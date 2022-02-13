A Brainerd man involved in an exchange of gunfire with police early Saturday morning died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in a statement released Sunday afternoon identified the man as Stephen Chris Poissant, 34, and his cause of death.
According to a Minnesota Department of Public Safety news release, Poissant exchanged gunfire with Eden Valley police officer Evan Borscheid, and suffered a “graze injury” to his knee during the incident west of the city. The news release did not say at what point Poissant shot himself.
Borscheid, who has been in law enforcement for five years, according to the news release, was not injured. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in such cases.
The incident began at approximately 2:20 a.m. in Eden Valley when Borscheid attempted a traffic stop for speeding and a headlight violation. But when he tried to pull over the vehicle Poissant was driving, Poissant took off on Highway 55. The chase ended when the vehicle drove into a ditch about one mile west of Eden Valley, Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze said in a statement.
Poissant got out of the vehicle he was driving and exchanged gunfire with Borscheid. After the man was shot, the officer began life-saving measures, Cruze said. Sheriff’s deputies from Meeker and Stearns counties, Litchfield Police, Watkins Ambulance and LifeLink II responded to the scene. Poissant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eden Valley police do not wear body cameras, but a camera in the squad car recorded what happened, the Meeker County news release said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer’s use of force. When the investigation is complete the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the Meeker County Attorney’s Office for review.