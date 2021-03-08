Meeker County Board approved the distribution of $447,969 in COVID-19 relief grants to 45 businesses last week.
Disbursement of the funds was recommended by Meeker County EDA, which met Feb. 25 to review applications. The funds were the second round of disbursements that came to the county from a federal relief package.
The EDA received 59 applications from businesses requesting $948,323, according to Lisa Graphenteen, who represented the EDA at the meeting.
Review of all applications found that 45 businesses were eligible for grants, while several did not qualify for reasons ranging from the business had closed, it was an ineligible nonprofit, revenue/profit losses were not shown or incomplete application.
“Since each business is unique, the EDA worked to create a scoring chart that would look at various aspects of the business including ability to secure other funding, whether they were directly impacted by latest executive order and did not receive funding, revenue loss, profit loss, and other COVID related factors,” Graphenteen wrote in a memo to the County Board. Applications were scored and further analyzed to arrive at the final recommended financial award amounts, she said.
Individual award amounts ranged from $1,500 to $20,000, with seven businesses receiving the the highest award amount of $20,000. Meanwhile, 27 businesses received $10,000 or less.
Graphenteen explained the board needed to act fairly quickly on the grant recommendations, because legislation required all grants to be awarded by March 15 and all funds disbursed by March 31.
Board members Beth Oberg and Steve Schmidt abstained from the vote, as they are associated with grant recipients.