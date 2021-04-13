Meeker County Public Health will offer a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Wednesday, April 14.
Public Health has a limited amount of two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone 18 years and older who would like to be vaccinated. Meeker County residents can go online to schedule an appointment from 9 a.m. to noon or 2-5 p.m.
Selecting “Add to Waiting List” is good only for this clinic date should a cancellation happen.
A confirmation email will be sent once registration is completed. The second dose will be administered on Wednesday, May 12. Please make sure you are able to attend both clinics. When registering: on the “review your details” page, it is necessary to scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “save and continue” in order for your appointment to be accepted. Screen will then then read “APPOINTMENT CONFIRMED”.
If you need additional assistance with scheduling your appointment or have any questions, please call Meeker County Public Health at 320-693-5370. This clinic will be located at the Family Services Building, 114 N. Holcombe Avenue, Litchfield, MN 55355.
Please enter through the south side door on East 1st Street. There will be signage to direct you to the clinic.
For comfort during the vaccination process it is recommended people wear loose fitting clothing, such as a t-shirt, and also a mask.
More clinics will be scheduled as additional vaccine becomes available. Check MCPH's Facebook page, Instagram or web page for current information.