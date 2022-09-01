Meeker County 4-H’ers — 238 in all — showcased 1,249 projects Aug. 2-7 during the Meeker County Fair.
4-H at Minnesota county fairs are not just fun annual events. Every summer, tens of thousands of 4-H youth participate in county fairs to showcase the knowledge and skills they've gained throughout the year, and to continue their learning experiences.
4-H youth spend months working on projects designed to equip them with essential life skills such as problem-solving, decision making, project management, communications and public speaking. 4-H’ers then share their accomplishments and educate the public about their subject at their local county fair. They also lead visitors on tours of the 4-H buildings and barns, and conduct workshops and hands-on demonstrations for the public. 4-H’ers who demonstrate the highest achievements are then selected to participate in 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair.
“One of 4-H’s priorities is to provide learning and leadership experiences that guide youth in building relationships, developing communication techniques, and strengthening organizational skills,” said Jennifer A. Skuza, Extension Center for Youth Development Associate Dean and State 4-H Director. “Through these experiences, youth find the leaders within themselves and are able to make a positive impact in their club, home, school or community.”
The champion and reserve champion exhibitors at this year’s Meeker County Fair were:
(Place Key: GC- Grand Champion; RC – Reserve Champion. Club Key: CC-Cosmos Comets; DH-Danielson Hustlers; DL-Dassel Lamplighters; FCL-Forest City Livewires; IND-Independent; KK-Kimball Kruisers; KEB-Koronis Eager Beavers; LS-Litchfield Satellites; VV-Valley Victors)
Aerospace
Mason Overson, Danielson Hustlers, GC; Seth Lund, Danielson Hustlers, RC.
Agronomy
Jonathon Gathje, Valley Victors, GC; Liam Lahr, Forest City Livewires, RC
Bicycle
Alyssa Jenkins, Cosmos Comets, GC.
Child & Family Development
Claudia Frenchick, Koronis Eager Beavers, GC; Cole Frenchick, KEB, RC.
Citizenship
Courtney Atkinson, FCL, GC.
Clothing & Textiles
Gretta Lemke, VV, GC; Henry Lemke, VV, RC;
Consumer Education & Money Management
Ryan Donnay, Kimbal Kruisers, GC.
Crafts & Fine Arts
Josy Turck, FCL, GC; Ella Lahr, FCL, RC.
Creative Writing
Leigh Baker, VV, GC; Ellie Donnay, KK, RC.
Exploring Animals
Alyssa Jenkins, CC, GC; Cruz Gohmann, KK, RC.
Fashion Revue
Gretta Lemke, VV, GC; Leigh Baker, VV, RC.
Food Revue
Ellie Donnay, KK, GC; Courtney Atkinson, FCL, RC.
Foods & Nutrition
Jacqueline Massmann, KK, GC; Abbigail Zimmerman, Dassel Lamplighters, RC.
Global Connections
Andrew Soderlund, DL, GC; Jacqueline Massmann, KK, RC.
Home Environment
Abbigail Zimmerman, DL, GC; Jenna Zimmerman, DL, RC.
Horse Related
Zoe Eblen, KEB, GC; Audrey Frenchick, KEB, RC.
Horseless Horse
Ella Schrupp, KEB, GC; Aliza VanDuinen, DH, RC.
Horticulture
Kalle Cervin, Litchfield Satellites; GC; Elizabeth Lahr, FCL, RC.
Industrial Technology
Silas Lund, DH, GC; Breven Buer, DH, RC.
Mechanical Science
Riley Smith, CC, GC; Cole Lindberg, KK, RC.
Natural Resources
Betty Bohnsack, DL, GC; Maisy Geurts, KK, RC.
Performing Arts
Alexis Blunt, FCL, GC; Emma Donnay, KK, RC.
Pets
Gabriel Yanish, FCL, GC; Emma Donnay, KK, RC.
Photography
Alicia Hansen, FCL, GC; Logan Armstrong, KEB, RC.
Public Presentation
Zoe Eblen, KEB, GC; Ryan Donnay, KK, RC.
Quilting
Karina Meed, VV, GC; Madelyn Brune, DH, RC.
Safety
Leigh Baker, VV, GC; Claudia Frenchick, KEB, RC.
