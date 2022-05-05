Meeker County Sheriff's Deputy Samuel Swisher was among 16 officers from Minnesota and Wisconsin to receive Minnesota D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) certification recently. The 50th class trained in Minnesota recently completed two weeks of training conducted by D.A.R.E. America and hosted by Minnesota D.A.R.E. and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
After a pause in training, due to COVID-19, Minnesota D.A.R.E. set up the first of two officer training sessions (next training is scheduled for July) scheduled to get current programs back up and expand to areas that lost their programming due to challenging times. These officers are trained in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, elementary, middle school, high school programming, as well as enhancement lessons in vaping, opiates and other drugs, suicide prevention, bullying/cyberbullying, gangs and violence, role models, and soon to be released social media.
The D.A.R.E. Officer training is intense and comprehensive. Officers must attend, participate, and pass classes hosted by specially trained mentors under the direction of D.A.R.E. America. Officers are given the D.A.R.E. curriculum at no charge and will continue to be supported in their teaching efforts by Minnesota D.A.R.E., Inc., the non-profit organization that administers the program for the state of Minnesota. These officers will be joining currently certified officers, instructing approximately 60,000 students and their families annually.
Minnesota D.A.R.E. is a prevention education program and the largest community policing program in Minnesota, advocating and educating for healthy and safe children. D.A.R.E. serves young people and their families teaching the skills to make positive decisions, provides education on safe and healthy lifestyles and gives the tools to enable them to resist engaging in negative and violent behaviors.