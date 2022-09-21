4-H clover

Nine 4-H youth from Meeker County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 16-19, earning eight top-10 finishes.

This year’s show brought 607 youth from across the state to the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.

