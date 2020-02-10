Koronis Park staffing receives board approval
The Meeker County Board approved staffing for Koronis Regional Park for the summer of 2020 as presented by Brady Priam, county parks superintendent, during its meeting Feb. 4.
Robert and Rebecca Schmidt were approved as campground managers for a monthly salary of $3,307.
Approved as campground hosts at $200 per month plus a camp site were Lynn and John Otteson. Also approved were the hires of Steve Trapp and Jim Kulseth as park maintenance workers.
Child care assistance update
Paul Bukovich, social serviced director, updated the commissioners on the financial status of the child care assistance program in Meeker. He said the state provides a set amount for the program but noted a trend where the state money is not keeping up with the increasing costs of the service.
Land-use oversight give to Litchfield
Since there have been dual regulations over land in a border area between Litchfield city limits and county land, it has been determined that zoning can be more effective there if under a single jurisdiction. Commissioners agreed the city would have authority in that area to issue building permits and conditional use permits.
Liquor license approved
In another action the board approved a liquor license for Peters of Litchfield LTD to operate at a site off Highway 12-24 northwest of Litchfield at an annual fee of $2,200.
New dispatch position approved
Commissioners approved the hiring of a dispatch supervisor at a salary in the $60,000 range with Commissioners Joe Tacheny, Bryan Larson and Steve Schmitt supporting the hire and Commissioners Beth Oberg and Mike Housman voting in opposition.