Science of Animals
Gabriel Yanish, FCL, GC.
Scrapbooking
Abigail Anderson, KK, GC; Henry Salzl, VV, RC.
Self Determined
Zachary Wesley, FCL, GC, RC.
Shooting Sports
Riley Smith, CC, GC; Breven Buer, DH, RC.
Technology
Emma Donnay, KK, GC; Avery Lougheed, VV, RC.
Vegetable, Fruit & Herb Gardening
Quinn Smieja, DL, GC; Jonathon Gathje, VV, RC.
Veterinary Science
Raya Scott, KK, GC; Seth Lund, DH, RC.
Wildlife Biology & Management
Alyssa Jenkins, CC, GC; Riley Smith, CC, RC.
Youth Leadership
Abagayle Shoutz, FCL, GC; Zoe Eblen, KEB, RC.
Club Banner
Forest City Livewires, GC; Litchfield Satellites, RC.
Club Community Pride
Koronis Eager Beavers, GC.
Club Scrapbook
Koronis Eager Beavers, GC; Valley Victors, RC.
Club Scarecrow
Forest City Livewires, GC; Koronis Eager Beavers, RC.
Club Barrel
Cosmos Comets, GC; Koronis Eager Beavers, RC.
Club Potted Flowers
Koronis Eager Beavers, GC; Forest City Livewires, RC.
Beef-Breeding Heifer
Brooke Polzin, LS, GC; Madelyn Ludwig, VV, RC.
Beef Market
Dallee Hecht, KEB, GC; Madelyn Ludwig, VV, RC.
Beef Market Prospect Calf
Spencer Salzl, VV, GC; Tyler Inselmann, LS, RC.
Beef Senior Showmanship
Madelyn Ludwig, VV, GC; Brooke Polzin, LS, RC.
Beef Intermediate Showmanship
Dallee Hecht, KEB, GC; Cade Cervin, LS, RC.
Beef Beginner Showmanship
Abigail Ludwig, VV, GC; Luke Inselmann, LS, RC.
Dairy Junior
Preston Welling, KEB, GC; Taylor Fester, DH, RC.
Dairy Senior
Brighton Frenchick, KEB, GC; Edwin Gonzalas, DH, RC.
Dairy Junior Herd
Paige Welling, KEB, GC; Elizabeth Thyen, DH, RC.
Dairy Senior Showmanship
Taylor Fester, DH, GC; Paige Welling, KEB, RC.
Dairy Intermediate Showmanship
Roman Roberg, KEB, GC; Henry Salzl, VV, RC.
Dairy Beginner Showmanship
Ambrose VanderWeyst, KEB, GC; Pyper Jans, DH, RC.
Dairy Goat
Mesa Hicks, DH, GC; Everett Snodgrass, DH, RC.
Dairy Goat Senior Showmanship
Aleisha Shoutz, FCL, GC.
Dairy Goat Intermediate Showmanship
Jack Shoutz, FCL, GC.
Dairy Goat Beginner Showmanship
Everett Snodgrass, DH, GC; Mesa Hicks, DH, RC.
Dog Obedience Beginner
Karina Meed, VV, GC; Kaitlyn Wesley, FL, RC.
Dog Obedience Graduate Beginner
Andrew Soderlund, DL, GC; Bariel Yanish, FCL, RC.
Dog Rally Pre-Novice
Gracie Becker, KEB, GC; Isabel Johnson, FCL, RC.
Dog Rally Novice
Frances Geurts, KK, GC; Courtney Atkinson, FCL, RC.
Dog Agility Pre-Agility
Karina Meed, VV, GC.
Dog Agility Beginner
Kaitlyn Wesley, FCL, GC.
Dog Agility Elementary
Andrew Soderlund, DL, GC; Gracie Becker, KEB, RC.
Dog Agility Intermediate
Frances Geurts, KK, GC.
Dog Agility Jumpers 1A
Kaitlyn Wesley, FCL, GC.
Dog Agility Jumpers 1B
Andrew Soderlund, DL, GC.
Dog Showmanship Novice
Courtney Atkinson, FCL, GC; Karina Meed, VV, RC.
Dog Showmanship Open
Gabriel Yanish, FCL, GC; Andrew Soderlund, DL, RC.
