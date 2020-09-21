Meeker County Board approved a 2.9 percent increase in the preliminary tax levy for 2021 last week. But at least some of the commissioners indicated they will continue their push to reduce the levy.
“I thought we talked about making some more cuts before this meeting when we set the preliminary,” Commissioner Beth Oberg said.
“We discussed some things to cut,” said Commissioner Mike Housman, who sits on the Budget Committee. “Right now, we just did an accounting shift to bring it from 5.5 (percent) to 2.9. So, before we go lower with the levy, I’d like to correct the accounting … find real money versus the accounting shifts.”
The total levy, if the preliminary remains unchanged, would be $15,515,358, up from the $15,075,338 levied in 2020. That’s on a total 2021 budget of about $35 million.
County Administrator Paul Virnig told board members that they still had time to make adjustments. Final levy approval must be done by the end of December, and the levy amount can be reduced, but cannot be increased from the approved preliminary number.
“There’s three months, and in fairness to departments and people, we’d like to set up meetings and good correspondence with department heads if we’re looking at making changes,” Virnig said.
Oberg stressed that she had thought that reductions were possible by not filling some open positions, or by not making some capital purchases that were not absolutely necessary.
While there is an open position that could be eliminated from the budget, Virnig said, he thought it “best to have a conversation with department heads” before that decision was made.
Housman added that in looking through the budget, he found roughly $150,000 that might be cut, “some expenditures we could look at, (but) that’s just in the discussion phases.”
Virnig also pointed out that highway construction projects have a significant impact on the budget, with the 2021 total being up nearly $1.6 million from the current year. Another area that “created some problems” in the budget is the county’s interest earnings, which were about $180,000 less than projected.
“Without that (earning decline), you could easily reduce the levy 1 percent right there,” he said.
Pay increases also have an impact on the budget, Virnig said, explaining that “like any business that has 200 employees, we’re going to see some increases there.”
The county’s 10-year levy increase average is 3.9 percent, according to Commissioner Steve Schmitt, who also serves on the Budget Committee. Knowing that history, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, “I’m concerned the next three or four or five years where we’re going to be.”
“Next year we will start seeing some of the signs,” Virnig said of the pandemic economy. “The federal government in particular has dug a pretty good-sized hole. (There is) a good chance that will filter down to the local level here.”