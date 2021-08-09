The Meeker County Fair returned to the fairgrounds in Litchfield this past weekend, bringing crowds of a people to a summertime staple that was canceled in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paid attendance at the fair this year was 10,816, well below attendance the previous two years. However, some of the decline was due to the fact that Sunday was a free admission day, and no attendance was kept.
Paid attendance in 2019 was 15,635, while 2018 attendance was 15,335.
Highest attendance this year was Saturday, when 4,219 people passed through the gates. That attendance was helped by the grandstand show, a bull riding event that drew 1,001 people. Attendance Thursday was 2,711, and there were 3,886 attendees Friday.
Other grandstand shows were a tractor pull that drew 569 fans Thursday night, and a "Big Air ATV" show that drew 817 people Friday night.