Horse Senior Pleasure
Paige Frenchick, KEB, GC; Shelby Hopp, FCL, RC.
Horse Intermediate Pleasure
Payden Hopp, DH, GC.
Horse Junior Pleasure
Audrey Frenchick, KEB, GC.
Horse Novice Pleasure
Ava Venstad, LS, GC; Frances Geurts, KK, RC.
Horse Senior Games
Aleisha Shoutz, FCL, GC; Shelby Hopp, FCL, RC.
Horse Novice Games
Frances Geurts, KK, GC.
Horse Horseless Horse
Ella Schrupp, KEB, GC; Aliza VanDuinen, DH, RC.
Meat Goat Market Goat
Abigail Ludwig, VV, GC; Anastyn Ludwig, VV, RC.
Meat Goat Breeding Meat Goat
Desirae Polzin, LS, GC; Carson Cervin, LS, RC.
Meat Goat Senior Showmanship
Brooke Polzin, LS, GC; Treyce Ludwig, VV, RC.
Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship
Desirae Polzin, LS, GC; Carson Cervin, LS, RC.
Meat Goat Beginner Showmanship
Anastyn Ludwig, VV, GC; Kalle Cervin, LS, RC.
Pet Show Dog
Zoe Eblen, KEB, GC; Gabriel Yanish, FCL, RC.
Pet Show Cat
Cooper Overson, DH, GC; Azalea Utsch, KEB, RC.
Pet Show Other Pet
Mariah Woitanowitz, KEB, GC; Zoe Packard, CC, RC.
Poulty Overall Poultry
Alexis Blunt, FCL, GC; Nora Magedanz, VV, RC.
Poultry Show & Hobby
Adrianna Swanson, FCL, GC; Gabe Yanish, FCL, RC.
Poultry Senior Showmanship
Mitchell Lipinski, VV, GC; Gretta Lemke, VV, RC.
Poultry Intermediate Showmanship
Dayton Buer, DH, GC; Seth Lund, DH, RC.
Poultry Beginner Showmanship
Victor Lee, DH, GC; Alexis Blunt, FCL, RC.
Poultry Pigeon
Cole Lindberg, KK, GC.
Rabbit Breeding
Alexis Blunt, GCL, GC; Brooks Dengerud, LS, RC.
Rabbit Market
Alexis Blunt, FCL, GC; Amberly Bengtson, IND, RC.
Rabbit Senior Showmanship
Cora Huhn, LS, GC; Asher Lund, DH, RC.
Rabbit Intermediate Showmanship
Jetta Klapotz, CC, GC; Brooks Dengerud, LS, RC.
Rabbit Beginner Showmanship
Alexis Blunt, FCL, GC; Maggie Lund, DH, RC.
Rabbit Costume
Cora Huhn, LS, GC.
Sheep Breeding Ewe
Henry Lemke, VV, GC; Henry Lemke, VV, RC.
Sheep Market Lamb
Tanner Kohls, LS, GC, RC.
Sheep Senior Showmanship
Tanner Kohls, LS, GC; Riley Joyer, FCL, RC.
Sheep Intermediate Showmanship
Avery Joyer, FCL, GC; Orrin Barberg, LS, RC.
Sheep Beginner Showmanship
Iver Buer, DH, GC; Jerome Nohner, IND, RC.
Sheep Lamb Lead Senior
Henry Lemke, VV, GC.
Sheep Lamb Lead Beginner
Nora Magedanz, VV, GC; Madelyn Lindberg, KK, RC.
Swine Breeding Gilt
Preston Welling, KEB, GC; Paige Welling, KEB, RC.
Swine Market Gilt
Spencer Eisenbraun, KEB, GC; Preston Welling, KEB, RC.
Swine Market Barrow
Preston Welling, KEB, GC; Paige Welling, KEB, RC.
Swine Pen of Three
Preston Welling, KEB, GC; Paige Welling, KEB, RC.
Swine Senior Showmanship
Spencer Eisenbraun, KEB, GC; Preston Welling, KEB, RC.
Swine Intermediate Showmanship
Cade Cervin, LS, GC; Dayton Buer, DH, RC.
Swine Beginner Showmanship
Madelyn Brune, DH, GC; Azalea Utsch, KEB, RC.