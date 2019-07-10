10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 15, 2009
A 40-acre site just north of Lake Erie in Ellsworth Township has been a riding site for members of the Crow River Wheelers for the past eight years, and it’s a site pretty much out of the public eye. That could change in the near future. Club members came before the Meeker County Board to ask for county sponsorship in seeking state funds to fence in the site and improve the ATV riding area which the club owns. It is hoped that as much as $250,000 can be obtained in grants, which would cover the costs of improving trails, the road into the site, fence in the area and build a shelter. To be eligible for grants it is necessary for the county board to act as sponsor, Gregg Soupir, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources parks and trails supervisor for the area, said. The county board agreed to sponsor the request. In exchange, the county would obtain easements from Crow River Wheelers, which would open the facility to public use rather than having it just available to members.
Heather and Denise Springer and Brian Moran had a top creation during the annual sand sculpture event, which was part of Watercade activities at Lake Ripley beach. The trio’s sand creation featured a dragon about to devour a boat for lunch.
Without so much as an “X” marking the spot, 5-year-old Jack Kuechle found a coin worth $200 during a family treasure hunt last week. He, along with his parents Todd and Sarah Kuechle, found the Watercade medallion Monday evening shortly after the first clue was announced. Jack, with his parents as they searched, spotted the coin under cover of leaves near Third and Marshall. The family decided to donate $100 of the prize to next year’s treasure hunt.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 15, 1999
Ness Church, a state historic site located in rural Meeker County, received some high wire touchup work last week. Charles Finch and Lee Peterson worked up high shingling the church steeple, while Melvin Finch stayed on the ground cutting cedar shingles. The project cost about $20,000, which was covered by donations and a grant from the State Historical Society.
The Meeker County Board of Commissioners discussed but took no action on a proposal that could significantly affect contests for county office. The board reviewed a draft of a proposal stipulating that when an employee of a county office runs for a county post, that person immediately must resign his county related job. County Coordinater Paul Virnig said he feels this action would be an effective tool toward good government. “There is no question,” Virnig said, “that when an employee of an office runs against the office holder, ill feelings can develop.” Beyond discussion, the county board took no official action on the issue.
Custom Products, a metal fabrication plant in Litchfield for 35 years, is in the midst of a growth spurt. A 17,000-square-foot expansion of the plant’s building was recently completed. Company founder Arvid Reinke said the plant expansion could result in 50 new jobs here. Custom Products currently employs 115 in two shifts. Custom Products specializes in designing and manufacturing tractor cabs. Among the firm’s customers are John Deere and Toro.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF July 9, 1969
Litchfield’s 100th birthday, featuring five days of pageantry and activities, will begin at noon Wednesday with the opening ceremony in Central Park. Former Congressman Fred Marshall will be the principal speaker. Mayor Stan Berquist will make the opening remarks, and the LHS band will perform. Linds Midway Show will be in operation in Central Park all through the five days. At 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Central Park, Gov. Harold LeVander will seal the capsule containing mementos of the Centennial celebration. It is to be opened in 2069.
Editors Note — The front page of the Independent Review was circled by a variety of citizens showing off their Centennial mustaches and beards. In the group were Fred Richter, Floyd Warta, Gordon Kelly, Roger Puhrmann Dick Baril, Del Rick, Harper Dollerschell, Ralph Stock, Percy Larson, Vern Madson, George Fenner, Fred Haack, Jerry Koehn, Doug Angier, Dr. David Allison, Rev. Lynn Dietz, Paul Halverson and Butch Schulte.
Barbara Schnell, a senior at LHS, will be among the 2,000 delegates at the national meeting of the Future Homemakers of America July 14-17 at the campus of Colorado State College. She will be among 68 Minnesota FHA members attending.
On July 4, Kevin Berquist and Richard Steinberg will fly to Miami to attend the International Key Club convention. They will be in Miami for six days
Two Litchfield brothers, David Kvam and Greg Kvam, have been selected to serve on the staff of the Charles L. Sommers Wilderness Canoe Base this summer. The base is operated by Region 10 of the Boy Scouts of America. Located 22 miles northeast of Ely, the canoe base serves as the start of a rugged 10-day trip through the Quetico-Superior canoe area. Both Dave and Greg will serve as canoe trip guides and will instruct fellow Explorers on canoe skills.
69 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 9, 1950
In its first robbery in history, the Meeker County Courthouse in Litchfield lost $1,000 Monday night. The thief or thieves entered by way of a window in the county commissioner meeting room office on the north side of the building. They entered two vaults, opened the heavy doors of two more and scattered paper and records about. They left a heavy iron bar about four feet long inside a vault.
Leon Kortz, 19, Litchfield, left Minneapolis July 4 to become a cadet at the U.S Military Academy at West Point. Leon is son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kortz and graduated from LHS in the class of 1949 as salutatorian. He attended the University of Minnesota for a year.
Miss Estelle Radunz entertained at a wiener roast Saturday Sidney Goemer, John, Joan and June Mattsfield, Lois Martens, Howard Wallmow, Cora Hellwig and Stanley Radunz.
Seventy-five pullets and 20 Austra White hens were stolen from the Ludwig Rusch farm about three miles north of Darwin Friday night or Saturday morning. Deputy sheriff Oscar Edlund said that the thieves’ car apparently parked in a nearby grove and the thief or thieves walked to the brooder house. They left numerous poorly defined tracks.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 14, 1904
During the thunderstorm Thursday, lightning struck the barn of E.P. Peterson on Armstrong Ave. The alarm was sounded, and the department responded in an incredibly short time considering the early hour. The barn however was filled with flammable material, and it was impossible to impede the spread of flames.
The Great Campbell Brothers Circus arrived at about 6 a.m. Thursday morning, and about 50 of the boys who could get away from the eyes of their parents were waiting since about 2 a.m to watch. It is always easy to get a small boy to get up very early when there is a circus in town.
Cow Lost — black cow with white spots strayed from Andrew Johnson’s pasture. Finder please notify her whereabouts at the Koerner Meat Market.