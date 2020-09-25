20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF OCT. 5, 2000
And then there were three. The list of possible sites for a turkey litter-fired power plant was whittled down to three Friday when Fibrominn named sites in Meeker, Kandiyohi and Swift counties as contenders. "All three sites have positiives," Carl Strickler, Firbrominn head said. "It will be very difficult for us to make a selection." The Meeker County site is on an 80-acre parcel owned by Ida Desens near County Highway 22 north of Litchfield. Fibrominn said they looked at some 30 sites before deciding on the final three.
Jacob Bredeson smiles when he recalls stories about the experiences his grandfather had in 4-H as a kid. "When my grandfather was a kid, he recalls he showed dairy cattle at the county fair," Bredeson, 15, said. "He told me it was all in one day then. Now it's four days and I think it could be even longer." The interest in showing cattle seems to be in Jacob's blood. His grandfather, Charlie Lindstrom, and mother, Julie, with Jacob are the third generation of the family active in 4-H. They are one of two families that boast three generations of involvement in the Harvey 4-H club, one of the county's oldest clubs, in existence for 67 years. The McCarney family also has strong long-time ties. Mary Beth McCarney, sworn in as the club president during the club's meeting Monday, is the latest in a long line of family members in leadership positions in the family. Mary Beth's great-grandmother was instrumental in starting the Harvey club. Her grandfather, Jerome, and father, Michael, were Harvey club members.
Everyone is invited to celebrate with members of First Lutheran Church the ministry of Pastor Dan and Sandra Buendorf. The gathering will take place Oct. 29 at First Lutheran Church. Please take the opportunity to thank Dan and Sandra for their dedicated, loving and nurturing ministry. Join us as we honor this special couple for their contributions to the First Lutheran Church and the community.
The Litchfield High School graduating class of 1940 held its 60th reunion Sept. 16 and 28 graduates attended. Those present included: Bonnie Anderson Dille, Betty Davis Lee, Ethel Sikkila Barrie, Frances Hannan Lupfer, Elvera Hoefs Granquist, Mary Tierney Joseph, Irene Anderson Conley, Marian George Rueckert, Donald Hanson, Harriet Pearson Nelson, Jeanne Olson Goemer, Violet Thorber Kramber, Lillias Johanson Gilhousen, Margaret Pennertz Kuehl, Ethel Towler Himmingson, Eileen Johnson Krisean, Margaret Mortenson Qvale, Phronsie Dornsbach Swanson, Werner Finken, Jim Gunter, Pat O'Shea, Jack Springer, Nona Olson Nelson, Lewis Smith, Arnold Olson and Cliff Boerner.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 30, 1970
Bernie's Fairway will move its longtime cramped Sibley location to ultra modern new quarters in the former Miner building by about next Jan. 1. Bernie Felling, proprietor of the Fairway store, says renovating the Minar building to adapt it to a supermarket is now well underway. The new store will provide 7,700 square feet of shopping space. The meat department, which has been the heart of the Fairway operation through the years, will be run in the same manner as it is now. A first for supermarkets in this area will be a completely equipped bakery, which will turn out oven fresh bakery good. Bernie Felling will be joined in the operation of the buisness by his son Ken, who will be discharged from the Air Force later this year.
The Litchfield School Board spent well over two hours at its regular meeting Monday trying to work out a solution to the problem of providing religious instruction time for students while providing class time for students not attending religious classes. The board heard from a delegation of 19, many from Zion Church, expressing their disagreement with present board policy. A recent directive from the State Department of Education stressed that schools may release students for up to three hours a week for religious instruction. The school still must provide regular class time for students not attending religious instructions. About 10 percent of seniors at the school attend released time instructions. The strongest objection to the policy of having regular class time continue during released time comes from members of Zion Church, whihc has a particularly strong released time program.
Sgt. and Mrs. John Ferguson are the parents of a baby girl, Jodi Kay, born Sept. 10 at Shepard Air Force Base Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. O.H. Olson and paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Willard Ferguson.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 27, 1952
Duane John Davis was the county's first polio fatality when he passed away at University Hospital Saturday after three weeks of illness. Duane Davis, 24, was working for the Light Department of the city when he contracted polio. He leaves to survive him his wife, the former Betty Baden, and two sons, Steven, 6, and Stanley, 3. Funeral services were held for Duane John Davis at the Hagglund Chapel.
Members of the Litchfield School Board met with architect E.D. Corwin Friday to student final plans for the construction of the new elementary school to be located at Sixth Street and Armstrong. Bids are scheduled to be opened on the project on Oct. 21.
Six hundred and fifty 4-H members will finish a busy 4-H year in a countywide roundup Saturday evening at the Community Building. More than $1,000 in county fair cash premiums will begin circulating throughout the county as a result of county 4-H exhibitors securing their prize checks.
Louis Vossen, former Willmar man, has leased the repair shop at Sandgren's Shoes and has taken over management of the repair department. Vossen is experienced in this line of work.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF SEPT. 28, 1905
Dr. H.E. Cassel has matured the plans for his hospital in this city. He will use the present residence which has heretofore been used as a residence and hospital combined for the latter purpose only and will completely equip it. A nurse from the Cities Monday evening arrived to take charge. Dr. and Mrs. Cassel will soon move to the William Grono residence recently purchased by them, first remodeling it and making it thoroughly modern.
Ed Clement and John Miska of Lake Jennie had a narrow escape from a very serious and perhaps fatal accident last Wedneday night while preparing to couple the engine and straw wagon of Alfred Bonniwell's threshing machine at John Filk's. Owing to an incline, the engine moved farther than was intended and the two men were caught. Their cries caused the engineer to reverse at once and they were released. Mr. Clements, in endeavoring to walk, found he had a broken leg. Mr. Miska had some injuries about the abdomen.
Chas. Anderson of the firm of Anderson Bros., who operate a saloon in this city, last week suffered a paralytic stroke in the left side of his body. He was in Minneapolis helping to unload a carload of beer when stricken. He was taken home and has been lying in an unconscious state ever since. There are only slight hope for his recovery.
Anton Nelson, who has been operating a creamery in Massachusetts, has been selected to succeed John Fridner at the Strout Creamery. Mr. Nelson received his early training in the business at the Star lake Creamery.
The telephone war which has waged with more or less severity since May has reached the wire cutting stage. Fred Hunter, who is an employee of the Litchfield Telephone Exchange, was on Thursday evening of this week arrested on a warrant charging him with having cut the wire belonging to the Tri State Company. The wires were cut where the Tri State connects with the Forest City-Kingston line near Forest City village. N.D. March is the complaining witness. Wire cutting has become quite common, the past week the same wires having been cut three times on the day named and half a dozen times in all.