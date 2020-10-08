About me: I have worked for United Farmers Cooperative as an elevator operator for the past 10 years. Margi and I have been married for 41 years. We have two daughters and five grandchildren with number six on the way. I’ve lived in Litchfield since 1966, with the past 14 years in Litchfield Township.
I served as Litchfield City Council At-Large councilman for eight years. I was a member of the Litchfield Planning Commission for 12 years, the chairman for eight of those years. I have been a member of the Litchfield Fire Department for 39 years, serving as the fire chief for 12 of those years.
QUESTION 1: My three priorities for the county:
• To take care of our current industries and businesses and help them expand and remain viable. New economic development is important to any thriving county, as long as there is infrastructure to support it.
• To attract workforce, housing and childcare is crucial. We need to work with all cities and rural areas within the county to increase housing opportunities. Childcare options need to be expanded to support the increase in workforce.
• Maintain a fair and stable county budget while continuing county services. All the while working with the townships to streamline shared and contracted services such as roads and law enforcement.
QUESTION 2: How will I involve the public in making major decisions?
I encourage the public to reach out to me. I will always be available by phone, text or email. My time on the city council taught me that the more information I could seek out and gather from the public, the more prepared I was for discussion and decision making.
QUESTION 3: What should the role of Meeker County government be in growing the county’s tax base?
By growing industry, work force and housing we increase the tax base. As county commissioners we need to make sure we use whatever resources we have to help all areas of the county to grow and expand. I have always been a supporter of the Meeker County Economic Development Authority. I am a current supporter and shareholder in Litchfield Industries. When I was on the city council, I worked with the Meeker EDA and Litchfield Industries to attract a major manufacturer to Litchfield’s industrial park that is now occupied by Bobcat.
QUESTION 4: What do you think the Meeker County Board should pay more attention to?
I think the board needs to listen and collaborate with the other government entities including townships and cities.
QUESTION 5: Anything else you want to bring up?
I will use my extensive experience to manage public funds properly and responsibly. For example, as fire chief, I have been responsible for the department’s budget. Our coverage area includes six townships that pay a levy. The last 10 years that levy has changed very little and stayed level and increased slower than the rate of inflation.
As chairman of Litchfield’s Planning Commission, we developed the city’s first comprehensive land use plan for the future industrial, business and residential areas.
I would be honored to continue my public service as your Meeker County Commissioner in District 2.