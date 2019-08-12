Meeker County in recent years has been one of 35 mid-Minnesota counties to purchase health care services through PrimeWest, a joint powers entity authorized by the Minnesota Department of Health.
This arrangement, according to Paul Bukovich, county social services director, has worked out well for Meeker County.
However, it was reported at the Aug. 6 Meeker County Board meeting that the State Department of Human Services notified Meeker County and others that Prime West will not be invited to continue to offer its service.
According to information outlined at the Aug. 6 meeting, the Department of Human Services offered no reason for its action.
The County Board issued a statement as part of a resolution that Meeker County strongly disagreed with the state decision.
The County Board also agreed to share with 24 other counties the cost of hiring a legal firm to dispute the state's action.
Other action
- Figures for the 2018 child support program were reported to the board by Candee Gassman, child support officer, collections totalled $2,961,747 with a case load of 914.
- Meelker's child support program works toward locating parents, establishing paternity and enforcing court orders.
- Meeker's population estimates for 2019 were presented at the meeting by township. Total was listed at 23,169 with Litchfield's population estimated at 6,763.
- Named, effective Aug. 1, as the new County Land Use Director was Greg Schultz, whose salary was set at $33.72 per hour. He succeeds Kristin Cote in the position,
- The board reached an agreement with Landwehr Construction under which that firm will deliver 40,000 loose cubic yards of fill to the Meeker County Landfill from the upcoming street construction project in downtown Litchfield.