of Brooten and a St. Cloud State graduate, who will teach business education; Gary Skalko from Mountain Lake, a UMD graduate, who will teach grade 4; Nancy Thalberg, Dassel, a St. Cloud State graduate, who will teach grade 6; Adeline Current, a Macalester graduate who formerly taught at Cosmos, who will teach grade 1; Linda Halverson, who will teach high school German; Karen Ackman, St. Cloud State graduate who will teach grade 1, after formerly teaching in Cosmos.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 24, 1952
Adolph Nelson, who resides on the south shore of Lake Ripley, likes kids. “There’s nothing quite like them,” he says. “They’re cute and lovable and just around the best pet a person can have, and kids like the too. Sometimes our yard looks like there is a Sunday school picnic going on with all the kids out there watching the kids play.” All this sounds like a lot of double talk until it’s pointed that Adolph raises goats and enjoys it. He particularly likes the young goats, or kids, and gets a big kick out of the fun children have watching them. Just because he likes kids of the children variety, he’s going to build a pen out near the road so the kids (children) can come out and watch the kids (goats) frolic in the pen. He is going to have a few toys for the young goats and something for them to climb on.
Meeker County roads are in the worst condition in years this week as a result of the quick thaw and the following heavy rain. Nate Peterson, county highway engineer, said the roads are the worst he has ever seen them. State highways also suffered damage. Number 4 north of Grove City has been closed. A group of local American Legion members represented the post Monday at the funeral for Clifford Peterson at the Nordland Lutheran Church north of Atwater. Cpl. Peterson was killed in Korea and his body was returned here for burial. Reuben Erickson who drove one of the cars in the funeral procession, said the trip from the funeral home here to the church 12 miles north of Atwater took three and a half hours. The Legion members said it would have been impossible to get the hearse through without the help of farmers along the way who were stationed at every mud hole with tractors.
Housewives and restaurants who have been hoarding tin for the drive to be held this spring by the Junior Chamber of Commerce will have a chance to unload them Sunday. Trucks will be driven through the city by Jaycees members for pickup. Those with cans are asked to have them at the curb before 9 a.m. Sunday.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 22, 1905
Easter services will be observed in all of the churches in Litchfield tomorrow. Special music and elaborate floral decorations will characterize the services.
The Casey brothers of Darwin, who own a large farm in Canada, will break the land with the assistance of a steam traction engine attached to a gang of eight plows. The order for the outfit has already been placed and is expected to arrive shortly. The engine and plows will be tested on the Gleason Farm owned by the brothers.
G.A. Bolder, connected with the State Business College of Minneapolis, spent Saturday last in town looking over the local field with the view of opening a branch college here. He was in conference with Mr. Elliot, who is the new owner of the Boom Fixtures and was show about by him. Litchfield should prove an excellent point for the location of a business college.
At the meeting held last Friday for the purpose of voting, bonds for the erection of a new school building there was one of the largest crowds to attend a school meeting in some time. In all, there were 151 votes cast, 105 in favor and 46 against. It was decided that the limit should be set at $12,000 and the erection of the building will begin as soon as the contract is let. The new building will be erected on the same grounds as the present structure. E.E. Eastman of Litchfield was given the contract for moving the present structure. School will close net week so work can begin. — Grove City Times.