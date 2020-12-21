20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 25, 2000
At Wagner Elementary School, lunch and reading go together. The school is organizing a noon time book club and is looking for sponsorships from businesses and individuals. "our goal is to start in mid- to late-January and go through April of this year," Jane Meyer, fifth-grade teacher, said. "We're calling it the Wagner Noon Time Club and the kids are calling it the Dragon Lunch Bunch."
On a night when the Litchfield community honored a group of champions, this year's edition of the Dragons basketball team, in many ways, resembled the 30-0 state title team. Litchfield followed a script in a 58-42 win over Monticello Friday night, with four players in double figures. In a pregame ceremony, the near-capacity crowd stood and cheered for the majority of the 10-minute program honoring last season's State Class AA champions. Each player on that winning team was presented with a state championship ring as the celebration reached a crescendo. "This was a very deserving bunch of kids," Coach John Carlson said.
Darwin Rod and Gun Club will be open on Saturday afternoons to snowmobiliers and anyone in need of warmth and refreshment.
There will be an open house retirement party honoring Loyce Knutson Friday. She will be retiring after 26 years of service as the librarian in Grove City. All are welcome.
Litchfield High School graduate Troy Michels and a group of his skiing friends — some of the best skiers in the country — will share their love of the sport with area youth at 4 p.m. Saturday at Powder Ridge Ski Area near Kimball. Michels is a promotional worker for K2 Ski Corporation and an expert skier.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 30, 1970
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is seeking an injunction in district court against the city of Litchfield, which would require the city to "within reasonable period" gets disposal plant ot meet state requirements. However, City Attorney P.J. Casey has questioned the state's ruling that says the plants effluents doe not meet state requirements. He told the council he will seek to have an independent firm make a study of the effluents and compare them with the state tests. Casey said the MPCA's complaints against Litchfield "were a shotgun nature — they are very broad and not specific."
A Thulin Bros. Construction crew is at work replacing three 70-year-old beams in the Litchfield Community Building. three 55-foot laminated beams shipped from Tacoma, Washington and costing about $800 each are being set. They are replacing beams believed to have been part of the original construction of the building back in 1900.
The reins of Litchfield's city government will be in new hands come Jan. 4. The Council's first meeting of 1970, a new mayor and four new councilmen will be around the table. Vernon Madson will take over as the new mayor. The new councilmen are Tom Costigan, Ron Johnson, Norman Olson and Roscoe Keller. Holdover councilmen are Marvin Holmquist and Willard Nyquist.
A pair of Fridley youngsters who are visiting their grandparents place south of Litchfield were hospitalized Sunday when the snowmobile they were riding struck a parked tractor. Gayle Robinson, 8, had a leg cut, and Rhonda, 10, suffered severe bruises. They are the children of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Robison and were snowmobiling on the Walter Anderson farm about nine miles southwest of Litchfield when the accident happened. Both girls were to be released from the hopital Tuesday.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 25, 1952
The meeting between the City Council and the Power Commission regarding a discussion on the new proposed white way for Litchfield's main street will be held after teh first of the year. The council and commission are confident some plan can be worked out whereby Litchfield will have much needed lights in the business district.
Three Sauk Centre farm youth members of the young farms class heading for a forum at new Prague Monday were injured when the school bus in which they were riding rolled over into a ditch six miles south of Litchfield. The three were taken to the hospital here with injuries. Loaded down with 22 members of the young farmers class, the bus went into a skid at a curve just north of Greenleaf and slid into the ditch, rolled over and came to a rest back on its wheels. The accident occurred at about 9 a.m. A drizzle was falling at the time and the moisture was freezing as it hit the highway.
Wednesday night the doctors of the medical staff at the hospital played host to the workers at the hospital at a Christmas party at the Legion clubrooms. A smorgaasbord preceded dancing and the giving of gifts to each hospital employee. Nearly 130 were present for the occasion. Santa was assisted in passing out gifts to the many employees by Phyllis Mundt and Dorothy Mulville.
Andy Anderson, manager of the Thompson Yard in Litchfield for the past three years, announced this week he will be transferred to the Thompson Yard in Hutchinson come Jan. 1. Replacing him here will be Allan Nelson, manager of the Thompson yard in Luverne, iowa. Allen is the son of Nels T. Nelson of Lichfield. The Thompson Yards unit in Hutchinson, where Anderson will bre in charges, is the firm's largest yard in the state.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Holmquist of Grove City are the parents of a son, born to them Dec. 17 at Meeker Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Holmquist and the baby will be home Wednesday to celebrate their first Christmas in their new home.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF DEC. 30, 1905
The county board, which met yesterday as a ditch board, turned down a petition by O.J. Youngstrom and others for the drainage of Youngstrom Lake. Considerable opposition had developed on the grounds that Lake Ripley might be affected. Youngstrom Lake is a feeder to Ripley. Liberal remonstrances were presented to the board agains the proposed action and in addition the decision was made easier by the fact that two of the original petitioners had withdrawn.
William Fallon, the transient who was sent to the county jail a week ago for 30 days, having been found guilty of drunkenness, managed to escape from jail during the night on Thursday. The jail is being piped for steam heat and for the purpose of allowing the pipes to enter the building, a hole had been dug into the outer wall. The prisoner managed to secure a wire with which he pulled back the bolt. It the became easy to scale the iron picket fence. If Fallong stays away, all will be well, but if he returns he no doubt will be required to serve out his term.
Mr. and Mrs. Riley McGannon spent Christmas with their son E.B. McGannon and family in Hutchinson. Mr. McGannon reports the roads between here and Hutchinson be to very bad.