20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 24, 2000
Some came for information, others wanted to be reassured. Still others, it seemed, came for confrontation. Bits of all three were doled out during a two-hour emotionally charged meeting about a proposed turkey litter-fired power plant Tuesday in the basement of the Meeker County Government Center. Fibrowatt LLC, an England-based company, is seeking a site for its first U.S. electric power generating plant. Meeker County, along with seven other counties in west central Minnesota, are bidding to become the site. Last week, a Meeker County EDA group, signed an option with Harvey Township landowner Ida Desens to purchase 80 acres for a site if Fibrominn, the U.S. arm of Fibrowatt, selects Meeker County. That activity has brought opposition and charges of backdoor politics from some county residents. In an attempt to answer those questions, the county scheduled Tuesday's meeting. "We've really tried to talk to people," Meeker County Coordinator Paul Virnig said. "Today has been a great meeting," he added. "This is a wonderful project. It would bring some things to the county that we don't have." A significant portion of the 80 people who attended the meeting seemed to disagree with that view. Led by Julie Bredeson and JoAnn Lindstrom, who have become the project opponents' chief spokespersons, the dissenters alternately hurled rhetorical questions at Tuesday's panel and recited suspicions they'd gathered about turkey litter, power plant emissions, traffic levels and Fibrowatt.
Tom Costigan shot a 27-hole total of six over par 74-37-111 to win the club championship at Litchfield Golf Club Sunday. He edged out Dale Pursley, who struggled to a 42 on the first nine before rallying with rounds of 36-34 to finish seven over. Tom Fenton shot 115 to place third, Kim Keithan took fourth at 117 and John Clouse shot 118 for fifth.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 26, 1970
High school education will assume a new dimension in Litchfield starting Monday. That is the date the new vocational school — the Central Minnesota Vocational Center — will open its doors to its first students. The new school will be directed by the Litchfield School District, but it will serve not only students from Litchfield. High School students from Litchfield, Grove City, Annandale, Kimball, Dassel-Cokato and Eden Valley-Watkins districts will be part of the student body at the school. The school will be centered in the former Longfellow School building on Litchfield's south side. It has been brightened by a new paint and carpentry job. Students will attend classes as part of their regular school day. Classes will be offered in auto mechanics, carpentry, electronics, office procedures and personal service occupations. Keith Langmo, school director, says about 240 students have registered for first-day classes.
School will start Monday for an estimated 2,341 Litchfield School District students. The attendance estimate shows an increase of 157 students over last year's figures. For the first time this year, the Litchfield School District will administer three elementary schools. In addition to Wagner and Lake Ripley schools, the district has assumed control of the Darwin school.
About 150 riders from five area saddle clubs competed in a horse show Sunday afternoon at Chicken Lake Ranch just west of Litchfield. Clubs participating included the Little Crow Riding Club of Hutchinson, the Kimball, Atwater and Meeker County Riding Club, along with the Los Charros Club of Lake Lillian. There were over 200 entries in the various riding events.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 28, 1952
Quick action on the part of neighbors saved an 18-month-0ld rural Litchfield boy from drowning Monday. Johnny Beckstrand, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Beckstrand, fell into a cream can cooler at his farm home somewhere around 9 a.m. His mother, home alone at the time, found him unconscious in the water and called the neighbors, the Verne Carlsons, for help. Mr. Carlson and son Everett, who is on furlough from the Army, rushed to the Beckstrand place and gave the child artificial respiration. By the time the doctor arrived, Johnny was crying. Tuesday morning he was his usual chipper self.'
Dr. Fred Schnell will join the medical staff of the Litchfield Clinic Sept. 1. He will take over the duties of Dr. W. A. Chadbourne, who will leave the clinic Oct. 1. Dr. Schnell has been practicing the past year at the East Range Clinic in Virginia, MN. He is a graduate of the Marquette Medical School in Milwaukee. Dr. Schnell, his wife and two daughters will move to Litchfield next week. Dr. Schnell is a native of Superior, Wis., and served for four year years in the U.S. Navy.
Frank Dollerschell was injured from a fall while helping with a threshing crew on Thursday. He was stepping down from the separator to a truck filled with grain when the truck started to pull away. Dollerschell was thrown to the ground, landing on his back and shoulder. The fall knocked him unconscious, but X-rays showed no bones broken.
Wayne Kielty of Manannah, accompanied by John Christenson and Jack Kragengring of Litchfield, left Friday morning for a few days vacation trip to northern Minnesota.
The Acton Farm Bureau unit met Thursday evening at the Wm. Baldwin home. Music was the topic of the evening. The Little German band gave selections. Kathleen Kelly played two piano solos. Nancy and Janice Nelson played two piano duets, and Sally and Nanette Madson rendered two vocal duets. Giving reports were Wilbur Freeberg and Mrs. Lawrence Johnson.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF AUG. 26, 1905
M.P. Madson and B.O. Lawson returned to Grove City the fore part of the week after an absence of over three months visiting in Sweden, Denmark and Germany. They had a very pleasant trip.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Erickson living west of the village of Dassel, are parents of the smallest baby ever born in the vicinity, as far as is known, that has lived. The child was born about four weeks ago and weighed a pound and five ounces at the time of birth. The tiny bit of humanity is in good, normal health in every way and is attracting much attention from neighbors.
An aged man 60 or 70 years in age, died on Monday night of this week shortly after dinner at the Otto Marquardt farm in the town of Greenleaf. The deceased was first noticed on Sunday when he came walking along the rural road leading to the town. At the Marquardt farm, he asked for shelter from the night and a bed was prepared for him in the granary. That night of the following morning, he fell sick and shortly after noon on Monday, he breathed his last. The deceased carried a grip with numerous items but nothing to identify him. He did state before he died that he had relatives in upstate New Work, but they did not care for him.
According to some census figures just given out by the state census department, there are about a thousand more males in Meeker County that females. There are a few among us who will take hope and comfort
Rev. J.S. Sjoquist of Dassel was the victim of an unusual accident last Friday morning while looking at the herd of broncos at the livery stable. He was feeding one of the horses from his hand when the animal suddenly reached over and bit off a portion of his ear. Mr. Sjoquist was unaware it had happened until he sawar