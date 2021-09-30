Nine 4-H’ers from Meeker County were among the approximately 600 youth from around the state who participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show Sept. 14-17 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.
Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are even options for youth who are interested in horses, but don’t have access to one in their community.
“Through the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show, youth build communications skills, gain deeper learning and interest in horses, and build relationships with caring adults,” said Renee Kostick, Extension Educator who manages the 4-H horse project in Minnesota. “These experiences contribute to their success in school, community, and futures.”
The following youth were members of the Meeker County delegation:
Allayna Eblen, Koronis Eager Beavers
Hunt Seat Equitation, Grage 13, participation; Hunt Seat Pleasure – Pleasure Type, Grade 10-plus, fifth; Showmanship-Western Plasure Type, Grade 10-plus, first; Western Horsemanship, Grade 13, participation; Western Pleasure-Pleasure Type, Grade 10-plus, fifth.
Zoe Eblen, Koronis Eager Beavers
Jumping Figure 8, Grade 10, participation.
Kadence Caron, Forest City Livewires
Training Step 2, participation.
Aleisha Shoutz, Forest City Livewires
Barrels, Grade 9, 10th; Jumping Figure 8, Grade 9, sixth; Key Race, Grade 9, third; Poles, Grade 9, sixth.
Dayna Terning, Dassel Lamplighters
Barrels, Grade 10, participation; Jumping Figure 8, Grade 10, fourth; Key Race, Grade 10, participation; poles, Grae 10, participation.
Hippology-Senior Team
(Maggie Malling, Koronis Eager Beavers, seventh; Annika Soderlund, Dassel Lamplighters, eighth; Dayna Terning, Dassel Lamplighters, participation; Abby Thompson, Koronis Eager Beavers, ninth.)
Drill Team-Small Freestyle (Olivia Anderson, Forest City Livewires; Aleisha Shoutz, Forest City Livewires; Cassidy Becker, Kandiyohi; Shelby Hopp, McLeod), fourth.