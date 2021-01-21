20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 25, 2001
With the city's wastewater treatment facility out of compliance for six consecutive months, the Litchfield City Council voted unanimously Monday to increase by $2 million the renovation project planned for the facility. The vote means the city will seek an additional $2 million in low interest state loans to help fund the wastewater project. This boosts, if approved, the money for the project from $5 million to $7 million. Litchfield, it was pointed out as a recent meeting, is in a unique situation relative to a treatment facility. While our population is about 6,400, the wastewater system bears the equivalent of a city with a population of 80,000 because of the heavy demand of two local industries, First District Association and Innovex. With the treatment plant already aging some, council members asked if it would be prudent to consider a new plant. This line of questioning was quickly dropped, however, when it was learned that a new plant cold cost in the $20 million to $30 million range.
NAPA of Litchfield has donated $2,300 to the Litchfield Area Hospice through its cell phone promotion program. Brad Hamm, manager, said a $20 donation from each sale was donated to hospice. This is the third year that NAPA has made donations to local charities. In previous years NAPA has made donations to Toys for Tots and the Meeker County Food Shelf.
The Litchfield Independent Review received two top awards for its news and sports coverage at the annual convention of the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Competing in a class with 18 other similar-sized weeklies, the IR took first place in sports reporting and second place in general news coverage. Judges praised the paper's sports coverage, particularly the work done by Tom Fenton, former sports editor. "Fenton's columns were well-written and bring an extra element to the sports pages." In general reporting the Independent Review took second place among 31 entries. "A very well-written, well-balanced newspaper," was the judge's assessment.
Litchfield Middle School student Joey Robben carefully wrote down the final word in the Litchfield Public School spelling ee Monday, then reacted with happiness and surprise after being declared the winner for having spelled a deciding word correctly. Danielle DeSmith took second place and Josh Jopp took third. Robben and DeSmith will move on to compete in the regional bee next month.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 16, 1971
A 48-year-old Atwater veterinarian — the father of five children — was killed instantly at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when his car collided with a milk truck on a rural road northwest of Grove City. Dead at the scene was Alfred C. Hartung, who had just finished a call at the Harold Bergstrom farm in Swede Grove Township. The collision occurred as the Hartung car pulled away onto the road from a farm driveway. Dr. Hartung had been practicing veterinary medicine in Atwater since 1960.
Sheila O'Shea, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick O'Shea, is Litchfield High School's "Homemaker of Tomorrow," selected for her performance in a written knowledge and aptitude test given to LHS senior girls. Dec. 1 Sheila will receive a special award from General Mills, sponsor of the program. She will also be eligible for competition for 110 college scholarships.
The Dale Kalkbrenner children, Donna, Doug, Debbie and DeAnn, acquired a new sister last week. She's Sara Herrera, who comes to Litchfield from Chile. She'll be in the Litchfield area until next June, living with the Kalkbrenners while attending LHS under the Youth for Understanding program. Sara arrived in the Twin Cities Friday in the midst of a snowstorm and saw snow for the first time. Both of Sara's parents are high school teachers.
An open meeting to discuss the possibility of spraying the community by air for mosquitoes this spring and summer will be held on Feb. 9 at the Community Building. It is hoped that Litchfield citizens, both those who favor mosquito spraying and those opposed, will turn out for the meeting so a good cross-section of opinion can be devleoped.
Dean Meyers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Meyers, attained Scouting's highest honor Sunday as he became and Eagle Scout at a Court of Honor at Zion Church. He is a member of Troop 353, sponsored by Zion Lutheran Church, with Dr. Walter Haugo as scoutmaster.
In a game played outside in 10-below temperature, the Dragons icemen bowed to Brainerd 3-1. "We just didn't play well," Coach Pete Aus said. Both teams were hampered by the extremely cold weather. The cold weather caused the puck to bounce rather than to skid.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 24, 1946
A father and his eldest daughter were instantly killed just before noon Sunday when their car was struck by a westbound fast mail train. The tragedy took place at the Miller Avenue crossing two blocks west of the depot. The car, which was headed north, was struck on the right side with such force that it rolled over and over for a distance of 100 feet before coming to a stop. There were no eyewitnesses to the tragedy. Father and daughter had attended service at the Zion Lutheran Church. They left church early and drive downtown to stop at a drug store for a prescription. It is believed their car, during the trip downtown, skidded onto the tracks in the path of the speeding train. This is the first accident which has occurred since the flasher warning systems were installed at Litchfield three open crossings three years ago. The victims were Carl Wickstrom, 47, and Lilah Mae Wickstrom, 12. Mr. Wickstrom was born in Sweden and came to this country 22 years ago. Lilah Mae was a sixth-grader at Longfellow School. Surviving are the widow, Mrs. Olga Wickstrom, and four children.
Fire was discovered in the corn dryer at the Farmer's Elevator at Darwin Monday and appeared so threatening for a time that the fire departments of both Litchfield and Dassel were called. No serious damage was done to the building or equipment. there was, however, much damage to the corn in the dryer at the time, and this was removed from the structure with loss from both fire and water.
On Monday, Enoch Peterson completed a deal disposing of his meat market in Cosmos. Clifford Bonniwell is the purchaser. Mr. Peterson has been located in Cosmos for the past nine years. The Peterson family plans to make their home in Litchfield temporarily.
Ensign Edwin O. Kopplin left Monday for San Francisco, where he will be assigned to his new ship, the USS Bondia. He had been aboard the USS Saturn.
Joe Martens, Carl Lewerenz and Quinten Ogle departed by car Thursday for California where they plan to spend two weeks just looking around.
More than 200 guests called at the Waler Walls home Sunday in honor of their silver wedding. A delicious lunch was served.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 20, 1906
The installation ceremonies by the Royal Neighbors was an event fraught with such pleasure to the Neighbors and their guests, the Modern Woodmen of America. The attendance was large in spite of the very disagreeable weather. After the ceremonies a pleasant program was rendered by a number of young ladies. A most pleasant episode was the presentation of a beautiful set ring to Mrs. C.A. Brasie, the retiring oracle of the Royal Neighbor Lodge, in recognition of her faithful service to the camp. The presentation was made by Mrs. Charles Brickner, past oracle. Another pleasing function all through was the refreshment program which came last wand was by no means the least important phase of the evening. It is safe to say that there was not one at the gathering who did not enjoy his cop of hot coffee after having braved the wind and flying snow to the meeting.
The wild cat story published in the Review last week has been more effective than a curfew of any type that could be passed in keeping people at home at night. Some effort has been made by the sportminded to get a shot at the rampant animal, but to date without success.
A crowd of young people from Strout consisting of the Misses Martha, Bertha and Christine Evenson, George and Nels Evenson, Miss Martha Teberg, and Anton Nelson spent Sunday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Johnson.
The Cook Bros., Fred and Bert, got the job of putting up the creamery ice and have it all up. They have filled Seth Caswell's ice house too.
Route No. 1 Manannah, which was to have began service Thursday, was already ordered discontinued and instead Rout 4 Grove City was established. Seth C. Caswell was ordered to report at Grove City but declined to accept the appointment, and Horace Peterson will carry the mail instead. The change is no doubut due to the squabble the people of Manannah, Swede Grove and Union Grove have indulged in with reerence to the establishment of the Manannah route.