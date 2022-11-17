Meeker County 4-H’ers recognized new and outgoing officers, and many other top performers during their annual Awards Celebration Nov. 13 at the Church of Our Lady in Manannah.
Awards were as follows:
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 10:39 pm
2021-2022 OUTGOING 4-H FEDERATION OFFICERS
President: Gretta Lemke, Valley Victors
Vice President: Preston Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers
Secretary: Ellie Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Youth Treasurer: Emma Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Reporter: Elizabeth Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
2022-2023 4-H FEDERATION OFFICERS
President: Preston Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers
Vice President: Henry Lemke, Valley Victors
Secretary: Elizabeth Thyen, Danielson Hustlers
Youth Treasurer: Ellie Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Reporter: Emma Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
OUTSTANDING CLUB OFFICERS
Club Secretary: Emma Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Club Treasurer: Alicia Hansen, Forest City Livewires
Club Reporter: Cole Frenchick, Koronis Eager Beavers
HONORABLE MENTION OFFICERS
Club Secretary: Claudia Frenchick, Koronis Eager Beavers
Club Treasurer: Cruz Gohmann, Kimball Kruisers
Club Reporter: Adeline Nelson, Litchfield Satellites
Muriel & Chester Larson Memorial Young Achiever Award Winner: Audrey Frenchick, Koronis Eager Beavers
4-H Club Enrollment Winner: Forest City Livewires
Best Club Scrapbook: Koronis Eager Beavers
4-H WEEK DISPLAY PARTICIPATION AWARDS
Danielson Hustlers
Dassel Lamplighters
Litchfield Satellites
Kimball Kruisers
Koronis Eager Beavers
Valley Victors
PURPLE RIBBON CLUB ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Koronis Eager Beavers
BLUE RIBBON CLUB ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Kimball Kruisers
Litchfield Satellites
RED RIBBON CLUB ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Dassel Lamplighters
FRIEND OF 4-H AWARD
Carlson Meat Shop, Grove City
4-H VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Matt Welling
GRADUATION AWARDS
7 Years
Emily Frederickson, Litchfield Satellites
8 Years
Alex Schrupp, Koronis Eager Beavers
10 Years
Abigail Anderson, Kimball Kruisers
11 Years
Amberly Bengston, Independent
Joseph Carlson, Forest City Livewires
Stephanie Eisenbraun, Koronis Eager Beavers
Jonathon Gathje, Valley Victors
Andy Gruenes, Valley Victors
Greta Hulterstrum, Litchfield Satellites
13 Years
Brandon Guggisberg, Kimball Kruisers
Jacob Huhn, Litchfield Satellites
14 Years
Taylor Fester, Danielson Hustlers
Jacqueline Massmann, Kimball Kruisers
Paige Welling, Koronis Eager Beavers
MEEKER COUNTY 4-H FEDERATION SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Cora Huhn, Litchfield Satellites
Gretta Lemke, Valley Victors
OUTSTANDING 4-H MEMBER AWARDS
Animal Science: Ellie Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Expressive Arts: Elizabeth Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Personal Growth & Development: Zoe Eblen, Koronis Eager Beavers
Mechanical Science: Emma Donnay, Kimball Kruisers
Centennial T-shirt Design Winners
Asher Lund, Danielson Hustlers
Nora Magedanz, Valley Victors