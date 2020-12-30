20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 4, 2001
Thanks to federal grant money available for non-primary airports, the Litchfield municipal airport could have a complete taxiway by next year. "When the airport was built the federal government approved the north half of the taxiway," Glenn Young said. The airport currently does not have a taxiway to the south, which creates a safety problem for planes, Glenn said. "It's a hazard in other parts of the country," he added. "Planes will taxi down a runway and crash into each other." He said the taxiway to the south half will probably be built in 2002. With a complete runway, it will be safer for all types of aircraft.
As the City council held its first meeting of the new year, three new council members were sworn in. Taking the oath of office were new council members Jim Swenson, Gordon Lien and Greg Gilbertson.
Each Monday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30, a group of women gather over yards of material and cups of coffee in the basement of All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin. The church's quilting and crafting club fashions quilts for people worldwide through Lutheran Relief Services. "We meet Monday afternoons," organizer Blanche Slaughter says. Of course, the women have a little lunch while they work. "Today we are working on world relief quilts," she pointed out. Members of the quilting group include Slaughter, Virgiinia Linatainen, Daisy Leppa, Alberta Hatfield, Hazel Hochstedle, Leona Schottle, Florence Schroeder, Jeanette Cervin, Phyllis Birkholz, Myrtle Zeppelin and Jeraldine Johnson, an import from St. John's Catholic Church.
Dassel and Hutchinson get state tourney bids. Litchfield and Eden Valley shut out. Ten groups from around Minnesota made presentations at the Minnesota State Baseball Association meeting in St. Cloud on Sunday with varying success. A group representing Hutchinson and Dassel-Cokato was awarded the big prize, the 2005 state tourney. It will be first time D-C will be tourney hosts and the second time for Hutch. A group representing Eden Valley and Litchfield made a presentation to the board on Sunday but did not get a bid. Rube Nathe, who was active in presenting the EV-Litchfield bid to the board, said he was "disappointed and frustrated" by the decision. "I don't know what we could have done better. Our facilities are so first class," he said.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 7, 1971
A tip to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office that drugs might be involved in a big party for young people brought 20 police officers and county Civil Defense personnel to a farm house south of Darwin Friday night. But the party goers were also tipped off that the law was coming. When officers arrived at the party after about an hour's delay after which a search warrant was obtained, "young people are scurrying in all directions," Sheriff John Rogers said. He estimated that from 60 to 70 young people were at the party at one time. Only three arrests were made by the sheriff's office. Authorities found lots of empty whisky bottles but no evidence that drugs were involved.
Ron Erdman and Joe Langmo each pumped in 22 points as Litchfield's Andy's Red Owl team whipped Sacred Heart 86-55 in Willmar City League play on Tuesday. The Litch team has suffered only one loss this season.
The Litchfield Public Utilities Commission last Wednesday awarded a contract for drilling a new city well — the first to be located outside city limits. Bergeson-Caswell of Minnetonka was the low bidder among eight. Overall cost of the well before it becomes operative next summer is in the $175,000 range. This figure includes acquisition installation of pumps, iron removal equipment, plus the cost of laying pipe from the well to the public utilities plant, a distance of well over a mile. The well will be located on a one-acre tract just east of town line road and about one-half mile north of the city limits. The new well has the capacity to produce 1,000 gallons per minute, making it twice as large as any city well now operative.
Robert Strack's media arts class at the senior high school had challenged residents of Emmaus Home to a checker tournament Saturday afternoon. Six volunteers from Emmaus will play six high school students in the solarium at Emmaus.
75 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 3, 1946
Dr. R.M. Farrish, a veteran of almost three years in the Navy, has returned to Litchfield and will resume his dental practice in his office at the State Bank building Jan. 7.
G.A. Hollaar and Donald Nordlie have returned to their former positions at the State Bank after having served Uncle Sam for long periods. With one exception, all vacancies at the bank have been filled.
Lennart Erickson, formerly associated with Welander-Quist Mortuaries in Minneapolis has purchased Dewey E. Johnson's funeral business and equipment. Until further notice the funeral service will continue to operate under the same name. Mr. Erickson was born and raised in Wheaton and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota. He has 15 years of experience in the funeral business. Mr. Erickson is married and has a son, Frederick, 4 years old.
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Tintes of Manannah will depart overland by car today for California where they will spend two months visiting relatives.
Up until noon Wednesday, no babies had been born at the Litchfield hospital in 1946. The hospital does report a Christmas baby, however. A daughter, their first child, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Erwin Rosenow (Helen Dollerschell). She has been given the name Dian Edith.
As Mrs. Marvin Peterson and daughters, Marcia and Bonnie Lynn, were opening gifts by their tree Christmas Eve, they received a very welcome gift in a telephone call from their husband and daddy Marvin Peterson. He is stationed at the naval repair base in San Diego and called from there.
Dr. W.P. Haugo, veterinarian, has moved his office to the former Bonded Gas station alongside the Litchfield Seed House. Heretofore, he had been taking calls for his service at his home.
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 6, 1906
Friday night at about 10:30 p.m. J.W. Peterson was awakened at his home by the glare of light and found his main horse and cattle barn on fire. He jumped out of bed, woke up the hired man and putting on a pair of socks and and overcoat, went out after telephoning to Litchfield for help, and the two managed to empty the barn of about 100 head of stock so that the loss in animals was reduced to just two registered Percheron stallions, one registered mare, four calves and 200 chickens. The fire evidently started from electrical wires. The fire started at one side of the barn above the first floor and had considerable headway before discovered. Beside the building and stock mentioned, the loss included 60 tons of hay, 4,000 bushels of barley and several sets of harnesses. Litchfield residents responded to the call for help and rendered invaluable aid. Mr. Peterson figures the loss between $8,000 and $9,000. After once being taken out of the burning barn, six horses rushed back to the burning building but were driven out by a dog and saved.
The Litchfield Band will resume regular practice on Wednesday evening, closing the work of the evening with a little dining spread. The Band has been asked to name its price for two days attendance at the next national encampment which will be held in Minneapolis in September. It is very likely the boys will arrange with the local G.A.R. Post to accompany it.
Mrs. John Thyr, resident with her family about two miles east of town, was accidentally shot on Friday. A gun was lying on the bed in the room in which the lady was seated. The baby was observed for a moment, and got to playing with the weapon. It in some way discharged and Mrs. Thyr was struck in the side. Had not the force of the pellets been broken by the foot of the bed, the result would have been serious. Dr. Chapman rendered medical assistance.
Born on Christmas Day to Mr. and Mrs. Tom Ryan in Manannah, a 12-pound son.
The annual meetings of the stockholders of the two banks, the Bank of Litchfield and First National Bank, were held on Tuesday morning of this week. In both cases the directors and officials were reelected without a single change. Both of our banks are built sound on financial rocks and conservatively managed and as a result share in the general prosperity which is hovering over the entire United States.