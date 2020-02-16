10 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 11, 2010
At the recent Meeker County Board meeting, Auditor Barb Loch reported that uncollected taxed for 2009 amounted to $192,000 or 2.04 percent of total levee.
Three Litchfield churches — First Prebyterian, Trinity Episcopal and United Methodist — will gather during the upcoming Lenten season for a soup-sandwich meal to be followed by a joint worship service. The series will begin on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, and continue on until Maundy Thursday
After a Dassel-Cokato school bus was involved in an accident Friday morning, eight students who were treated for injuries are back at home. "Seven of the eight students returned to their homes on Friday," D-C Superintendent Jeff Powers said. One had to go down to the Hennepin County Medical Center for further treatment but returned home on Saturday. Across Minnesota, visibility was down to 200 yards at the time of the accident. "The bus was crossing Minnesota Highway 15 on Meeker 21, going west to east, when it was struck by a southbound pickup truck. Both the truck driver and the bus driver were uninjured. The bus was only slightly damaged but there was heavy damage to the truck. Of the 17 students on the bus, six were treated at the Hutchinson Hospital and two at Meeker Memorial.
Bill Roers has joined Center Bank as a personal banker specializing in consumer loans and all types of mortgage loans. Prior to joining Center Bank, Roers had spent nearly 31 years working at Wells Fargo bank in Litchfield.
20 YEARS AGO: FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 18, 2000
It has been a while since Litchfield High School Principal Chris Bates has performed on stage. His acting career was cut short by a freak accident in the second grade back in his native England. Bates was portraying one of the Seven Dwafs when a pick ax carried by another Dwarf fell, giving Bates a face cut which ended his acting career. But he will be back on stage in the presentation of "The Foreigner" by the Litchfield Community Theatre group. Director Bernie Aaker needed someone with an authentic British accent for the role of Froggy LeSeur in the play, and Bates fit the role exactly. "Only problem is, Bernie said the role would involve about 10 lines — I find now I have to memorize almost 100 lines," Bates said.
Anderson Chemical has been a rock solid member of the Litchfield community for the past 90 years. And soon it will have a new home to suit its heritage. As soon as the spring thaw allows, construction will start on Anderson Chemical's new headquarters at 325 S. Davis. The posh new building will have an all granite exterior, and will house the company's headquarters as well as laboratory. "This has been a long time coming," Terry Anderson, firm president said. "This is one of the most significant projects we've ever been involved in — it's going to be a beautiful building."
The Alabama contingent, here for the Peanut Butter and Milk festival, escaped the worst of Minnesota winter weather while here, but got a dose of it at the airport on the way home. A snowstorm delayed their flight's takeoff by about three hours.
In front of a big crowd at St. John's University the Dragons basketball team steamrolled Redwood Falls 68-34 for its 20th win of the season without a loss on Tuesday. The loss was only the third for Redwood in 18 games. On Friday the Dragons dismantled Paynesville 110-30, building a 31-0 lead by the time the game was three minutes old.
50 YEAR AGO NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB 18, 1970
The Walter Gilbertson family was watching television Monday on a new set, which Mrs. Gilbertson won as a grand prize Saturday night at the Firemen's ball. But the new TV reached the Gilbertson home by quite a round about way. After the grand prize was awarded a friend of the Gilbertsons offered to carry the set to the Gllbertson car, and he took it and placed it in the back seat. Just one hitch —he put it in the back seat of a car which looked exactly like the Gilbertsons. The owner of that car, Gary Carlson of Grove City, drove home from the dance to his folks' place, the Harold Carlsons, without glancing in the back, and it was not until Sunday afternoon that Gary noticed the new TV in his car. Carlson called his friend, Don Klimstra and told him about the mixup. They had heard over the radio that the grand prize was missing, and the mixup was quickly cleared up.
A 12-year-old rural Dassel boy died at University Hospitals about 24 hours after he was seriously injured when struck by a car while sledding. The accident happened on a private roadway along the east side of Swan Lake north of Dassel. The Meeker County Sheriff's office said the youth had slid directly into the path of the car.
2,740 persons were admitted to Meeker Memorial Hospital in 1969, and the hospital had an occupancy rate of 69 percent, according to the annual report presented to the hospital board on Feb. 9. The percent of occupancy was down slightly from the previous year when the occupancy rate was 70.8 percent. The average length of the hospital stay in the year just ended was 7.8 days. Income per patient day was $50.81 and costs per patient day were $50.33. The average hospital bill per patient in 1969 was $401.39.
Cosmos school Superintendent Dwaine Hill described as "completely without foundation" any implication that drugs may have been put into pop of two Grove City cheerleaders who became suddenly violently ill during last Thursday's Grove City-Cosmos basketball game. The girls were brought to the hospital here for treatment. The Litchfield physician who treated the girls said it was suggestive of something very odd and he could not say exactly what.
68 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 18, 1952
Mrs. Sarah Dougherty, who died at Montevideo last week, was buried here Monday afternoon at Calvery Cemetery after funeral services were held that morning in Montevideo. She was the first white child born in Meeker County. She was born to the Thomas Doughertys June 15, 1856, in a covered wagon in the townsite of Forest City while her parents were en route to the town of Harvey where they later located.
Four Grove City youths left for their pre-induction into the Navy at the Federal Building Thursday. The four are Bud Larson, Dick Pehle, Nick Peterson and Ole Warren. From the induction center they were sent to the Great Lakes Training Center. Larson and Peterson will enter the aviation branch of the Navy and Pehle and Warren will enter the sea going branch
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Madson and Mrs. Ralph Tacheny accompanied Vernon Madson to the airport on Friday when he left for Camp Stoneman, California. Vernon has been stationed at Camp Rucker, Alabama, and had spent a three-week furlough at home
Phyllis Ross celebrated her 21st birthday at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Ross on Wednesday.
Pat and Jim Gallahue entertained 50 relatives and friends from Forest City, Litchfield and Darwin at a party in St. John's Hall Saturday evening.
115 YEARS AGO FROM THE ISSUE OF FEB. 17, 1905
Wonder why Hans Peterson of Strout does not set a mail box by the main road opposite his house.
Emil Dahlhelm of Willmar is the new harness maker at Sam Brown's shop. He begins work the first of the week.
At the well-attended Farmer's Club meeting in Grove City, Chas Nelson delivered a well prepared talk on "Practical Dairying" which showed evidence of the fact that he preached what he practiced. By judicious feeding and care, the average cow could be made much more profitable, and by keeping accurate account of the amount of food consumed by the cow and the amount of butter it produced, it can be known exactly how profitable that cow is.
Frank Marshall, in his able and humorous way, brought out how "Simple yet how great the problems of life can be." The selection of a quartette consisting of Messrs. Albert Anderson, O.L. Thoen, Misses Ida Halvorson and Celia Anderson were very appropriate for the occasion and well-rendered and added much to the program.
FOR SALE two new fur coats at less than cost or will trade for wood. Settergren Bros.
Evangeline Pratt, who has been tending the spiritual welfare of our city for the past two weeks, went to Willmar on Tuesday where he has been delivering a series of lectures on "Satan." The lectures touch on the origin, work, character and final destiny of the aforementioned personage.