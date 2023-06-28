Lantern solo

Litchfield High School’s marching band has wowed crowds and judges at parades during the past few weeks, including this performance June 18 at Hutchinson. On Sunday, the Marching Dragons swept the awards in their class at the Water Ski Days parade in Lake City.

 PHOTO BY DOUG HANNEMAN

Litchfield High School marching band closed out a busy week by sweeping most awards in its class Sunday at the Water Ski Days parade in Lake City.

The Marching Dragons, who were performing in their fourth parade in three days, took first place in Class A while also capturing honors for best drumline, best color guard and best drum major at Lake City.

