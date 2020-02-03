10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 25, 2010
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City school board members continue to weigh the pros and cons of switching from a five-day school week to a four-day format as administrators try to document savings, adjust the school calendar and consider various implications of the proposed change.
While the possibility of saving money prompted the initial look at the four-day week, Principal Dave Oehrlein found that it might help students academically by having them in school longer during the student day. "It seems like a big change, but I think it would work out pretty well," he said.
A birthday party for 103-year-old Pauline Johnson will be from 2 to 4 p.m on Sunday, Feb. 28, at Emmanuel Nursing Home. No gifts please.
Litchfield Middle School eighth-grader Christopher Wreede is no stranger to the annual district spelling bee. This year was his fourth year as a participant, and the experience was evident in the calm way he went about his business this year. "Well, it was a different experience this year — I won," he said. The list of contestants was one of the largest in recent years, but the first round eliminated nearly half the contestants. Five rounds took place before Wreede and second-place finisher Joe Alderink went head-to-head through 13 rounds, with Wreede finally winning out. Both will compete in the regional competition at St. John's University in March.
20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 4, 2000
Less than two months before it has to be out of its current quarters, the Litchfield Library has a new place to call home. Now it's just a matter of planning the move and getting that home ready to occupy. The Litchfield Library Board voted Jan. 27 to move the library to the former Baril's building at 216 N. Marshall — property which it plans to turn into the city's new $2 million, 12,000 square foot library when it vacates its present location in late March.
Litchfield, although on a smaller scale, has been a part of the building frenzy that has swept the nation the past few years. "It has been a busy two years," Kevin Piepenberg, the city's building inspector, said. True enough, in 1999 the city saw its single-largest number of housing starts in at least the past decade. The 34 building permits issued last year were challenged only by the 30 single dwelling permits issued in 1998.
Clark Gustafson, county social service director, reported to the county board on the abrupt closing of a center for treatment of the chemically dependent at Waverly, which was frequently used by Meeker citizens. The facility, formerly know as New Beginnings, was a major player in treating the chemically dependent in this area, and its abrupt closing by its national firm leaves a serious void in area treatment.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 4, 1970
Fire, which was discovered shortly before noon on Saturday, completely burned out the interior of a residence at 321 N. Holcombe in Litchfield. The entire complement of the Litchfield Fire Department was called out to battle the blaze. The fire started in the basement of the eight-room frame structure. Both occupants of the home. the LeRoy Petersons. were at work. Litchfield Fire Chief Pat McCormick said the blaze had a good start before it was discovered. The occupants of the house lost all their furniture and personal belongings. Also lost were three family pets — a large dog and two cats. At the peak of the blaze, firemen were using six hoses to fight the blaze.
If Oak Grove milk delivery man Robert Nicklasson was the type who would cry over spilt milk, he would have wept all day last Friday. Nicklasson's delivery van loaded with milk went out of control and overturned on a rural road northeast of Litchfield shortly after 6 a.m Friday. "It was a mess," Nicklasson said in describing his truck's interior after it overturned after hitting a patch of glare ice. "Milk was still dripping from the roof two days latter." Nicklasson escaped without injury and he and his van were back on the road two days later.
Letters of acceptance from the University of Minnesota Medical School were recently received by two young Litchfield men. Preparing for entrance next fall are Tom Breen, son of Mrs. Lucille Breen and the late Thomas Breen, and Ron Holmgren, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Holmgren. Both are LHS grads and are graduates of St. John's University.
The humorous Harlem Stars, a five man negro basketball team played the Grove City First State Bank team in an exhibition game in Grove City Saturday. The local team played a very good game against these Stars, who were always crowd pleasing, with the comedy antics and sure shots. Referees for the night were Robert Holm and Willard Holmquist. They never knew what to expect next from the Stars, who enjoyed teasing the officials. The Grove City Bank team had as its members Doug Torgerson, Larry Saevert, Bob Wold, Jim McCandless, Richard Larson, Bill Danielson, Roger Rueckert, Doug Taubman and Nicky Peterson.
69 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JAN. 31, 1951
The first steps toward having a new elementary school for the City of Litchfield have now been taken, and preliminary plans make it possible to place an estimated cost on the planned 16 classroom school being planned. The cost, which will include the addition of a gymnasium to the Longfellow School, will come to the figure of $700,000. In addition to the 16 classrooms, the new complex will include gymnasium with a playing floor and stage a lunch room and kitchen plus storage space. The school board has studied the population trend and are of the view that the project will fill the school needs of a continually growing population, and the issue will come up for voting on March 3.
Mrs.Walter D. Johnson announces the engagement of her daughter, Betty Lou, to Algernon Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard A. Johnson of Albert Lea. Both attend St. Olaf College.
Funeral services for John R.Christie, son of Mr. and Mrs. Will T. Christie, were held Jan. 30 at the Church of Our Lady in Manannah. Fr. Rypal officiated. Pallbearers were Harold Cashman, Emmet McCarney, Elmer Sauer, M.J. Waters, Burton Danielson and Leo Dockendorf. John was born on Christmas Day 1929 and was a 1957 graduate of LHS. He left for Ft. Riley in January of 1951 and left for overseas in August after a short visit home. He was killed in action in Korea in October 1951
115 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 3, 1905
A 15-year-old boy at Henning was given a five-day sentence in the county jail for smoking cigarettes on school grounds. How would that suit some of the scions of Litchfield families? One may see the deadly cigarette on every hand it seems.
John Murray, son of Ed Murray of Manannah, was on Wednesday elected as captain of the track team at the University. He is a junior in the school of engineering and the best long distance runner at the school.
John Coyle has returned to Forest City from the woods.
When driving home from church Sunday evening, a couple of young ladies were tipped out of their cutter beside the road. The cutter righted itself, and the horse pulled it on home leaving the distressed ladies by the roadside until Ed Grindall rescued them from the cold and saw them on home.
Some of our dogs in Darwin are in great danger as there are serious threats of shooting them.
Wm. Adams of North Kingston has recovered from his burn received some time ago. Willie, it seems, did not know the stove was hot until he butted against it.