10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 7, 2010
The Litchfield High School choir, directed by Joel Green, sang the national anthem prior to the Dec. 9 Minnesota Timberwolves game at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Meeker County Public Health Director Diane Winter outlined for the Meeker County Board at its last meeting a project nearly completed by her department as 1,508 students from three school districts received H1N1 flu shots. “It was a major project,” Winter said, “and it went very well.” She added the entire public health nursing staff helped with the project and said that there was solid support from school nurses and school staff. Parental permission was required prior to receiving the shots which were provided without charge.
Litchfield Middle School teachers selected their all-star students for the month of December. Eighth-graders honored were Brennan Jeffrey, Kyle DeWolf and Braeden Wahl. Seventh-graders cited were Kal Volinkaty, Teegan Wyffels and Riley Kalkbrenner. Sixth-graders cited were Ashley Warren, Jane Hulterstrum and Cassie Heflin.
What do lawyers, optometrists, architects and photographers have in common? All participated in a career fair for students in grades nine through 12 at LHS Dec. 18. The event was sponsored locally by the schools and the Litchfield Chamber of Commerce. Some 39 local businesses took part in the event, sharing information of the working duties and opportunities of their lines of work.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 6, 2000
Not only is Allison Kay Porth the first baby born this year in Meeker County, she is the first baby of the century — the millenium — and the first child for Susan and Ken Porth of Darwin. Allison Kay Porth was born at 1:34 a.m. Monday at Meeker Memorial. Delivered by Dr. Deb Peterson, Allison Kay weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
Gordon Lien was looking for something to do. And the Litchfield City Council was looking for a new member. Though an overly simplified explanation, that pretty well sums up what happened as Lien was appointed to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat on the council. Lien will fill the one year remaining in the Ward 2 term of Mike Cziok, who resigned after moving to a new ward.
In recent weeks, two Litchfield High School students were suspended for writing lists that threatened to harm fellow students. A 16-year-old girl was suspended after a list containing 20 names was found last week. School officials said parents of students on the list have been notified. A meeting was held Tuesday to determine what action the school board should take. A 16-year-old boy charged with making terroristic threats was released last week from Willmar juvenile detention. He will face a trial in mid-January for compiling a list of four student names under which he wrote, “people I will kill at school.” This is the first time Meeker County has tried a juvenile for making a hit list at school, according to County Attorney Michael Thompson.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 7, 1970
The city council’s first meeting of the new year was stirred by a bit of controversy as a new mayor, Fred Berke, and two new councilmen, Don Ellig and Ralph Stock, were sworn in. After Mayor Berke named Roy Mortenson, Glen Young and Gilbertson as new members of the Airport Commission, Ellig questioned the mayor for the reason he, a long-time pilot, was not named to the commission. “There have been too many people named to the airport commission who have absolutely no experience and no nothing abouy flying,” Ellig said. “I’m going to push for a sensible determination of the airport situation whether I’m on the committee or not,” Ellig said.
Ronald Leaf, 38, was named as manager of the First District Association by the Board of Directors at the co-op annual meeting Monday. A Litchfield native, Ron is the son of Carl Leaf, who managed the co-op for 20 years prior to becoming production manager for Land O’ Lakes Creameries in Minneapolis. For the past two years, Ron has been serving as a department manager at Anderson Chemical.
Nobody fished, but the annual Meeker County Civil Defense Fishing Contest was held as scheduled at Lake Ripley Sunday. All prizes were awarded in drawings held at the new park on the west side of the lake. The heavy snow and warm weather made sponsors decide that the ice might not be safe for a traditional contest. Winner of a new snowmobile was Jim Atkinson. “First time I have ever won anything,” Jim said.
The first baby of the new year at Meeker Memorial was a boy born to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Krug of rural Grove City. It was the sixth straight year that the first baby had been born to parents with non-Litchfield addresses. The tradition of welcoming the first born at the hospital here began back in 1949, with a girl, Linda Ardell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs.Vern Dornsbach. The first new year’s baby to be welcomef with a front page picture in the Independent Review was Corrine Sue Dille in 1950, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Donald Dille.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 3, 1952
Albert Colberg, a Dassel resident, has spent 60 years in the fur business. He started buying furs as a young man living on a farm. In the early days when there were numerous trains passing up and down the tracks through Dassel, Colberg met trains daily to ship his furs. He traveled through the area in the early days with a team purchasing furs. Prices of furs, like everything else, were lower those days and he remembers when good muskrat skins stretched and dried brought the big price of seven to 11 cents. This fur season, Albert is still buying furs, but now he has help. His little grandson is present at almost every transaction and some day may take over his grandad’s work.
A truck loaded with 464 cases of eggs bound for Chicago went out control and turned over near the Dougherty School on north Highway 22 Wednesday. The truck was leased to the O.M. Christianson Co. of Hutchinson. Many of the eggs were broken. Other trucks came quickly to the site to gather unbroken eggs.
A Litchfield man who had been arrested and jailed Saturday was found dead in his cell at the county jail Sunday morning. Jailer Russel Dollerschell found the victim hanging from a bed sheet tied to the top bar of his cell when he was bringing breakfast to prisoners. Sheriff Eldon Hardy said the man was arrested about a week ago on a driving charge but had been released only to be picked up again Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur LaPlante have received several letters from their son, Austin, who is a prisoner of war in North Korea. The most recent letter was written Dec. 24 and received Jan 2. Austin wrote that he was having a good Christmas although not as good as if he were home.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 6, 1905
Matthew Flynn has again been honored with the position of chairman of the county board. The Review has almost lost count of the number of years he has filled this postion. Mr. Flynn is a very valuable man to his constituents of the northeastern portion of the county, the towns of Kingston, Forest City and Forest Prairie, and also to the entire county.
The city council met on Thursday evening of this week and among the business done ordered the establishment of an all night electric light service. The all night service will go into effect Monday.
Reinhold Rick, living on Rt. 3, celebrated the coming of the new year in a fitting manner by purchasing 54 acres of land, part of a tract adjoining his present farm.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Barney Agren on Thursday.
The ice in the mill pond at Manannah is about 20 inches thick, and they have been cutting and packing for summer use.
John Peterson is husking corn for Nels Pearson in Oak Wood.