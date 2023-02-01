Meeker County Sheriff's Office
PHOTO COURTESY OF MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Meeker County has completed an updated draft of the of its Hazard Mitigation Plan and is now seeking public feedback.

Like all Minnesota counties, Meeker County is vulnerable to a variety of potential natural disasters, such as tornadoes, windstorms, severe winter storms, flooding, drought, and extreme temperatures, which threaten the loss of life and property in the county. Planning for natural disasters minimizes the impact of these events that can cause vast economic loss and personal hardship.

