Nine 4-H youth from Meeker County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 16-19, earning eight top-10 finishes.
This year’s show brought 607 youth from across the state to the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.
“Through the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show, youth build communications skills, gain deeper learning and interest in horses, and build relationships with caring adults,” said Renee Kostick, Extension Educator who manages the 4-H horse project in Minnesota. “These experiences contribute to their success in school, community, and futures.”
Zoe Eblen of the Koronis Eager Beavers 4-H club earned first place in Horse Demonstration for the 6-13 grade. Ella Schrupp took second in Horseless Horse Exhibit for grades 6-8.
Aleisha Shoutz of the Forest City Livewires garnered three top-10 finishes, taking third in Games-Jumping Figure 8, fourth in Key Race, and 10th in Barrels, all in the grade 10 class.
Paige Frenchick of the Koronis Eager Beavers also posted three top-10 finishes, with a third place in Western Pleasure-Pleasure Type, fourth in Hunt Seat Pleasure-Pleasure Type, and fifth in Showmanship-English, all in grade 10.
Payden Hopp of the Danielson Hustlers and Shelby Hopp of the Forest City Livewires also participated in the state show.
Meeker County 4-H’ers also earned three to-10 finishes in hippology and judging events. The Intermediate team of Frances Guerts, Payden Hopp, Raya Scott and Kaitlyn Wesley took third place, with Scott earning sixth place individually. The Horse judging team of Geurts, Hopp, Scott and Wesley finished fifth in the intermediate class.
Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are even options for youth who are interested in horses, but don’t have access to one in their community.