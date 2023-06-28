Litchfield High School marching band closed out a busy week by sweeping most awards in its class Sunday at the Water Ski Days parade in Lake City.
The Marching Dragons, who were performing in their fourth parade in three days, took first place in Class A while also capturing honors for best drumline, best color guard and best drum major at Lake City.
Litchfield’s 87.9 points was its highest score of the season and put the Marching Dragons comfortably at the top of their class. Albany was second in Class A with 71.8 points, and St. Peter third with 71.
Owatonna won Class AA with 85.3 points.
Two days earlier, Litchfield traveled to Sauk Rapids to compete along with 11 other high school bands from around the state. In a homecoming for first-year band director Bailey Benoit, a Sauk Rapids High School graduate and marching band alum, the Marching Dragons were one of four bands to earn a “Superior” ranking from judges.
Sandwiched between the competitive parades Friday and Sunday, Litchfield performed in exhibition at two parades Saturday — in the morning at Glencoe and evening at Eden Valley.
Litchfield’s marching season concluded Monday at the Rosefest Parade in Roseville, where the Marching Dragons would be among 12 bands competing. Parade results were not available before press time. Check www.independentreview.net for the latest results.