The Masons of Golden Fleece Lodge No. 89 of Litchfield and the Grand Lodge of Minnesota presented checks to the Angel Dress Committee of All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin totaling over $2,900 in support of their ongoing commitment to provide gowns for infants and newborns who have died.
“The generosity of the Masons will enable us to provide this comforting service for parents suffering the unimaginable loss of a child. Words cannot express our gratitude,” Angel Dress chairwoman Patty Hauer said.
The women have been making burial gowns for infants, newborns and premature births for about two and a half years. The group has received hundreds of wedding gowns which are cleaned, deconstructed and sewn into angel dresses for babies 1 ½ pound to 8 pounds. For premature births, cocoons or blanket wraps are sewn for babies less than 1 ½ pounds.
The gowns, cocoons and blanket wraps are packaged in plastic bags along with a blanket and a hat, a note and prayer of condolences. In the 2½ years the program has been in existence, about 2,000 angel packages have been provided to hospitals and funeral homes across Minnesota.
Jim Cowley, Master of Golden Fleece Lodge in Litchfield said, “This project was brought to the attention of the brothers at a recent lodge meeting. The hat was passed and over $450 was raised. It was then decided to add another $500 from our philanthropic fund.” The Grand Lodge of Minnesota added another $2,000 from its charitable fund.