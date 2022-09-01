Goat showmanship

4-H'ers show goats during the Meeker County Fair.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

Meeker County 4-H’ers — 238 in all — showcased 1,249 projects Aug. 2-7 during the Meeker County Fair.

4-H at Minnesota county fairs are not just fun annual events. Every summer, tens of thousands of 4-H youth participate in county fairs to showcase the knowledge and skills they've gained throughout the year, and to continue their learning experiences.

