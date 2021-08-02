The Meeker County Fair is back this week.
After a pandemic-forced cancellation in 2020, the fair returns with a full slate of activities Thursday through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Litchfield.
Hours for the fair are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults 18 and older and $3 for students, with no charge for children 10 and younger. No admission will be charged Sunday.
Among the attractions this year are three grandstand events. A tractor pull is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, with an “ATV Big Air Show” set for 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s grandstand attraction is a bull riding competition, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Grandstand admission is $10 each night for those 5 and older.
Other events on the fair schedule include:
Thursday
3 p.m. — Carnival rides open; 8-11 p.m. SubZero Entertainment DJ in the Towmaster Tent.
Friday
10 a.m. — Magic Show by Kevin Hall (also at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m.) in the Towmaster Tent; 10 a.m. — Rainbow Singers perform in the bandshell; 11 a.m. — Euchre Tournament in the Beer Garden; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Lunch at the Fair offers free admission to those who show a business card or wear company apparel; 11 a.m. — Carnival opens; 11:30 a.m. — Bell Choir (also 4:35 p.m.) performs in the Bandshell; Noon — Everett Smithson 45 Show in the Bandshell; 1 p.m. — Senior Volunteer Awards in the Bandshell; 2-9 p.m. — Dunk Tank; 2 p.m. — Swinging Country (also 4:30 p.m.) in Bandshell; 6:30 p.m. — Raptor Show in Bandshell; 8:30-11:30 p.m. — Side Hustle performs in the Towmaster Tent.
Saturday
10 a.m. — Kids Pedal Pull in front of Commercial Building 1; 10 a.m. — Kevin Hall Magic Show (also 1:30, 5 p.m.) at Bandshell; 11 a.m. — Carnival opens; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Dunk Tank; Noon-1 p.m. — Tie-Dye projects at DTS Tent; 12:45 p.m. — Stick Horse Contest at Sheriff’s Building; 3 p.m. — 4-H Arts-In Performance (also 7 p.m.) at Bandshell; 4 p.m. — 4-H Blue Ribbon Dairy Auction at Steffes Arena; 4-7 p.m. — Revved Up, a variety band, performs in the Towmaster Tent; 5 p.m. — 4-H Livestock Auction; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. — The Hit List performs in Towmaster Tent.
Sunday
10 a.m. — Church service led by Cornerstone Church at Bandshell; 11:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. — Lego Contest at Old White Barn; Noon-4 p.m. — Backyard Creations at DTS Tent; Noon — Carnival opens; 12:15 p.m. — Kiddie Parade; 12:30 p.m. — Minnesota Woman’s Equestrienne Drill Team at Horse Arena; 1 p.m. — Kevin Hall Magic Show (also 3:30 p.m.) at Bandshell; 1:45-2:30 p.m. — Lego Contest open public viewing, winners announced at 2:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. — 4-H Arts In Performance (also 4 p.m.) at Bandshell.