Volunteer award

Tom Mathies, center, receives the Jail Volunteer of the Year Award from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, and Minnesota Sheriff’s Association President Sheriff Jim Stuart.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Tom Mathies of Eden Valley recently received recognition as Jail Volunteer of the Year from the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association.

Mathies, who volunteers at the Meeker County Jail, received the award at the Jail Administrator’s Award Banquet Sept. 18. The award follows a long career of volunteer service.

