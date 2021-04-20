Ever thought about getting more involved in local government?
Meeker County might have a spot for you.
The county currently has openings on four public bodies, including the Park Board, Aquatic Invasive Species Committee, Economic Development Authority and Public Health Advisory Board.
“We’re looking for community volunteers interest in participating,” County Administrator Andrew Letson said. While expertise or knowledge in a specific area can be helpful, “most importantly we’re looking for volunteers who want to get involved.”
People can apply for any of the openings through the county website at https://www.co.meeker.mn.us/FormCenter/County-Administrator-6/Commission-Committee-Appointment-Applica-47.
The Park Board currently has two vacancies, one representing Commissioner District 1 and the other an at-large seat. This board meets the third Wednesday of January, March, May, July, September and November, and serves in an advisory capacity to the Parks Department. Board members make decisions on policies, procedures, budget, donations and operations within the Parks Department. Deadline for applications is April 26.
Economic Development Authority/Development Corporation has one vacancy to fulfill two years of a six-year term. The board member must live in the Watkins area and would serve on both boards. Board members meet the second Thursday of January, March, May, July, September and November, as they work with the EDA director to understand financials and budgeting, as well as actively representing the community they represent on economic development matters. More information about EDA activities can be found at www.Meekerdc.com or by calling Meeker County Economic Development Office at 320-693-5272. Deadline to apply is April 27.
Aquatic Invasive Species Committee is looking to fill one vacancy. Committee members draft and maintain a delegation agreement and plan regarding aquatic invasive species funding allocated to Meeker County, to set priorities for funding and review invasive species action plans. This is a three-year position. Deadline to apply is April 30.
The Public Health Advisory Committee also has one vacancy. The committee offers advice on planning, implementation, evaluation and ongoing management of Public Health programs, and includes representatives from various community areas including health care, education, business and at-large. Meetings are the third Wednesday of January, March, May, July, September and November. This is a two-year term, and deadline to apply is April 30.