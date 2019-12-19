The impact of the Department of Natural Resouces on Meeker County was in focus during the County Board meeting Dec. 17.
Scott Roemhildt, director of the South Region of the DNR based in New Ulm, along with Ben Schaefer and Catherine Fouchi of the DNR regional staff, outlined DNR activities as they affect Meeker County.
Roemhildt pointed out that this region of the DNR embraces 32 counties, and employs 369 people — 217 full-time — while managing 18 state park and 286 fishing lakes and the recently upgraded Greenleaf Lake Recreation Area.
The DNR, Roemhildt noted, manages 4,846 acres statewide, which represents 1.2 percent of the state's land area.
The DNR currently stocks 23 different lakes in Meeker and in 2019 made payments of $122,687 in lieu of taxes.
In response to thess thinking that the DNR currenty seeks control over as much land as possible, Roemhildt said that the DNR turns down 85 percent of offerings from private landowners, because they do not fit the state's mission.
Roemhildt said that in most cases the amount the state pays on acquired DNR lands is greater than the amount that land would generate in taxes.
This is a contention strongly disputed by Third District Commissioner Brian Larson, who represents the agriculturally rich southern portion of Meeker County.
While admitting the DNR has done some good work in the county, Larson said he feels the agency consistently turns a deaf ear to farmer concerns and should be more attentive of agricultural concerns.
"In my district, I would wager that almost every farmer has a negative attitude to the DNR, with good reason," Larson said.
Schaefer, regional lands coordinator for the DNR, said the consistent goal of the state is to improve in every way the way citizens can enjoy the outdoor areas of the state.
In other actions at the Dec. 17 meeting, the County Board set the 2020 budget at $33,624,000, up 7.5 percent from the previous year. Added expenditures in road construction, along with mental health factors, were a part of the increase, County Administrator Paul Virnig noted. Of the total budge, $15,750,000 comes from local taxes, with the remainder from state sources.
In personnel-related matters, Greg Euerle and Leslie Loff were renamed to the Planning Commission, and Cory Corysalal was named as a new member. Quinn Strobl was re-appointed to a three-year term as county coroner.
Commissioners approved salary adjustments of 2.5 percent for county personnel, including county board members.
In another action, the County Board accepted bids of $10,600,$9,800 and $17,000 from Gabrielson Tree Service for work in tree removal from various county ditches.