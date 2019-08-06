Good weather and a schedule that featured several new attractions drove Meeker County Fair attendance higher this year than one year earlier.
Total fair attendance for its four-day run, which ended Sunday evening, was 15,635. Attendance in 2018 was 15,335.
The attendance increase was accomplished despite the absence of a demolition derby, a traditional grandstand-packing event, during this year's fair. Instead, grandstand events included bull riding, an ATV show and a lumberjack show.
Bull riding was a hit, drawing the largest grandstand crowd of 1,051 people Saturday night. The Big Air ATV show on Thursday night was a close second in draw, with attendance of 1,023 people. The lumberjack show Friday drew 202.