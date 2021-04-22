20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 26, 2001
The Litchfield School Boar made it official — Litchfield will join the Wright County Conference by the 2002-2003 school ear. The board unanimously approved the switch from the West Central Conference after listening to input from administrators and coaches. John Carlson, head basketball coach, and Jon Johnson, head football coach, said they were not in favor of the move. Carlson, who is also head tennis coach, said because tennis is not a conference sport in the Wright County Conference, the level of competition in this sport will not be what it has been in the West Central. Also an assistant football coach, Carlson said coaches were not given a chance to voice their thoughts on the change. "I feel we had very little input," he said. Johnson agreed that coaches did not have much input. Activities Director Mike Olson said he had tried to keep coaches informed through the process. He said there were two head coach meetings to discuss the change.
A major remodeling of the Meeker County Courthouse is a step closer to reality as the result of action by the County Board Tuesday. Following talks with the project architect, Richard Engan of Willmar, commissioners approved the preliminary designs for the project, which is estimated to cost $1.1 million. The action clears the way for the architect to consult with county department heads, county board members and county coordinator to draw up specific plans for the project. If plans proceed on schedule, the project could be let this fall with much work being done during the winter.
Litchfield firefighters had to call in a DNR helicopter to fight a grass fire near the Gary Huhn residence south of town by Sucker Creek Tuesday. Fire Capt. Tag Magnuson said a DNR officers at the scene estimated that 60 to 100 acres of brush burned in the blaze. "It wasn't that it was a big fire, but it was in an area we couldn't get at, that's why we had to call in the helicopter," Magunuson said. The fire apparently started when a neighboring land owner (not Huhn) was burning brush. The landowner will be charged by the DNR for burning without a permit and will be billed for the cost of the helicopter.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 28, 1971
Litchfield's firemen held their annual election meeting and all officers were reelected. Pat McCormick will continue as chief while Al Snegosky was renamed assistant chief, Bob Magnuson will continue as secretary, and Vern Madson was renamed treasurer. On the Board of Directors of the Department are Dave Putzier, Larry Harding, Paul Oldenburg and Don Klimstra.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Frelander of Litchfield wish to announce the birth of a grandson, Wallace William, born April 13th to Mr. and Mrs. George Frelander of Englewood, Colo. The new baby has two sisters, Deborah, 6, and Katrina, 4.
A Norse Worship Service will be conducted by Rev. B.J. Blikstad at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grove City, on Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m. Since coming to Grove City, Pastor Blikstad has made this an annual affair. In the past years, people appreciating the Scandinavian service have come from many surrounding communities, even from a hundred miles in distance. There will also be special singing. A hearty welcome is extended to all.
A substantial quantity of beer and liquor were confiscated by the Meeker County Sheriff's Department in two incidents last week. Parts of a large quantity of liquor taken in a break-in at the Darwin Liquor store about two week's ago was recovered. Two area youths ages 13 and 14 admitted to the break-in. They told police officers where they had hidden their loot. Sheriff John Rogers said about half the beer and liquor taken had been recovered. Some was sold by the two boys and some in turn stolen from them. Juvenile court action against the pair is pending. Meanwhile, as many as 10 persons may face charges after a raid by the sheriff's department Friday night on a beer party at a vacant farm place in Ellsworth Township. Two barrels of beer, one unopened and the other just tapped, were taken when police swept in on the farm place at about 10 p.m. There were about eight cars of young people at the abandoned farm site when the law swept in.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 18, 1946
The first annual dinner and program of the members of the rural school teachers association of Meeker County was held at the Lenhardt Hotel last Saturday evening. It was a very enjoyable affair. A large majority of the rural teachers in the county were in attendance, as were a number of guests. The dinner was excellent and so was the program that followed. Miss Bernice Slinden, president of the association, extended the welcoming address. Miss Harriette Anderson, county superintendent, responded. The address of the evening, much to the point, was given by Supt. Stanley Holmquist of Grove City. A Kingston group of pupils gave two musical numbers in a very creditable manner. A Minneapolis magician was the entertainer and kept the audience both amused and mystified. All present enjoyed the evening thoroughly.
Early last Wednesday morning, the Cosmos Fire Department was roused when a fire broke out in a brooder house at the Oliver Sayles home. The loss included 500 baby chicks and the brooder house. The fire was attributed to an overheated stove.
"I like it here — I like it a lot," was the reply of Mrs. Elsie Leperre Nelson when asked about her first impressions of Litchfield. Marvin and Elsie Nelson were married May 1, 1945, while Marvin, a member of the Coast Guard, was based on an LST off the coast of England. Elsie was a member of the WRENS, where she was a telephone operator during her five years of service. The most vivid experience was an eight-day trip from England aboard the troop ship Christobal, which carried English war brides and babies. There were 11 babies aboard ranging from a year to 18 months. Mrs. Nelson was very enthusiastic in her praise for the Red Cross, stating that they assisted them on the ship and took complete charge of them on their arrival in the States. She had been waiting transportation to the States since 1945, when she was discharged from the WRENS.
Mrs. John Harmon entertained a group of mothers and children Saturday for her daughter Linnea Dee, who was four years old April 15.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF APRIL 14, 1906
Mrs. Ferdinand Luedtke of this city was pronounced dead by the physician last Monday of apoplexy of the heart. The funeral was to be held yesterday and the remains were taken to the German Lutheran Church in Acoma. A large number of friends and relatives attended. Arriving at the church, Rev. J.C. Ahlbrecht refused to go on with the funeral, believing from the color of the face and lips that there was some sign of life. The body was placed in the German schoolhouse and still remains there. No further examination has been made of the body, so far as is known, by a physician. Mrs. Luedtke was 81 years of age. She had recently met with an accident and was quite badly hurt. Her supposed death was quite sudden and there was no doubt about it in the view of the attending doctor. No decision has as yet been arrived at by the relatives or clergyman, and the woman's body will lie in the schoolhouse until they are satisfied beyond doubt on her death.
The young folks and their parents had a good time at the home of Fred Putzier Saturday night.
The post office at Greenleaf will be discontinued May 1. Patrons of the office will be served from both Litchfield and Hutchinson.
Corvuso, which had been without a store for some months, will have a merchandise establishment again at an early day if it is not in operation before this. A. M. Elmquist of Wright County is the new proprietor.
The clean-up season is at hand and notice is hereby given that all premises and alleys must be cleaned up by their respective owners within the next two weeks. The cleaning up process will not only add to the appearance of our city but to its healthful ness. It is incumbent upon us all to get busy. -- The Board of Health