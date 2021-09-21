Thirty-three youth from Meeker County were among 4-H’ers from across Minnesota who showcased their learning in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair. The 4-H’ers delivered nearly 100 public presentations and had more than 1,600 general exhibits were on display. In a continuation of the virtual state showcase format developed in 2020, almost 200 of the general exhibits were judged virtually this year. In addition, 162 youth participated in group presentations and experiences.
Throughout the year, 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning in both self-directed and guided environments. The results of their learning are exhibited at county fairs and other showcase events across the state. A collection of the best exhibits from each fair and showcase are brought to presentations in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair.
Exhibiting project work and delivering public presentations at the state fair provides youth an opportunity to showcase their achievements and continue learning through interactive conference judging with project experts and team experiences.
Full results and photos can be found at z.umn.edu/4h-state-fair-results
Meeker County 4-H’ers who participated were:
(Club key: CC- Cosmos Comets, DH-Danielson Hustlers, DL-Dassel Lamplighters, FCL-Forest City Livewires, KEB-Koronis Eager Beavers, KK-Kimball Kruisers, LS-Litchfield Satellites, VV-Valley Victors)
(Ribbon key: PR Purple, BL-Blue, RD-Red)
Mason Overson, DH, Aerospace, BL;
Nate Anderson, KK, Cat, RD;
Reneee Gaebe, KEB, Child & Family Development, BL;
Henry Lemke, VV, Clothing & Textiles-Clothes You Make, PR;
Gretta Lemke, VV, Clothing & Textiles-Clothes you Make, PR; Clothing & Textiles-Fashion Revue Clothes You Make, PR, Wool Award;
Koronis Eager Beavers, Club Banner, BL;
Adrienne Lipinski, VV, Crafts & Fine Arts – Crafts, BL;
Morgan Brown, KK, Crafts & Fine Arts-Fine Arts, BL:
Dayton Buer, DH, Crafts & Fine Arts-Fine Arts, BL;
Chelsea Neuman, KEB, Crafts & Fine Arts, BL;
Emma Baker, VV, Crafts & Fine Arts, BL;
Madison Brown, KK, Crafts & Fine Arts, BL;
Annika Soderlund, DL, Crafts & Fine Arts-Fine Arts, BL;
Adrienne Lipinski, VV, Demonstrations, PR;
Andrew Soderlund, DL, Dog Related, BL;
Elizabeth Donnay, KK, Exploring Animals, BL;
Emma Donnay, KK, Exploring Animals, BL;
Alyssa Jenkins, CC, Exploring the Environment, BL;
Cole Lindberg, KK, Fishing Sports, RD;
Jacqueline Massmann, KK, Food and Nutrition, BL;
Jonathon Gathje, VV, Fruit, Vegetable and Herb Gardening, BL;
Rayna Spanier, KEB, Home Economics, BL;
Aubrie Spanier, KEB, Home Economics, BL;
Frances Geurts, KK, Needle Arts, BL;
Greta Hulterstrum, LS, Performing Arts, PR;
Ellie Donnay, KK, Pets, RD;
Emerson Lindberg, KK, Photography-Elements of Photography, PR;
Kaylee Thompson, DH, Photography-Photo Manipulation, BL;
Breven Buer, DH, Shop-Primarily Metal Based Exhibit, PR;
Cruz Gohmann, KK, Shop-Primarily Wood Based Exhibit;
Brandon Carlson, KEB, Water/Wetlands, RD;
Christopher Erickson Jr., KK, Wildlife/Biology, BL;
Courtney Atkinson, FCL, Youth Leadership, BL;
Zoe Eblen, KEB, Youth Leadership, BL.